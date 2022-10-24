Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Arrest made in campaign office burglary of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the burglary of the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, authorities said Thursday. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, is accused of breaking into an office at the location of Hobbs’ Phoenix headquarters on Monday at about 7 p.m. and stealing multiple items, according to a probable cause statement.
KTAR.com
Blake Masters says Arizona vote location watchers should follow the law, continue filming others
PHOENIX — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters is OK with people watching vote locations as long as they follow the law, a view that some Maricopa County officials disagree with. Masters told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Tuesday he also encourages those people to...
KTAR.com
Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at all Arizona facilities
PHOENIX – Planned Parenthood said Thursday it was resuming abortion services at all of its Arizona facilities while the issue works its way through the courts. “I’m thrilled today to be able to share with you that Planned Parenthood Arizona has officially resumed abortion care in our health centers across the state,” Brittany Fonteno, Planned Parenthood Arizona president and CEO, said during a press conference outside the organization’s Tempe center.
KTAR.com
Teacher vacancies drop in Kyrene School District in 2022 amid changes
PHOENIX — While many schools across Arizona face teacher shortages, one Valley school district saw vacancies drop in 2022 amid changes. Prior to the start of the school year at Kyrene School District, vacancies were in the dozens, Lisa Gibson, executive director of talent management, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
KTAR.com
County animal shelter in Mesa to temporarily close over distemper fears
PHOENIX — An animal shelter in the East Valley will shut down this weekend until further notice amid a potential disease outbreak in the facility. The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter located near Rio Salado Parkway and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Mesa had nine dogs test positive for distemper in the last week and others display symptoms of illness, Kim Powell, a spokesperson for the shelter, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
KTAR.com
Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend
PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
KTAR.com
Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill
A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
KTAR.com
Crash closes eastbound I-10 at 67th Avenue in Phoenix for second straight morning
PHOENIX – A crash closed eastbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix during Friday’s morning rush, state transportation officials said. The wreck shut down lanes near 67th Avenue around 6 a.m. until 7:40 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. ABC15 reported the crash was fatal. Drivers were directed off...
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees due to overcapacity
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced it is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages seven months or older due to overcapacity. The initiative started Tuesday and will end on Sunday so AHS can make room for more sick, injured and abused pets. AHS has more than 1,000...
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 28-30
PHOENIX — There are a whole lot of Halloween affairs happening, while the Arizona Coyotes make their debut in a new arena. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Friday through Sunday. Time: Varies. Venue: Arizona State Fairgrounds (1826 W. McDowell Road)
KTAR.com
Man accused of attacking Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer
PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer earlier this month, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an assault on the train around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
KTAR.com
Tempe police fatally shoot armed suspect who fled into Mesa
PHOENIX — Police chased a suspect from one East Valley city to another Thursday before exchanging gunfire that left the man dead, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the unidentified 41-year-old man was shot by Tempe police officers near Alma School and Broadway roads. Mesa police, who are...
KTAR.com
Suspect’s gun goes off in pocket during confrontation with Phoenix police
PHOENIX — Police in Phoenix said they arrested a 23-year-old man Tuesday morning after a gun went off in his pocket during a struggle with authorities. Damoin Obrian Walters was booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple counts that included assault and offenses against public order. Officers responded to...
KTAR.com
Lost dog of 10 months returned to Phoenix owners after identified by microchip
PHOENIX — After nearly 10-months of searching, a family dog is back home safe. The 13-year-old black and white part Schnauzer, part Shih Tzu, escaped his north Phoenix backyard in December. After nearly a year of searching, his owner Judy Kula, was starting to wonder if she’d ever see...
KTAR.com
Tempe intersection gets artistic makeover in effort to increase safety
PHOENIX — A Tempe intersection has a new look that the city hopes increases safety and curb appeal. The intersection at Seventh Street and Forest Avenue was recently outfitted with asphalt art that visually creates a curb extension, narrows the roadway and shortens the crosswalk distance for pedestrians. “This...
KTAR.com
Silver Alert canceled in Phoenix after missing man located
PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday morning after a missing Phoenix man was located, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety pulled the alert for Edward Collins, 53, around 8 a.m. He had last been seen walking near 30th Street and Bell Road on Wednesday around...
KTAR.com
Glendale seeks public’s help in theft of $4,000 French Bulldog
PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a $4,000 French Bulldog stolen from a manufactured home park. Earlier this month, a female victim was walking her dog in the complex near 63rd and Maryland avenues when a male approached her making comments on the dog and the price of the breed, authorities said.
KTAR.com
3 people, including young girl, hospitalized after Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. The girl and a man were being treated for critical injuries, and another man sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said. There were no outstanding...
KTAR.com
Mesa police say teen was ‘playing’ with gun in back seat when driver was fatally shot
PHOENIX – A 16-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a woman in Mesa while he was “playing” with a gun inside the vehicle she was driving, authorities said Tuesday. Officers responded to a shooting outside Superstition Springs Mall around 2 p.m. Monday, the Mesa Police Department...
KTAR.com
Man stabbed, 8-year-old girl shot in Phoenix road rage incident
PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a road rage incident escalated to gunfire on a Phoenix street Thursday, authorities said. Two vehicles that were involved stopped near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway, and a man got out of green Jeep and started a fight with a man in a black passenger car, Sgt. Brian Bower said during a press briefing at the scene.
Comments / 0