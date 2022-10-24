The City of Frankfort wants to honor veterans who served with a Hometown Heroes event at Veterans Park. If you would like a sign made for a veteran, contact Community Development Director Kimberly Clark at [email protected] by Tuesday, November 1, with the following information: your name, military picture, branch and years of service. That information will then be put on a sign which is due at time of your order. Cost is$20 and an be paid in cash and check payment per sign.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO