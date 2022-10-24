Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means
"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
WTVM
Georgia amendment on ballot explained
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
wabe.org
Mass voter challenges explained: How they work and what Georgia voters should know
Several Metro Atlanta counties have been inundated with mass challenges to the eligibility of tens of thousands of registered voters, filed with the help of groups pushing baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud. Local election boards have dismissed most of the mass challenges so far, but new ones can still...
Former Democratic Georgia Governor Joe Frank Harris says he supports Brian Kemp
Former Georgia Gov. Joe Frank Harris, a Democrat, endorsed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp Wednesday. “Governor Kemp is a proven leader,” Harris said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the tough decisions he has made during these challenging times.”. Kemp, who is seeking a second term in...
Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
wgac.com
Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire
A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
BET
Stacey Abrams Warns Of Voter Suppression In Georgia As Early Ballot Voting Continues
With the 2022 midterm elections just two weeks out, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is casting a warning about voter suppression even amid record-breaking turnout already underway. During a press conference on Monday (October 24), the voting rights advocate and former Georgia state senator said that high turnout isn’t...
First Coast News
County-by-County: Your guide to the 2022 General Election in Georgia
Here's a comprehensive voting guide for the Nov. 8 General Election in South Georgia. Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls Nov. 8. From a governor, to several other statewide and local offices, here's your complte guide to the 2022 General Election. Table of...
Washington Examiner
Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race
A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
More than 1,000,000 Georgians smash early voting records
ATLANTA — More than 1,000,000 Georgians have headed to the polls to cast their votes early, smashing midterm election records. Election officials confirmed the milestone was passed on Tuesday afternoon. They say by next weekend, there could be as many as 2,000,000 early votes cast. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot...
Georgia ranks among top ‘witchiest’ states in America
A new study shows that Georgia ranks number ten on a list of the top states in the country where the most witches live.
The Westminster Schools denies allegations of racism by fired administrator
The Westminster Schools in Buckhead denies racism played a role in the firing of an Asian American administrator, who is suing the school in federal court alleging her civil rights were violated. The private school located on West Paces Ferry Road is asking the lawsuit, filed this summer by Dr. Caroline Diaz in the U.S. […] The post The Westminster Schools denies allegations of racism by fired administrator appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
cobbcountycourier.com
Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
Is Raphael Warnock an Ordained Minister?
As the midterms near, voters have begun to question if Senator Raphael Warnock is an ordained minister, where he attended seminary, and whether he holds a Ph.D.
California lake holds enough lithium for all electric cars made in Georgia, U.S
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Georgia is poised to become a major player in the world of electric cars, trucks and SUVs. But right now, we’re dependent on China for a key ingredient used to make their batteries. A lake in California could change that. “About two years now,”...
Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth County
Walker last campaigned in Forsyth County on September 8 while on his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) is making a second stop in Forsyth County on Thursday, October 27.
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Department of Human Services Issues Second Round of P-EBT to Youngest SNAP Recipients
The Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) began issuing a second round of 2021-22 P-EBT benefits Wednesday to the state’s youngest SNAP-enrolled children. For children to qualify, they must have been under age 6 at the start of the 2021-22 school year and enrolled in SNAP from August 2021 to May 2022.
fox5atlanta.com
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Georgia home reportedly swatted for 6th time
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was the victim of another swatting attack. This latest incident makes this the sixth time that she says someone has called the police to her home in Floyd County, Georgia for a fake crime. Tuesday morning, Greene posted...
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
Comments / 0