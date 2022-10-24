ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

School shooting in St. Louis leaves at least 3 dead, including suspect

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

At least two students were killed and seven others injured following a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, The New York Times reports. The suspect died at a hospital following an exchange of gunfire with the police.

Both an adult woman and a teenage girl were shot and killed, said Lt. Col. Michael Sack of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; the woman died at the hospital and the girl was prounounced dead at the scene. Those that were injured "suffered a variety of injuries, from shrapnel injuries to gunshots," he added.

Sack said the suspect looked to be about 20 years old, but did not identify him. He also did not say how the shooter, who was "armed with a long gun," was able to get inside the locked school.

According to Lori Willis, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Public Schools, police responded "quite heavily and quite quickly" to reports of gunfire on Monday morning. She described the suspect as "slim and dressed entirely in black," the Times summarizes, noting the motive of the shooting and the connection to the school were not immediately clear.

"Our hearts go out to each and every one of you, but as we are thinking about how to help, we will also be here on the ground to help," Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) told students and faculty at a news conference.

The scene is now "secure and there is no active threat," police said .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Week

St. Louis school shooter had gun taken by police a week before attack

The 19-year-old gunman that killed two and injured seven after opening fire inside a St. Louis high school on Monday had his gun confiscated by police about a week before the attack, authorities revealed Wednesday. On Oct. 15, the suspect's mother found an AR-15-style rifle in their family home; she then called the police and requested they remove the weapon, per NBC News. The gunman's family knew of his mental health issues and "did everything they could have done" to help him, Police Chief Michael Sack said at a news conference. His mother and sister "worked with him" to ensure he...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Week

In note, St. Louis gunman describes his life as 'perfect storm' for mass shooting

The suspect in a Monday shooting at a St. Louis high school was carrying an AR-15-style rifle and what looked to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, The Associated Press reported Tuesday, per Police Commissioner Michael Sack. Both a teacher — physical education teacher Jean Kuczka — and a 15-year-old girl — Alexzandria Bell — were killed in the attack; seven students were injured, all of which are said to be in stable condition. The gunman, 19-year-old Orlando Harris, left behind a note that read, in part, "I don't have any friends, I don't have any family. I've never had a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy