Two Mississippi barrier islands now recognized as part of Underground Railroad
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ship and Horn Islands, managed by Gulf Islands National Seashore, are now recognized as Underground Railroad sites. The announcement came this week from the National Park Service, which manages Gulf Islands National Seashore, including the barrier islands. The National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is a...
Record fish caught in Mississippi
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their […]
Foliage Hotspots in Mississippi That Are a Must-See
There are more than just fall festivals to see and do this autumn in the Magnolia State. Fall foliage generally arrives in Mississippi a little later than most of the country, but it’s definitely worth the wait. The Magnolia State is home to brilliant colors of fierce reds, stunning oranges, rustic browns, and electrifying yellows during the fall months with October and November being the stars.
Focused on Mississippi: Repairs underway on Windsor Ruins
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Windsor Ruins have fascinated me since I first saw a picture of them back when I was in high school. One of the first television feature stories I ever did was at Windsor, and I’m not the only one to be intrigued by them. Pretty much every time I’ve […]
In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach
The Fire Chief speaks out on steps you can take to keep you and your home safe. WLOX alumnus Mark Mullen reflects on time as WLOX anchor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mark Mullen was at WLOX for several years as...
Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
How to prepare for flu season in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is dropping, and flu cases are rising. Flu season has come again to Mississippi. Although the virus shows up year-round, October is the starting month of the increased numbers of the flu cases. With masks and social distancing no longer as strict, Dr. Andrew Clark shared a few tips […]
Happy Halloween! Here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend...
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Tons of spooky events are happening all over the coast this weekend. Here’s a list of options for Halloween lovers:. *** NOTE: Some of the listed events require purchasing tickets. Websites and Facebook pages are linked when available. Thursday, October 27. BAY ST. LOUIS: Haunted...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Two people escape burning home in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are safe after escaping from a burning home Wednesday afternoon in Gulfport. Just before 2 p.m., Gulfport firefighters arrived at the home on 34th Avenue. Within four minutes of the call, firefighters were dousing the house and bringing the blaze under control. Gulfport Fire...
Harrison County fires under investigation
If you're in the mood for some live music and even some delicious food, the 13th annual Taste of Long Beach may be the place to be this Thursday. Joining us are Long Beach and Pass Christian Chamber Director Matti Rae Seymour and Chef Owner Bill Bradley from Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli to tell us about this showcase of food and tell us about the event.
Chance of severe weather returns to large portion of Mississippi
A chance of severe weather returns to the forecast for a large portion of Mississippi Tuesday. Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson issued an advisory Sunday in advance of a cold front expected to move through the state Tuesday between 8 a.n. and 5 p.m. Forecasters say the...
Harps Foods acquires seven stores in Louisiana and Mississippi
Springdale-based Harps Food Stores announced Monday (Oct. 24) a deal to purchase The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with six locations in central Louisiana and one store in southwestern Mississippi. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harps said the deal is expected to close by the end...
Captain D's Largest Operator Adds Another Location to Portfolio
Chris Benner and Tim Stokes are adding to their Captain D’s empire with the opening of their newest location in Gulfport, Mississippi. It’s the city’s first Captain D’s location. Benner and Stokes’ Trident Holdings, LLC, began franchising with Captain D’s in 2015 and the partners have...
Chet Landry's new baby girl makes appearance on GMM
It's a gorgeous day! We'll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It's getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We'll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Friday will be dry, but rain chances return by the weekend. Here's the latest forecast.
Urban Legends of Mississippi
Urban legends are always exciting because you get to learn more about the people living in a certain region, their beliefs and ideas. There are many Mississippi Urban Legends as well, many of which might seem unfathomable for a lot of people. Here are some of the most interesting Mississippi Urban Legends!
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
Rural Mississippians are racing to get high-speed internet
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The race to get high-speed internet to rural areas in Mississippi has reached an exciting milestone. More than 100,000 subscribers in rural areas now have access to the internet. For decades, rural areas have had the need for speed on the world wide web, and with...
Mississippi family-owned grocery chain – operating since 1969 – sold to Arkansas company
A Mississippi-based family-owned grocery store chain that started in 1969 has been purchased by an Arkansas company looking to expand. Springdale-based Harps Food Stores Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire The Markets, a family-owned business that operates three stores in Louisiana and four in Mississippi. Harps is...
