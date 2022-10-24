Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday.

“The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to address the behavior of student-athletes attending games at other PSRC schools, including students involved in fights at those games,” the Public Schools of Robeson County said in a news release.

Effective immediately, the first offense will result in a 10-day out-of-school suspension and suspension from all activities during that time. A second offense will result in a 10-day out-of-school suspension and a 90-day ban from all activities.

Students guilty of a third offense will face a recommendation for long-term suspension from school and all other activities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.