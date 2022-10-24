Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
Exclusive Look: Lenny Kravitz Plays Private Concert for Tampa EDITION Launch
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Lenny Kravitz is used to sold-out stadiums and packed venues, but last week the rocker put on a private show for the opening of the Tampa EDITION Hotel. Dressed in his signature rocker-chic garb of a silk red shirt and dark sunglasses, Kravitz played a set of 13 songs, accompanied by his full band. The intimate performance took off in front of 300+ people, gathered at the Amalie Arena right across the street from the hotel. The venue itself...
‘Venom 3’ Enlists Kelly Marcel as Director
Venom 3 is putting one of its own behind the camera. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will direct the upcoming third installment starring Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marcel has worked closely with Tom Hardy dating back to the days of his indie film Bronson, and was among the writers on Venom (2018) before getting solo screenplay credit on Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. She is also writing the script for the third Venom, from a story by herself and Hardy. The duo will produce, along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Man plays dead more than 300 times to earn role on TV show
A Kentucky man played dead more than 300 times and posted the videos to social media. He wasn't trying to prank anyone, though, it was all in an effort to win a role on a television show. Josh Nalley, a restaurant manager, posted each of the videos of him playing...
