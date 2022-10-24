MANSCAPED® Launches in Woolworths Stores Across Australia

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022--

MANSCAPED®, the global men’s grooming company and lifestyle consumer brand, today announces its launch in more than 800 Woolworths locations across Australia, furthering its retail footprint in the land down under. The partnership seamlessly aligns with Woolworths’ dynamic retail platform which boasts a rapidly growing personal care department committed to delivering premium men’s hygiene and wellness products. Beginning this month, MANSCAPED is proud to offer customers a selection of its core collection that they can rely on to maintain their wool , expertly groom head-to-toe, and be beach-ready for the quickly approaching summer season.

“As we continue to rapidly grow our omnichannel business, this partnership with Woolworths brings the best of our products to a widespread market of contemporary men and MANSCAPED early adopters since launching in Australia in 2020,” said Paul Tran, Founder and CEO of MANSCAPED.

“When it comes to retail partnerships, it is critical that we offer our products in stores that our customers already know and love,” added Catherine Cronin, Vice President of Retail at MANSCAPED. “Partnering with Woolworths not only marks MANSCAPED’s entrance into the grocery category, but brings our products to hundreds of locations and countless men in a region where we have already cultivated an enduring following. In doing so, we are able to offer consumers further access to our growing product range with the convenience they’ve come to expect.”

Hayden Sansom, Category Manager for Men’s Care at Woolworths, said, “It’s great that we’re able to partner with a purpose-led and innovative company in MANSCAPED by offering its range of products more conveniently to our customers in-store, and at the same time being able to bring greater awareness to men’s health and hygiene.”

MANSCAPED offers a full line of premium grooming tools and formulations that have become part of a daily ritual for more than six million of men worldwide. Woolworths is now selling eight standout products, in-store and online, including:

The Lawn Mower® 3.0 ($139.00 AUD) – This third-generation electric trimmer for the groin and body touts a powerful 7,000 RPM motor and a replaceable ceramic blade equipped with SkinSafe™ technology to help reduce nicks, snags, and cuts. Additional product attributes include a 600mA li-ion rechargeable battery, adjustable guard with two lengths, and waterproof ergonomic design.

Weed Whacker® ($59.00 AUD) – The brand’s revolutionary nose and ear hair trimmer features SkinSafe technology and a 360° rotary dual-blade system to help reduce the risk of pulls and cuts as well as a 9,000 RPM motor, ergonomic design, and waterproof capabilities for a confident trim every time.

The Shears 2.0 ($29.00 AUD) – A luxury four-piece nail kit featuring tempered stainless-steel tools all wrapped up in a premium leather case.

2-in-1 Shampoo+Conditioner ($25.00 AUD) – Rich in antioxidants and infused with coconut water, green tea, aloe, turmeric, and sage, this one-step formulation is the perfect balance of cleansing and moisturizing.

Body Wash ($22.00 AUD) – This efficacious body wash provides a luxurious lather like no other and features aloe vera and sea salt to keep skin balanced and hydrated.

Crop Preserver™ ($19.00 AUD) – Featuring soothing aloe vera and tapioca starch to reduce friction, this dual-action anti-chafing deodorant and moisturizer is designed to keep highly active areas dry and comfortable for up to 24 hours with its advanced, quick-absorbing, clear-drying formula.

Crop Reviver™ ($19.00 AUD) – Refresh ‘below deck’ with just a spritz of this ball toner spray which includes cooling aloe and witch hazel extract to keep high-friction areas cool, calm, and protected.

Crop Mops™ Wipes ($19.00 AUD) – Individually packaged and perfect for on-the-go, these refreshing wipes, infused with soothing aloe, make for the perfect stocking stuffer.

With MANSCAPED products conveniently available throughout Australia, now is the time to get yourself prepared for beach season. To shop MANSCAPED’s premium line of products, visit your local Woolworths today.

