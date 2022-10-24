School shooting in St. Louis leaves at least 3 dead, including suspect

At least two students were killed and seven others injured following a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, The New York Times reports. The suspect died at a hospital following an exchange of gunfire with the police.

Both an adult woman and a teenage girl were shot and killed, said Lt. Col. Michael Sack of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; the woman died at the hospital and the girl was prounounced dead at the scene. Those that were injured "suffered a variety of injuries, from shrapnel injuries to gunshots," he added.

Sack said the suspect looked to be about 20 years old, but did not identify him. He also did not say how the shooter, who was "armed with a long gun," was able to get inside the locked school.

According to Lori Willis, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Public Schools, police responded "quite heavily and quite quickly" to reports of gunfire on Monday morning. She described the suspect as "slim and dressed entirely in black," the Times summarizes, noting the motive of the shooting and the connection to the school were not immediately clear.

"Our hearts go out to each and every one of you, but as we are thinking about how to help, we will also be here on the ground to help," Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) told students and faculty at a news conference.

The scene is now "secure and there is no active threat," police said .