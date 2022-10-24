Grass fire in Kansas City contained after closing highway, prompting evacuations

A mulch fire that spread to two sides of a highway and led to evacuations in part of Kansas City is contained as of Monday morning, officials said.

The blaze, which spread Sunday from a business to multiple locations near Interstate 470 and Raytown Road, is contained, and firefighters are working to extinguish any areas that are still smoldering, said Assistant Chief Jason Spreitzer with the Kansas City Fire Department. Rain expected throughout the day is also helping control the situation.

The fire closed parts of I-470 and other routes that have since reopened .

Two structures, a vacant barn and a vacant home, totally burned down because of the fire. One other home had minor damage from scorching.

No injuries were reported from the fire, and police in the area knocked on doors to tell residents of the Homeview Estates neighborhood to consider evacuating as strong winds spread the fire.

KCFD worked with fire crews from nine other area agencies to control the blaze. Four police departments also responded.