ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland mayor announces ban on homeless camping

By Sarah Westwood
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1JcZ_0iksJtH500

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler unveiled a plan Friday to alleviate his city’s homelessness crisis by consolidating the hundreds of people living in tents along the streets into sanctioned homeless campsites.

Wheeler’s plan would create at least three such campsites at unspecified locations, where people could move their tents and have better access to basic services from the city, such as drug and mental health treatment.

“The magnitude and the depth of the homelessness crisis in our city is nothing short of a humanitarian catastrophe,” Wheeler said Friday when announcing the details of his highly anticipated plan.

PORTLAND EYES TAXPAYER-FUNDED CAMPSITES TO EASE HOMELESSNESS CRISIS

He cited a recent city assessment that found Portland is home to roughly 800 homeless encampments spread out over just 146 square miles.

Critics have accused city leaders of making the problem worse by enabling the kind of urban camping that has taken over swaths of Portland's streets.

A lawsuit filed by disabled residents found that Multnomah County, in which Portland is located, handed out 6,550 tents and 27,000 tarps to homeless people last year alone.

The disabled residents behind the lawsuit have accused local leaders of violating their right to access city streets by allowing tents to proliferate so dramatically that Portland sidewalks are no longer accessible to the disabled.

Homelessness has become a focal point of the gubernatorial race in Oregon, in which Republican Christine Drazan has led recent polls despite the decidedly liberal lean of the state.

Drazan has vowed to declare a state of emergency over homelessness if she wins in November.

Betsy Johnson, an unaffiliated candidate who has amassed a strong following in the governor’s race, has also taken a tougher line on homelessness.

And Tina Kotek, the embattled Democratic candidate, has worked to distance herself from unpopular Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, who has presided over an explosion of homelessness and crime over the past two years.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Wheeler’s plan to deal with the problem also involves a greater push to build affordable housing units in the city.

A lack of housing, along with the decriminalization of even hard drugs like heroin, has contributed to the spread of homelessness in Portland.

Whether the city or the county would fund the homeless camps remains unclear.

Wheeler’s push for the taxpayer-funded camps would be combined with a ban on unsanctioned camping in city streets.

Comments / 43

I AM, WHO I AM.
3d ago

may make a ban.. but will not enforce it. look. open air drug markets in Portland. the police do nothing, so what's the point...

Reply(1)
23
Jeffrey Marshall
3d ago

I’ll be curious how many homeless voluntarily comply. Most like their lawless current criminal enterprise camps. And where are the homeless going to park the thousands of stolen vehicles and other stolen items?

Reply
14
Jeffrey Marshall
3d ago

Here’s my guess on how this plays out. The sanctioned camps run by the government will fill with currently housed people tired of paying $1500/month for a dump. The current homeless will refuse to go. So the problem essentially doubles.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session

In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Over 200 people testify at Portland City Council over proposed camping ban

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portlanders made their voices heard over what could be very bold steps taken by the city to manage homeless encampments. On the city’s website, over 200 people were signed up to testify in front of Portland City Council Wednesday night. One of them is Scott Kerman, the director of Blanchet House, a large local nonprofit in Old Town that provides meals and services for those living on the streets. He says a camping ban may create unnecessary conflict.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

One Ballot, Two Different Types Of Ranked Choice Voting

Portland, Ore. – If you live in Multnomah County, you will be voting on ranked choice voting (RCV) twice during the midterm election. In Portland, RCV is included as a part of a package of proposals within the Charter Reform that looks to monumentally change how the city does government. In the county, ballot measure 26-232 will ask if county officials should be elected using RCV, and is one of the many ballot measures brought forth by the Charter Committee. But they are not the same style of ranked choice voting. Portland is using what’s called Single Transferable Vote, whereas Multnomah County is using Simple Ranked Choice Voting.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
OREGON STATE
Daily Mail

Portland mayor admits that squalor and crime have turned the city into a 'vortex of misery' - and announces new plan to BAN unsanctioned homeless encampments plaguing local streets

The mayor of Portland has announced plans to shut down any unsanctioned homeless camps in the city - as a high number of squalid shanty towns and rising crime continues to plague the area. Mayor Ted Wheeler held a video press conference Friday in which he called Portland's homeless problem...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Motel Housing Seniors Will Revert to COVID Isolation Shelter

A motel in Northeast Portland that temporarily houses seniors and people in poor health on the verge of homelessness will revert to a COVID-19 isolation shelter as omicron outbreaks occur across shelters in Multnomah County. The Portland Value Inn, located along Northeast 82nd Avenue, will end its current use as...
PORTLAND, OR
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
249K+
Followers
71K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy