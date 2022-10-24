Testing confirms two birds who died at Denver Zoo had avian flu

Two birds at the Denver Zoo have who died have tested positive for the bird flu. As a result, bird keepers and veterinarians at the zoo are now monitoring all the birds at the facility closely.

According to a news release from the zoo, the birds were:

- a Brazilian teal

- a Barrow's goldeneye

Testing for the highly pathogenic avian influenza was done on the birds' carcasses at Colorado State University and the presence of the bird flu was officially confirmed by the USDA.

"We have initiated our highest level of safety protocols according to our comprehensive HPAI guidelines for control & prevention, including isolating any birds that may have been exposed to HPAI, & implementing enhanced biosecurity measures for all staff working with birds," zoo officials wrote in a statement.

Earlier this month, a zoo in Omaha closed several exhibits after a pelican there died from the bird flu .

More than 47 million chickens and turkeys have been slaughtered in 42 states to limit the spread of bird flu during this year's outbreak. Officials order entire flocks to be killed when the virus is found on farms. More than 6 million chickens and turkeys were slaughtered last month to limit the spread of the disease.