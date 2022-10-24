Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: Among mannequins
Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below. In 2008, I was on patrol for the Asheville Police Department when I was called to the...
Mountain Xpress
Council approves Close the GAP plan
Asheville’s future will be a lot more walkable, bikeable and accessible, at least if the goals of the city’s new Close the GAP transportation plan come to fruition. The document, unanimously approved by Asheville City Council Oct. 25, aims to increase the connectivity of greenways, improve sidewalks and bike lanes and make public walkways friendlier for disabled residents.
Mountain Xpress
Mission Health sites host drug take back event
Press release from HCA Healthcare North Carolina Division, Mission Health:. Mission Health is partnering with local law enforcement agencies on Saturday, October 29, to host Crush the Crisis, a prescription drug take-back event. HCA Healthcare is committed to bringing frontline solutions to curb the tide of opioid misuse and addiction...
Mountain Xpress
City Council adopts Close the GAP Plan during October 25, 2022 meeting
Asheville City Council at the October 25, 2022 meeting, adopted the Close the GAP Plans. There are 3 plans, done at the same time in order to strengthen the pedestrian network. The plans are the City of Asheville’s existing Greenway (G), ADA Transition (A), and Pedestrian (P) plans. The planning process began in 2019 and was led by the Transportation Department.
Mountain Xpress
From CPP: NC law makes mandating affordable housing hard — did Asheville find a solution?
When Asheville put a temporary pause on construction of hotels three years ago, officials seized the moment to address a burgeoning affordability problem in their city. In doing so, Asheville may have also left a breadcrumb trail that other North Carolina localities can follow to get around a state restriction many routinely cite as the reason city officials can’t adopt more rules to support affordable housing.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority approves $90K for 22 festivals & cultural events in 2023
Local events and festivals that celebrate Asheville and Buncombe County’s communities and are for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors will receive a total of $90,150 in 2023 from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority (BCTDA), as approved by the board at its Oct. 26 monthly meeting. The...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Buncombe needs both affordable housing and open space
I am an experienced city and county planner and now a civic activist in accord with the principles of community planning. I have served on the city Greenway Committee and Multimodal Transportation Commission and am currently active with Connect Buncombe. I am experienced in both affordable housing and open space, including greenways and trails. I would like to speak up in favor of the proposed general obligation bonds for affordable housing and open space, two very important needs of the people of Buncombe County. I see a strong relationship between affordable housing and open space because families who live in affordable housing need nearby and carefully designed open spaces.
Mountain Xpress
WNC Scary Stories: The smell of cigarettes
The back hallway of our massage center, where the treatment rooms are, has a ghost, a distinctly older female presence that is especially noticeable after sunset. Everyone who has ever worked with us after dark has sensed an eerie presence back there. And even during the day when no one else is in the building, you can smell her smoking cigarettes. Everyone has smelled it at some point. Also, the thermostats randomly get turned off and on, and everyone swears it wasn’t them.
Mountain Xpress
Binx’s Home for Black Cats fights superstition, saves lives
If a black cat crosses your path, give it a loving home. That’s the message of Asheville nonprofit Binx’s Home for Black Cats, a rescue that focuses exclusively on fostering and adopting black cats. Binx’s grew out of Hannah Soboleski’s personal experience fostering black cats for other local...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Seeing red in green building
An Asheville company known for building high-end, “ecologically sensitive” homes recently completed a house next to our property in a quiet, semirural area. The construction site was a noxious mobile industrial factory during the years of the project, the chief problems being noise pollution and soil erosion. The...
Mountain Xpress
Energy Savers Network offers expanded support for low-income homes this winter
From humble roots working with volunteers to perform basic weatherization services on local homes to offering wide-ranging no-cost energy-efficiency upgrades for low-income clients, Energy Savers Network will be helping vulnerable families save money, reduce carbon emissions, and stay cozy in more ways than ever before this coming winter. Winter can...
Mountain Xpress
Around Town: Asheville poet reimagines classic fairy tales
Local poet and editor Rebecca Buchanan spent countless hours as a child curled up with library books about witches, princesses, knights and monsters. Nothing made her happier. But as she got older, Buchanan started to have questions about the fairy tales and mythological stories she loved. Who wrote them? Why were witches always portrayed as villains? Why did princesses have to get married instead of being able to rule in their own right?
