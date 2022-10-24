Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com
Pauline M. “Paula” Cavin
She was born April 23, 1940, in Wellington, New Zealand, to Cyrillic Francis and Bernice (Burns) Johnson. She graduated from an all-girls Catholic school in New Zealand. On April 11, 1959, Paula married John David Zurfas in Vancouver, Canada. They divorced, and he preceded her in death on May 2, 2009. On June 5, 1976, Paula married Richard “Rick” Cavin in Lebanon, Indiana, and they later divorced.
clintoncountydailynews.com
East Washington Will Be Milled Saturday
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced that the Frankfort Street tomorrow will begin milling East Washington Street tomorrow, Saturday, October 28. The work will be from Jackson Street to Fudge Street. If you park on East Washington Street, please make sure your vehicles are moved by Saturday morning.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Veterans Day Program Scheduled
The agenda for the annual Veterans Day program has been released. It starts at 10:45 a.m. on Friday, November 11. Here is the schedule:. Master of Ceremonies — Mel Betts, Past Post Commander American Legion Post 12. Invocation — Craig Overman, Jefferson United Methodist Church. National Anthem —...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Wants to Honor Veterans
The City of Frankfort wants to honor veterans who served with a Hometown Heroes event at Veterans Park. If you would like a sign made for a veteran, contact Community Development Director Kimberly Clark at [email protected] by Tuesday, November 1, with the following information: your name, military picture, branch and years of service. That information will then be put on a sign which is due at time of your order. Cost is$20 and an be paid in cash and check payment per sign.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Prairie Releases Honor Rolls
Clinton Prairie High School has released honor rolls for the first nine weeks of the school year. Seniors: Randall Duarte, Julia Good, Kaira Hernandez, Landon Hughes, Kaylee Wall and Molly Ward. Juniors: Isaac Jarrett, Katheryn Marcinko-Chapman, Alexis Ramsey and Emerald Wallace. Nathan Brettnacher, Kaydence Brock, Kyle Harshbarger, Ivy Hill, Natalee...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton County 4-H Jr. Leader Halloween Bash Held Wednesday Evening
All ghosts and goblins had a great time Wednesday evening at the Clinton County 4-H Jr leaders Halloween Bash at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The Indiana Blood Bus was available for donations while the evening consisted of pumpkin decorating, food, and games, Also Trunk or Treat. This Halloween Bash was...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Hemlock Drive Closed All Day Thursday
Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced the Frankfort Sewer Department will have Hemlock Drive closed from Alhambra Avenue to Clay Street all day Thursday. Please avoid the area.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Two Cass County Men Arrested
On Tuesday, a bilateral criminal investigation by police officers from the Indiana State Police and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrests of Justin Robinson, 33, and Dakota Beebout, 29, both from Logansport. Both men were incarcerated in the Cass County Jail to face criminal charges for burglary, theft, criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit burglary.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Three Injured in Miami County Crash
At approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, officers from the Indiana State Police, the Converse Police Department, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 South and 300 East, in which three people were injured. The preliminary crash investigation by...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Three Area Fire Departments Each Receive $5,000 From DNR Grant
Three Clinton County fire departments have each received a $5,000 grant as part of the $351,000 given out in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants made possible by the Department of Natural Resources Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service. The three fire departments are...
clintoncountydailynews.com
City Council Approves 2023 Budget
The Frankfort City Council approved the 2023 budget for the city at Monday night’s meeting. Mayor Judy Sheets said she has been working on the budget since about April and May. She added the total for everything that they are sending to the state is $17,689.758, including $13.7 million for city general.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash on I-65 Claims Life
Tuesday evening, just before midnight, Indiana State Police and Remington Police Department responded to a fatal crash on I-65 near the 196 mile marker. A preliminary investigation by Probationary Trooper Schroder revealed that a 2011 Toyota Sienna was traveling northbound on I-65 near the 196 mile marker. At the same time, a 2015 Volvo semi-truck and trailer, driven by Barrera Salgado, 48, From Berwyn, IL, was also traveling northbound in the left lane. The Toyota struck the trailer, went into the median, and struck the cable barrier.
Comments / 0