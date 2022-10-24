Read full article on original website
Two Rivers City Council Discuses Golf Cart Usage in the City
This week’s work session by The Two Rivers City Council included a discussion over concerns about golf cart usage within the city limits. City Manager Greg Buckley says the main arterial thoroughfares addressed were Forest Avenue and 22nd Street. “Golf carts are supposed to yield to overtaking traffic, or...
Manitowoc City Leaders to Discuss Project at Rheaume Park, Proposed Property Purchases
There are two meetings on the docket today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Board of Public Works, which will be in the Council Chambers at 4:00 this evening. They will be looking over an agreement with Gintner Concrete and Masonry for a project at Rheaume Park.
Two Rivers Leaders to Discuss the Plan for Neshotah Park
One more meeting is on this week’s calendar in the City of Two Rivers. The Advisory Recreation Board will be in the Koska Room in the J.E. Hamilton Community House at 6:00 p.m. They will start by hearing comments from the public, before discussing the Neshotah Park Master Plan.
City of Manitowoc’s Building Board of Appeals to Discuss Detached Accessory Regulations
There is only one meeting scheduled today in the City of Manitowoc. The Building Board of Appeals will be in the First Floor Hearing Room in City Hall at 4:00 p.m. They will start by hearing the appeal from some residents regarding the construction of a detached accessory structure which would exceed the allowable maximum square footage allowed in the City.
Work Continues Today on Two Rivers’ 2023 City Budget
There is only one meeting scheduled for today in the City of Two Rivers. The Personnel and Finance Committee will be in the Committee Room in City Hall at 6:00 p.m., where they will continue their review of the 2023 City Budget. This time around they will be completing the...
Manitowoc County Human Services Board to Discuss Drug Court, Budget
There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Human Services Board will gather in the Human Services Department building on Jay Street at 4:15 p.m. After giving the public time to comment, the Board will get an update on the Drug Court, and treatment alternatives.
Plans Move Forward for Fleet Farm Development
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council gave final approval Oct. 18 to amend the city’s comprehensive plan to General Commercial (C-1) in the area where Fleet Farm wants to build a new store along the west entrance to Sturgeon Bay. The amendment changes the designation of about 40 acres of...
Cool City Brewing Receives Community Development Investment
The soon-to-be newest addition to the lakeshore area craft brewing industry has received a state grant. Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes visited Cool City Brewing in Two Rivers yesterday, where she announced the company will be receiving a $250,000 Community Development Investment grant. Cool City...
Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club to Host Deer Hunters Sight-In Fundraiser
The Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club has announced the date of their annual Deer Hunters Sight-In fundraiser. Hunters are invited out to their range, located at 7227 Sandy Hill Lane just north of Two Rivers along Lake Michigan on November 5th and 6th from 9:00 to 3:00 p.m. 50 and...
Fond du Lac lighthouse undergoing historic restoration
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Working on the stone base of a lighthouse is new for Cody Gruenke. But the skills and work are well ingrained in the mason with Mike Koenig Construction. Gruenke is one of the crewmembers giving the Lakeside Park Lighthouse in Fond du Lac an extensive renovation.
Two Rivers Main Street Invites Adults to Sample Wine and Beer Tonight
While Halloween weekend is typically for children and families, Two Rivers Mainstreet is inviting adults to visit the Cool City tonight to sample the great wine and beer selections available. The Reds, Whites and Brews Wine and Beer Walk will begin at 5:00 at Central Park in Downtown Two Rivers.
3430 S 11th Place Sheboygan WI
Super cute, clean, bright, south side ranch on a quiet street. Tiled entry seamlessly leads to large light filled living room, then hall leads to 3 bedrooms with generous closet space. All with fresh paint and new luxurious carpeting. The bath has walk-in jetted tub/shower and lots of storage. Kitchen has a 3-door freezer-on-bottom type fridge, new micro, dishwasher, nice cabinets and a closet or pantry (you choose). Kitchen overlooks a perfectly sized yard, partially fenced, and large garage with opener. Basement has laundry hook ups, sump, ½ bath, nice workshop area, craft or rec area with large walk-in closet and another area great for future wet bar. Many conveniences in this package.
Grow It Forward Receives USDA Grant, Doubles Hydroponic Farm Capabilities
Grow it Forward in Manitowoc is in the process of doubling its already impressive hydroponic farm capabilities. The local organization was named the recipient of an Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant through the USDA. Amber Daugs, the Executive Director of Grow it Forward told us that through this grant,...
Lanes reopen on WIS 26 in Winnebago County, crash cleared
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update regarding the crash on WIS 26 in Winnebago County. WisDOT reports that the crash is cleared and all lanes are open at this time. Crash in Winnebago County closes southbound lanes on WIS 26. THURSDAY,...
Manitowoc Fire Department On the Scene of a Fire This Morning, Traffic is Being Rerouted Around 18th Street Bridge
The Manitowoc Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire near Burger Boat. Crews are battling a fire in the 100 block of Revere Drive, which is right off of the Manitowoc River. Jim Medley is on the scene, and he told us that smoke could be seen...
Historic park in Brown County to be rebuilt after standing strong for 25 years
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Say goodbye to the playground at Pamperin Park as officials plan to rebuild it after standing tall for 25 years. Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese says upkeep and maintenance are the main reason for tearing down the playground, saying, “There’s also some safety issues on the current playground that we are addressing.”
Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
MPSD Deep Dive Part 2: State Report Card Shows District is Meeting Low Expectations, Needs Improvement
Today on our deep dive into the Manitowoc Public School District, we are taking a look at how they fared on the District Accountability Report Card. The information is portrayed on a scatter plot, with the y-axis showing the amount of money a district makes per student, and the x-axis showing the overall score for the district (which you can see below).
City just south of Fond du Lac County sees three ‘serious’ motorcycle crashes within 90 minutes
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to three motorcycle accidents with serious injuries, all within an hour and 20 minutes of each other on Sunday. According to a Facebook post, the first call was around 8:00 p.m. for a report of a single...
No New Details Released Regarding Threat to Two Rivers High School
No new information is available this morning regarding a threat that was made against Two Rivers High School yesterday (October 25th). We were made aware of the threat by the Two Rivers Police Department at around noon yesterday. In a news release, the Department explained that the threat was made...
