Stephanie Poole takes us live from the Gulfport campus. In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach. If you're in the mood for some live music and even some delicious food, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach may be the place to be this Thursday. Joining us are Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director Matti Rae Seymour and Chef Owner Bill Bradley from Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli to tell us about this showcase of food and tell us about the event.

HARRISON COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO