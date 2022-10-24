Read full article on original website
NHL
Golden Knights Bring Down Maple Leafs, 3-1
The Vegas Golden Knights (5-2-0) skated to a 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0) on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas had an early goal called back because of an offside, but still opened the scoring at 3:51 with Nicolas Roy's first goal of the year. In the middle frame, William Nylander tied the game with his fourth goal of the season as the teams entered the third level at 1-1. Chandler Stephenson scored in the first minute of the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Michael Amadio tacked on an insurance goal as Vegas locked down the 3-1 victory.
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Zech for Barratt
Chicago acquires 23-year-old defenseman from Philadelphia in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has acquired defenseman Cooper Zech from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Evan Barratt. Zech will report to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL). Zech, 23,...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PENGUINS
FLAMES (4-1-0) vs. PENGUINS (4-1-1) 7:00 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West, One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Goals - Tyler Toffoli (3) Points - Sidney Crosby (11) PP - 30% (6th) / PK - 85.7% (T-8th) Penguins:. PP - 25% (T-10th) / PK - 72.7% (27th) Advanced Stats:
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS TO GET MASSIVE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AGAINST ARIZONA ON TUESDAY
The Columbus Blue Jackets are about to get a big boost to their lineup on Tuesday night when they host the Arizona Coyotes. After being sidelined for the last two weeks, forward Patrik Laine will return to the lineup. Laine suffered an elbow injury on the opening night of the season against Carolina. He left the game and did not return.
NHL
Bergeron, Marchand dress as Mario Bros. for Bruins hospital visits
BOSTON -- Two iconic Boston Bruins forwards turned into another legendary duo Monday, with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand morphing into Mario and Luigi. For the past 12 seasons, the Bruins have dressed up in themed costumes around Halloween and headed to local hospitals to cheer up sick kids, a tradition that had to go virtual for the past few years.
NHL
Kessel of Golden Knights ties NHL consecutive games played record at 989
Forward can pass Yandle for mark against Sharks on Tuesday. Phil Kessel played in his 989th consecutive NHL game, tying the record held by Keith Yandle, when the Vegas Golden Knights played the Toronto Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Monday. The 35-year-old forward had an assist in the 3-1...
NHL
10/25 FINAL - Kings 4, Lightning 2
Kings double up the Lightning and pick up their first home win. Over the span of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Kings held a home record of 21-16-4. With hopes to top that this season, the Kings will look to replicate the performance they put out on the ice last night in their decisive 4-2 victory over the three-time Eastern Conference champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Returning home after the season's first road trip, a lengthy five-game road trip at that, the Kings kicked off a three-game home stand on Tuesday. Entering the night with an 0-2-0 home record at Crypto.com Arena, the Kings picked up their first two home points of the season in impressive fashion.
NHL
Blues sign Pitlick to one-year contract
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has signed forward Tyler Pitlick to a one-year, one-way contract worth $750,000. In addition, the Blues placed forward Pavel Buchnevich on injured reserve. Pitlick, 30, came to the Blues organization on...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Kings
The Winnipeg Jets begin a three-game road trip tonight with their first meeting of the season against the Los Angeles Kings. Check back later today for all the updates from the morning skate, the Three Storylines, and much more!. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The Jets are in the...
NHL
'HAVE A LOT OF CONFIDENCE'
Andersson off to a hot start and is among the league leaders in points from the blueline. Rasmus Andersson isn't the type to obsess over numbers. But even he would agree that waking up and seeing yourself at the top end of the scale is a nice feather in his bucket. But in his mind, there's always room to improve.
NHL
BLOG: Stalock Making Opportunities in NHL Return
The 35-year-old goaltender credits the help from the penalty kill unit on his recent success. With only three games under his belt this season, Alex Stalock is finding his way back into the NHL after going 2-1-0 with two starts. Stalock missed a majority of the 2019-20 season due to...
NHL
CBJ place D Adam Boqvist on IR, recall D David Jiricek
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed defenseman Adam Boqvist on Injured Reserve and recalled defenseman David Jiricek from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Boqvist, 22, suffered a broken foot in Tuesday's game vs. the Arizona Coyotes and...
NHL
MIN@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (3-3-0) look to wrap up their homestand on a high note when they welcome the Wild (1-3-1) to the Bell Centre tonight. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs' two-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night with a 5-2...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Runaway Win
In the Kraken's most satisfying home win of the season, Seattle's fourth line clicked. The power play clicked. The penalty-kill unit clicked. Video coaches Tim Ohashi and Brady Morgan clicked to erase what would have been Buffalo's second goal to make the game 4-2. Goalie Martin Jones clicked when needed...
NHL
Kicking Things Off | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein takes you behind the scenes with more behind-the-scenes stories, fun facts, special facts and more. This week in 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster, I catch you up on a few behind-the-scene fun moments but also do a little stat digging... like the last time Jack Hughes took a penalty, and how Shakir Mukhamadullin is faring in the KHL.
NHL
Sorokin makes 41 saves, Islanders shut out Rangers
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ilya Sorokin made 41 saves and the New York Islanders shut out the New York Rangers 3-0 at UBS Arena on Wednesday. The shutout was Sorokin's first of the season and 11th in the NHL. He tied the Islanders record with seven last season. "He was outstanding,"...
NHL
LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Blues
The Edmonton Oilers take on the St. Louis Blues at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday night in the first game of a three-game road trip. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED. Follow along with the In-Game Blog for tweets,...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 2
Tampa Bay rallies for a back-to-back split with a victory over the Ducks in Anaheim on Wednesday. One night after a sluggish loss to the Kings, Tampa Bay bounced back on Wednesday in Anaheim, scoring late to defeat the Ducks 4-2 at Honda Center. With the game knotted at two...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Ottawa on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When:...
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
