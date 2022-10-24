ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Arrest made in campaign office burglary of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the burglary of the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, authorities said Thursday. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, is accused of breaking into an office at the location of Hobbs’ Phoenix headquarters on Monday at about 7 p.m. and stealing multiple items, according to a probable cause statement.
Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at all Arizona facilities

PHOENIX – Planned Parenthood said Thursday it was resuming abortion services at all of its Arizona facilities while the issue works its way through the courts. “I’m thrilled today to be able to share with you that Planned Parenthood Arizona has officially resumed abortion care in our health centers across the state,” Brittany Fonteno, Planned Parenthood Arizona president and CEO, said during a press conference outside the organization’s Tempe center.
Teacher vacancies drop in Kyrene School District in 2022 amid changes

PHOENIX — While many schools across Arizona face teacher shortages, one Valley school district saw vacancies drop in 2022 amid changes. Prior to the start of the school year at Kyrene School District, vacancies were in the dozens, Lisa Gibson, executive director of talent management, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.
County animal shelter in Mesa to temporarily close over distemper fears

PHOENIX — An animal shelter in the East Valley will shut down this weekend until further notice amid a potential disease outbreak in the facility. The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelter located near Rio Salado Parkway and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Mesa had nine dogs test positive for distemper in the last week and others display symptoms of illness, Kim Powell, a spokesperson for the shelter, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
Look out: 4 metro Phoenix freeways to have closures this weekend

PHOENIX — It’ll be a busy weekend on metro Phoenix freeways with four closures, according to state transportation officials. Near Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the State Route 51 “mini-stack” interchange to U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for Broadway Curve Improvement Project work.
Construction begins for food innovation center at former Phoenix landfill

A massive development is bringing new life to a part of south Phoenix that was a former landfill. It’s called Arizona Fresh: Agri-Food Innovation Center. The 140-acre development will be built at the former Del Rio landfill site just south of the Salt River. It’s along Elmwood Street between 7th and 16th streets.
Man accused of attacking Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer

PHOENIX – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly attacking a Phoenix light rail passenger with a hammer earlier this month, authorities said. Officers responded to a call about an assault on the train around 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
Tempe police fatally shoot armed suspect who fled into Mesa

PHOENIX — Police chased a suspect from one East Valley city to another Thursday before exchanging gunfire that left the man dead, authorities said. The Mesa Police Department said the unidentified 41-year-old man was shot by Tempe police officers near Alma School and Broadway roads. Mesa police, who are...
Tempe intersection gets artistic makeover in effort to increase safety

PHOENIX — A Tempe intersection has a new look that the city hopes increases safety and curb appeal. The intersection at Seventh Street and Forest Avenue was recently outfitted with asphalt art that visually creates a curb extension, narrows the roadway and shortens the crosswalk distance for pedestrians. “This...
Silver Alert canceled in Phoenix after missing man located

PHOENIX – A Silver Alert was canceled Thursday morning after a missing Phoenix man was located, authorities said. The Arizona Department of Public Safety pulled the alert for Edward Collins, 53, around 8 a.m. He had last been seen walking near 30th Street and Bell Road on Wednesday around...
Glendale seeks public’s help in theft of $4,000 French Bulldog

PHOENIX — The Glendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a $4,000 French Bulldog stolen from a manufactured home park. Earlier this month, a female victim was walking her dog in the complex near 63rd and Maryland avenues when a male approached her making comments on the dog and the price of the breed, authorities said.
3 people, including young girl, hospitalized after Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a shooting in Phoenix on Thursday, authorities said. The girl and a man were being treated for critical injuries, and another man sustained injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the Phoenix Police Department said. There were no outstanding...
Man stabbed, 8-year-old girl shot in Phoenix road rage incident

PHOENIX – Three people were hospitalized, including a young girl, after a road rage incident escalated to gunfire on a Phoenix street Thursday, authorities said. Two vehicles that were involved stopped near 16th Street and Greenway Parkway, and a man got out of green Jeep and started a fight with a man in a black passenger car, Sgt. Brian Bower said during a press briefing at the scene.
