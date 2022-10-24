ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CNN

Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means

"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
WTVM

Georgia amendment on ballot explained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
wgac.com

Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire

A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
Washington Examiner

Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

The Westminster Schools denies allegations of racism by fired administrator

The Westminster Schools in Buckhead denies racism played a role in the firing of an Asian American administrator, who is suing the school in federal court alleging her civil rights were violated. The private school located on West Paces Ferry Road is asking the lawsuit, filed this summer by Dr. Caroline Diaz in the U.S. […] The post The Westminster Schools denies allegations of racism by fired administrator appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
cobbcountycourier.com

Abrams rejects GOP claim that Georgia’s record early voting means new election rules don’t suppress votes

By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Georgia’s record-breaking midterm turnout is encouraging, but should not be seen as a sign that votes are not being suppressed, said Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in a Monday press conference. “It is...
