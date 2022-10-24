Read full article on original website
Related
Central New York Town Turns Into Bedford Falls for a Wonderful Weekend in December
Seneca Falls will transform into Bedford Falls for one wonderful weekend this December to celebrate the 76th anniversary of "It's a Wonderful Life." Every December the town changes its name for one weekend, to honor the iconic Christmas movie many believe was inspired by Seneca Falls. Surviving actors from the film even come to town to celebrate.
Cops Will Be Everywhere This Weekend In New York State
Happy Halloween weekend! The fun is underway from Buffalo to Syracuse to Albany in the Empire State. The cooler air is here and the leaves have fallen. Break out the candy and scary costumes and let's go!. Before the weekend starts, there are some things that the State of New...
North Star Coffee on the move in Canandaigua
CANANDAIGUA -- North Star Café, a division of The Arc Ontario, will be hosting a grand opening at its new location Saturday, during the annual Fall Into Canandaigua festival in downtown Canandaigua. North Star, which had been located up north on Route 332 and is now operating at 92...
buffaloscoop.com
Handcraft your holidays at Rochester’s Christmas in the Country event
The Christmas in the Country Holiday Artisan Market returns to the Rochester Dome Arena, 2695 East Henrietta Road, Henrietta, for the ultimate holiday shopping experience from Nov. 11-13. The three-day event will feature 150 artisans and artists from across the country displaying and selling their unique handcrafted creations including gourmet food, wine and spirits, spa-quality bath and beauty products, trendsetting jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, stylish pottery, original wall art, woodwork, home décor and holiday gift items galore!
Hunters Caught Illegally Baiting Deer & Bear, 1 Even Posted on Social Media
You just can't fix stupid. If you're going to hunt illegally by baiting deer and bears in New York you probably shouldn't post about it on social media. A hunter is accused of killing a mama bear while it was eating out of a neighborhood dumpster with its cubs, first with a bow and then with a shotgun after tracking it into the woods. If that wasn't bad enough, several pictures of the hunter, two friends, the bear, and the shotgun were posted on social media.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
hwy.co
Plan Your Perfect Beach Day at These Lake Ontario Beaches
Lake Ontario offers beautiful beaches for residents and visitors to enjoy sunbathing and swimming far from the Atlantic Ocean. You’ll also have ample opportunities for fishing, boating, wildlife viewing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and camping. So let’s explore these perfect destinations for a family looking for adventure and fun during...
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
Lonely? Here’s How You Can Make Friends in CNY
Considering much of CNY is typically rural, it can be hard to meet new friends. But when technology rules our lives, how do you meet new people outside of social media, online video games, and dating apps?. Whether most of your college friends have moved away, you've moved, or you're...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Getaway: How to Spend a Weekend in Canandaigua
Just a short drive from Buffalo is the scenic Finger Lakes region. One popular destination among the lakes is the historic town of Canandaigua. Sitting north of the lake by the same name, Canandaigua offers a variety of dining and entertainment options, as well as stunning lakefront views all year round. If you’re looking for a quick trip close to home for a weekend excursion, Canandaigua should be top of your list.
thevictorvoice.com
Brunch at the Village Bakery
With its delicious breakfast options to its wide range of lunch selections, you could never go wrong with going to the Village Bakery and Cafe. Starting off as one small business fourteen years ago now has branched off into three new shops across the Rochester area. The popularity started to grow as soon as it first opened. People were astonished with a wide variety of goods to choose from including their selection of food allergy safe options. Although they are known for their sweet treats and savory goods, they are also known for their strong history of good customer service. As seen from the online reviews and ratings of 4.5 out of 5, it has happy and valuable customers.
Rochester’s new campaign ‘Keep the Change,’ draws attention
The flyer saw mixed feedback from residents and council members, with over 70 quote tweets.
Man! I Feel Like Shania Twain is Coming to Central New York!
Grab your boots from under your bed and "walk the line" to Syracuse for a must see concert in 2023. Shania Twain is coming to the St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater on Saturday, July 8th. She's gonna "getcha good" with songs from the past and present. The five-time Grammy Award winning...
websterontheweb.com
New Horizons band performs a free community concert this weekend
A concert this weekend at Willink Middle School features a band that has a rather unusual story. The aptly-named New Horizons combined concert and symphonic band, which will perform Saturday Oct. 29 at 4 p.m., is part of an Eastman Community Music School program which provides musical experiences for adults, regardless of experience level. Its bands are open to any adult who wants to play an instrument, even if they’ve never played an instrument before.
Helen Barrett Montgomery School No. 50 to hold first ever Fall Food Truck Festival
Families, students and community members from the school are invited for an evening of music, games and an array of food truck offerings.
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
gvpennysaver.com
Spook Hill, Canandaigua
A gravity-defying phenomenon, Spook Hill is the stuff of folklore, an uncanny bend in the earth where gravity seems to be reversed. Situated in the wooded countryside of Yates County, not far from Canandaigua Lake, this “gravity hill” can be found by heading south on Newell Road, starting at what appears to be the bottom of a hill, just before a driveway to the west and Spike Road to the east.
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
Jeremiah’s Tavern, Irondequoit organization at odds over Titus Ave. building
“It’s socially important, it’s part of our culture, it’s been part of our culture for almost 100 years,” Burns told us.
WIBX 950
Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0