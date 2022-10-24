ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kawc.org

Yuma native Carol Smith among six candidates for city council

In the primary race for Yuma City Council, no candidate met the 50 percent plus 1 threshold to automatically win. Therefore, six candidates are on the ballot for three open seats. Carol Smith is one of the candidates. She was born and raised in Yuma and is a registered nurse...
YUMA, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

SPECIAL REPORT: Vindication from Violence

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The amount of domestic violence victims served in Imperial County has increased by 50% from 2019 to 2021, according to the Imperial County District Attorney's Office. In 2021, 29 victims requested immediate advocacy by phone and 85 victims requested law enforcement, those numbers only...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
High School Football PRO

El Centro, October 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Central Union High School on October 26, 2022, 18:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
EL CENTRO, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Community Drops Big Bucks for Pioneers

BRAWLEY – Glitz, glam and a whole lot of shouting and clamoring for goodies took place on the lawn outside Pioneers Memorial Hospital during the 18th annual PMH Foundation Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct 20. The calm did not last long once dinner and auction introductions were made. As...
BRAWLEY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Suspect in 2020 Murder Near El Centro Arrested

EL CENTRO – A suspect in the November 2020 murder of a 19-year-old El Centro man was arrested by U.S. marshals in Westmorland on Friday, Oct. 21. Gerardo Acevedo, 33, city of residence undisclosed, was arrested as a result of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office investigation into the alleged murder of Jose Angel Sandoval.
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Railroad murders trial

EL CENTRO — A possible double homicide rocked the outskirts of El Centro in the fall of 2019, when a call was made to authorities near dawn about a trash-can fire by the railroad tracks that left a smoke screen of unanswered questions within the community. The remains of...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Rivalry takes a turn this 79th annual bell game

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of the year when the bell is ringing. This time around its echo can be heard inside the hallways of Brawley Union Highschool. Brawley's quarterback Ethan Gutierrez will be playing in his fourth and final bell game. He says the cherry on top would be keeping the bell in Brawley.
BRAWLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy