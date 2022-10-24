Read full article on original website
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
chapelboro.com
UNC Women’s Soccer Tops Louisville, Clinches Share of ACC Title
The No. 2 UNC women’s soccer team finished out the regular season in fine form Thursday night, taking down Louisville on the road 2-0. With the win, Carolina clinched a share of the ACC regular season title, and a bye into the semifinals of next week’s ACC Tournament. The Tar Heels will be the No. 1 seed in that event.
chapelboro.com
UNC Football Coaches Impressed With Team’s Maturity Heading into Pitt Game
Saturday night will mark the third consecutive season Carolina will take the field as a ranked team under head coach Mack Brown. Tar Heel fans everywhere are hoping the results look more like 2020 and less like 2021. It’s hard not to think about last year as UNC prepares for...
chapelboro.com
UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Johnson C. Smith: How to Watch, Cord-Cutting Options and Tip-Off Time
Carolina fans will get their first chance to see the No. 1 UNC men’s basketball team in a game Friday night at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels are hosting an exhibition against Johnson C. Smith, a historically Black university from Charlotte. If you aren’t going to Chapel Hill...
Another Duke assistant visits No. 1 point guard
Last week, first-year Duke basketball assistant coach Jai Lucas dropped by Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School (Pa.) to visit five-star sophomore Meleek Thomas, who ranks No. 7 overall in his class and No. 1 among 2025 point guards in the eyes of 247Sports. RELATED: Duke assistant checks in ...
Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit
Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
UNC basketball exhibition game will be ‘emotional’ for Hubert Davis. What to watch for
UNC’s exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith today is personal for Hubert Davis. “It’s an emotional game for me because that’s where my parents went to school,” said Davis, whose mother died when he was a teenager.
GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak
First place is at stake in the Big South as Camels go to North Carolina A&T and Greatest Homecoming On Earth The post GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NC State basketball lands commitment from four-star prospect Dennis Parker Jr.
RICHMOND, Va. — The NC State Wolfpack men’s basketball team picked up a commitment Wednesday from a four-star prospect. Dennis Parker Jr. announced his decision Wednesday afternoon at John Marshall High School in Richmond, Virginia, where he attends school. Parker’s commitment marks the first for NC State head...
Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead teases return from injury
The 2022-23 Duke basketball season tips off in 11 days at home against Jacksonville, and the status of potentially the nation's most electric freshman, Dariq Whitehead, remains a question mark for the Blue Devils. Whitehead, a projected one-and-done lottery pick who finished No. 2 overall on the ...
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
backingthepack.com
Virginia Tech comes to NC State carrying a lunch pail’s worth of offensive troubles
It’s not the case, but it feels like Virginia Tech has had the same problems for about 10 years now. The Hokies have had trouble finding their footing in the post-Frank Beamer era, though the program was already in decline from its peak before he left. There’s been a...
Duke basketball lands lethal sharpshooter in Class of 2024
The Duke basketball program has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program are on the board in the 2024 recruiting cycle after landing a commitment from four-star small forward Darren Harris. Harris made his announcement on Saturday afternoon after he trimmed...
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
chapelboro.com
Notes From The Field: A Walking Oxymoron
Erin Matson is a Tar Heel, world-class athlete, team player and champion. Here, in “Notes From the Field,” she’ll be sharing some of her thoughts in an ongoing series set to cover anything and everything on her mind. You can find the full series so far here, on Chapelboro.
FOX Carolina
Varsity Spirit abuse scandal expands to NC with new lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced a new federal lawsuit has been filed against Varsity Spirit after a survivor in Raleigh, North Carolina came forward on Thursday. Officials said the lawsuit was filed on behalf of a young athlete who claims to have been sexually abused...
thestokesnews.com
Page’s storied career ends
PINEHURST – Senior Kirstyn Page is one of the most decorated student-athletes to walk the halls at West Stokes High School. Page finished her high school golfing career on Tuesday with her fourth top-nine finishes in the 1A/2A North Carolina High School Athletic Association Golf Tournament at the red course at Firefox Resort and Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Bus Driver Shortages, Grad Student Pay, ACC Title
Brighton McConnell substitutes for Aaron Keck on Friday, October 28. CHCCS experiences some bus driver shortages, leaving some gaps in service on Friday morning. A police chase through Orange County on Thursday caused major backups along the interstate. On campus, UNC graduate student leaders are pushed for a pay raise in stipends to combat affordability issues. Plus: UNC women’s soccer nabs the top seed in the ACC Tournament, men’s basketball prepares for its exhibition game and football is ready for its first home game in four weeks.
gospelmusic.org
Janet Paschal Inducted Into North Carolina Music Hall of Fame
The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame held its 2022 Induction Ceremony at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC, on Thursday, October 20. During this special evening, the NCMHOF included Reidsville native and resident, Janet Paschal (pictured in attached jpg images), as a member of the 2022 inductee class. In addition to the ceremony, which included performances by Janet and other inductees, a ribbon cutting ceremony of Janet’s exhibit took place at the NC Music Hall of Fame & Museum, also located in Kannapolis. Janet’s exhibit at the museum features an eclectic collection of memorabilia including a performance dress, a key to the City of Reidsville, and multiple awards, including Dove Award nominations from 1978 and 1979, where Janet was nominated back-to-back for Female Gospel Vocalist of the Year.
Duke, Wake Forest, Davidson among NC’s most expensive colleges and universities
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina is home to some of the nation’s most highly ranked colleges and universities, and they have the cost to match. The most expensive universities in the state, when considering the overall cost of attendance beyond just tuition and fees, have prices well above $70,000 a year, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education. And the price tag is rising.
WRAL
A. Eugene Washington to step down from Duke Health next year
DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. A. Eugene Washington, M.D., chancellor for health affairs at Duke University and president and chief executive officer for the Duke University Health System, announced that he will step down from the roles on June 30, 2023. Beginning in 2015, Washington led a transformation of Duke...
