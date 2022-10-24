ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Robeson County adopts new rule for student-athletes involved in ‘disruptive behavior’ at games, events

By Dennis Bright
 3 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Student-athletes in Robeson County who are involved in fights or other “disruptive behavior” at any afterschool or extracurricular event will now be punished the same as any other student, the district said on Monday.

“The rule aligns with the disciplinary policy already in place for non-student-athletes and includes disciplinary measures to address the behavior of student-athletes attending games at other PSRC schools, including students involved in fights at those games,” the Public Schools of Robeson County said in a news release.

Effective immediately, the first offense will result in a 10-day out-of-school suspension and suspension from all activities during that time. A second offense will result in a 10-day out-of-school suspension and a 90-day ban from all activities.

Students guilty of a third offense will face a recommendation for long-term suspension from school and all other activities.

Julie Pelletier
3d ago

Student athletes have never been help to same conduct rules, especially star football, basketball players.

WBTW News13

North Carolina sheriff who disparaged Black employees resigns

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A suspended North Carolina sheriff has resigned in the aftermath of a leaked audio recording in which he called Black employees by derogatory names and said they should be fired, his attorney announced Monday. Attorney Michael Mills made the announcement during a hearing on whether Jody Greene, who was elected Columbus […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
