Herald & Review

Watch now: Illinois basketball opening with exhibition against Quincy

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had some positives in a productive preseason "secret" scrimmage against Kansas, but the biggest news was the loss of sophomore Luke Goode. A hustle play on which Goode fell on an opponent’s foot caused an injury that will require surgery. That means the sophomore who was in line for a big uptick in minutes will start the season on the sidelines when the Illini take on Quincy in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois

Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Great Bend Post

Friday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year’s draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City. Toney was drafted in the first round by the Giants last year and is under contract through the 2024 season with a fifth-year team option. That makes the trade relatively low risk for the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Chiefs' Clark suspended 2 games for 2021 weapons arrests

Clark was suspended two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles. The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs (5-2) head into their bye week. He will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week's game against the Chargers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Parents, teachers object to putting 1,600 cameras in KCK classrooms

Parents and teachers lined up Tuesday night to criticize a $6.8 million proposal to install 1,600 cameras in Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools classrooms. According to a description of the proposal provided by the board, the cameras could be used to record lessons that would be shared with absent students or to broadcast instruction from one classroom to several others. The recordings might also be used by administrators reviewing how staff teach in the classroom.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
