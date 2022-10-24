ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Mississippi Press

Two Mississippi barrier islands now recognized as part of Underground Railroad

OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ship and Horn Islands, managed by Gulf Islands National Seashore, are now recognized as Underground Railroad sites. The announcement came this week from the National Park Service, which manages Gulf Islands National Seashore, including the barrier islands. The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Record fish caught in Mississippi

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Foliage Hotspots in Mississippi That Are a Must-See

There are more than just fall festivals to see and do this autumn in the Magnolia State. Fall foliage generally arrives in Mississippi a little later than most of the country, but it’s definitely worth the wait. The Magnolia State is home to brilliant colors of fierce reds, stunning oranges, rustic browns, and electrifying yellows during the fall months with October and November being the stars.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How to prepare for flu season in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is dropping, and flu cases are rising. Flu season has come again to Mississippi. Although the virus shows up year-round, October is the starting month of the increased numbers of the flu cases. With masks and social distancing no longer as strict, Dr. Andrew Clark shared a few tips […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend...

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend. Here’s a list of options for Halloween lovers:. *** NOTE: Some of the listed events require purchasing tickets. Websites and Facebook pages are linked when available. Thursday, October 27. BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Two people escape burning home in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport. Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control. Gulfport Fire...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Harrison County fires under investigation

HARRISON COUNTY, MS
talkbusiness.net

Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi

Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
franchising.com

Captain D's Largest Operator Adds Another Location to Portfolio

Chris Benner and Tim Stokes are adding to their Captain D’s empire with the opening of their newest location in Gulfport, Mississippi. It’s the city’s first Captain D’s location. Benner and Stokes’ Trident Holdings, LLC, began franchising with Captain D’s in 2015 and the partners have...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Chet Landry's new baby girl makes appearance on GMM

It’s a gorgeous day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It’s getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Friday will be dry, but rain chances return by the weekend. Here's the latest forecast.
GULFPORT, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Urban Legends of Mississippi

Urban legends are always exciting because you get to learn more about the people living in a certain region, their beliefs and ideas. There are many Mississippi Urban Legends as well, many of which might seem unfathomable for a lot of people. Here are some of the most interesting Mississippi Urban Legends!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
wcbi.com

Rural Mississippians are racing to get high-speed internet

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The race to get high-speed internet to rural areas in Mississippi has reached an exciting milestone. More than 100,000 subscribers in rural areas now have access to the internet. For decades, rural areas have had the need for speed on the world wide web, and with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

