Officials investigate suspicious fire that damaged six houses and trailers in KC

Fire officials believe a structure fire early Monday that damaged several houses and trailers was part of a string of suspicious fires in one area of Kansas City.

Crews responded to the structure fire around 1:30 a.m. near 21st Street and Spring Avenue, and strong winds caused flames to move down the block catching six houses and trailers on fire, said Inter City Fire Protection District Chief Jeffery Jewell.

Firefighters from Inter City and Independence worked to evacuate the block and put out the blaze, Jewell said. No injuries were reported, and two trailers and one of the houses, which were vacant, were total losses. Three other structures were damaged by the fire.

Fire officials believe the blaze is suspicious because there had been two grass fires earlier that night, and crews responded to another two fires after the blaze at 21st and Spring, Jewell said. About a week and a half ago, he said there were six fires in one night.

Jewell said fire crews believe a trailer was intentionally lit on fire, but winds carried the flames to the other five structures causing “a whole lot of havoc.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the state fire marshal are investigating the incident.

Fire officials urge anyone with information to call the office at 816-461-9090. A $1,000 award is available for information leading to an arrest in this case.