ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Grass fire in Kansas City contained after closing highway, prompting evacuations

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JZ2yh_0iksIYpJ00

A mulch fire that spread to two sides of a highway and led to evacuations in part of Kansas City is contained as of Monday morning, officials said.

The blaze, which spread Sunday from a business to multiple locations near Interstate 470 and Raytown Road, is contained, and firefighters are working to extinguish any areas that are still smoldering, said Assistant Chief Jason Spreitzer with the Kansas City Fire Department. Rain expected throughout the day is also helping control the situation.

The fire closed parts of I-470 and other routes that have since reopened .

Two structures, a vacant barn and a vacant home, totally burned down because of the fire. One other home had minor damage from scorching.

No injuries were reported from the fire, and police in the area knocked on doors to tell residents of the Homeview Estates neighborhood to consider evacuating as strong winds spread the fire.

KCFD worked with fire crews from nine other area agencies to control the blaze. Four police departments also responded.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastnews.net

Down She Comes!

A chronic nuisance house at 3014 E. 6th street is finally being demolished today after a long history of fires, squatters and street level criminal activity. “This has been a long time coming”, said neighbor Halee Stimson who lives next door with her husband and children. ” Weve lived here for five years and its been a problem ever since we moved in.”
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died Thursday morning after he was involved in a car crash on Westport Road. The Kansas City Police Department stated a black Nissan Altima was driving east “at a very high rate of speed,” and the driver lost control, going off the roadway to the left.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy