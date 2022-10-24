ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to her 9-month-old great-nephew.

In 2016, officers said Freeman was watching the baby when she grabbed him, violently shook him, and threw him onto the ground.

Investigators said the baby suffered a traumatic brain injury and was rushed to a local hospital after emergency crews found him unresponsive.

The baby was later taken to Valley Children’s Hospital and placed in the Intensive Care Unit to have his injuries treated.

Freeman was arrested on October 20, 2016, and booked into the Fresno County Jail.

On September 9, 2022, officials said Freeman pled guilty to child abuse.

