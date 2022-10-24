Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kawc.org
Yuma native Carol Smith among six candidates for city council
In the primary race for Yuma City Council, no candidate met the 50 percent plus 1 threshold to automatically win. Therefore, six candidates are on the ballot for three open seats. Carol Smith is one of the candidates. She was born and raised in Yuma and is a registered nurse...
Yuma County Superior Court applications open
According to the Office of the Governor Doug Ducey, the Yuma County Superior Court has a vacancy available and applications are open. The post Yuma County Superior Court applications open appeared first on KYMA.
A look inside the movement reshaping politics in one California border city
This election season, there’s a new coalition of activists leaving their mark on politics in Calexico, a border city in California’s Imperial Valley. Helping to fuel the movement are young people, many who left Calexico for jobs or education elsewhere but who have returned home with a desire to make things better in their community.
kawc.org
Longtime San Luis resident Lizeth Servin one of six city council candidates
In San Luis, Ariz., we know the next mayor will be former mayor Nieves Riedel. What we don’t know yet is who will join the city council. There are six candidates for three open seats. Lizeth Servin said she has lived in San Luis for nearly 30 years. Servin...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
kyma.com
SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy
The Yuma Police Department announced they will be holding the 2023 Citizens Police Academy and is accepting applications, no fee is needed. The post Yuma Police Department accepting applications for new academy appeared first on KYMA.
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
El Centro, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on October 26, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
calexicochronicle.com
Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers
BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning
Through a press release, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received a report of a single vehicle rollover collision. The post Serious injury collision early Tuesday morning appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested
EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
thedesertreview.com
Railroad murders trial
EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Rivalry takes a turn this 79th annual bell game
BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when the bell is ringing. This time around its echo can be heard inside the hallways of Brawley Union Highschool. Brawley's quarterback Ethan Gutierrez will be playing in his fourth and final bell game. He says the cherry on top would be keeping the bell in Brawley.
Comments / 0