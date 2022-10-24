Read full article on original website
Watch now: Illinois basketball opening with exhibition against Quincy
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois had some positives in a productive preseason "secret" scrimmage against Kansas, but the biggest news was the loss of sophomore Luke Goode. A hustle play on which Goode fell on an opponent’s foot caused an injury that will require surgery. That means the sophomore who was in line for a big uptick in minutes will start the season on the sidelines when the Illini take on Quincy in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at the State Farm Center.
Bill Self gives his takeaways from KU basketball's scrimmage with Illinois
Over the weekend, the KU basketball team made the trip to the St. Louis area for a scrimmage with Illinois. Behind closed door scrimmages have become more and more popular in recent years and Saturday’s scrimmage gave Bill Self and the KU coaches a chance to watch the team compete against a different, yet equal, competition. Of course, KU will play an exhibition game against Pitt State on Nov. 3, which will serve as the final tuneup before the regular season.
Kansas forward Cam Martin expected to miss time with right shoulder injury
Kansas forward Cam Martin’s return to the basketball court after nearly two full years off will have to wait a little longer. Martin will be out for at least the next couple of weeks because of what KU coach Bill Self called a separated shoulder. The 6-foot-9, 230-pound super-senior...
Friday Sports Headlines and scores presented by Barton Community College
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year’s draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City. Toney was drafted in the first round by the Giants last year and is under contract through the 2024 season with a fifth-year team option. That makes the trade relatively low risk for the Chiefs.
Slaughter's sixth-man role 'worth it's weight in gold' for Illini offensive line
CHAMPAIGN — On the bus ride home from Indiana, Jordyn Slaughter picked up the phone and called his mother. Sure, it was a late game and it would have been more than reasonable for her to be asleep. She was surprisingly awake, and the two talked about everything. The...
Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year's draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity...
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs' bye this week couldn't have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There's...
Chiefs' Clark suspended 2 games for 2021 weapons arrests
Clark was suspended two games by the NFL on Tuesday after pleading no contest last month to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon in Los Angeles. The league announced the suspension as the Chiefs (5-2) head into their bye week. He will miss games against the Titans and Jaguars and will be allowed back with the team on Nov. 14 in time for that week's game against the Chargers.
Parents, teachers object to putting 1,600 cameras in KCK classrooms
Parents and teachers lined up Tuesday night to criticize a $6.8 million proposal to install 1,600 cameras in Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools classrooms. According to a description of the proposal provided by the board, the cameras could be used to record lessons that would be shared with absent students or to broadcast instruction from one classroom to several others. The recordings might also be used by administrators reviewing how staff teach in the classroom.
Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler, who oversaw a period of rapid expansion in the 1970s and whose name adorns the city's downtown airport, has died at age 96. Current Mayor Quinton Lucas praised Wheeler in a statement as a “statesman that all Kansas...
Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
KHP: Driver dies after pinned between power unit, another semi
GEARY COUNTY —A man died in an accident just before 7a.m. Wednesday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Peterbilt started rolling forward in the 3200 Block of South U.S. 77 in Junction City. The driver identified as 71-year-old Major Willie Washington of Kansas City, Missouri,...
Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen
KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
Police learn how 2 South American researchers died in KC fire
KANSAS CITY— Kansas City Police Department detectives and the KCPD Crime Lab have determined who was responsible for the double homicide that occurred on or about October 1, in an apartment fire near 41st and Oak in Kansas City, according to Jackson Co. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Kansas...
Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
Sheriff: Man who escaped from custody at KC hospital captured
PLATTE COUNTY— The inmate who escaped from custody Wednesday has been taken back into custody, according to the Platte County Sheriff's office. Just after 2:30p.m, 38-year-old Jacob Meineker escaped from custody from Saint Luke’s Hospital on Barry Road. An extensive search by members of the Platte County Sheriff’s...
Police find cocaine, meth and children in Kansas drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investsigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Oct. 21, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 200 Block of SW Tyler Street in Topeka related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
