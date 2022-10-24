ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Complaints Detail All the Disturbing Ways ‘Vigilantes’ Are Menacing Arizona Voters

By Justin Rohrlich, Michael Daly
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oFWEC_0iksFGic00
Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/Arizona Secretary of State

Arizona authorities have received two new complaints of voter intimidation in recent days as groups of self-appointed “election security” observers —some of them armed, many wearing tactical gear—continue to stake out ballot drop boxes.

The fresh allegations make three in total that have been formally filed, and follow a case the Arizona Secretary of State’s office referred last week to the Department of Justice. In that incident, a voter accused a clutch of people “hanging out near the ballot dropbox” of filming and photographing him, his wife, and their car’s license plate as they cast their ballots at the Mesa Juvenile Court on Oct. 17.

They were then accused of being “mules,” a reference to far-right agitator Dinesh D’Souza’s thoroughly debunked film 2,000 Mules , which falsely claimed Democratic operatives stuffed voting drop boxes with phony votes during the 2020 presidential election.

“Uninformed vigilantes outside Maricopa County's drop boxes are not increasing election integrity,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates and County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a joint statement over the weekend , adding, “For those who want to be involved in election integrity, become a poll worker or an official observer with your political party. Don't dress in body armor to intimidate voters as they are legally returning their ballots.”

Early voting in the 2022 midterm elections began Oct. 12 in Arizona , with more than three million residents eligible. The ballots can be mailed in or dropped off at one of the secure drop boxes located across the state. Anyone other than voters and credentialed government or party officials must stay at least 75 feet away , by Arizona law.

Ballot drop boxes were first introduced in 2020 by some 40 U.S. states, helping people vote safely during the height of the COVID pandemic. There were no reported cases of fraud, vandalism, or anything else that could have swung the elections, according to an Associated Press survey of Democratic and Republican state election officials .

The first of the latest reported incidents occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 19, when an early voter was harassed by unknown people wearing camouflage. The observers were watching a drop box at the Mesa Juvenile Court, according to documents shared with The Daily Beast by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office . (The names of the complainants were redacted prior to receipt.)

“Camo clad people taking pictures of me, my license plate as I dropped our mail in ballots in the box,” the complaint states. “When I approached them asking names, [what] group they're with, they wouldn’t give anything. They asked why I wanted to know, well it’s because it's a personal attack. They basically said they’re taking pictures looking for some fantasy BS on the voting citizenry.”

“Inside [the] record office the ladies said it was worse last year when they all had guns!!” the complaint continues. “Some workers had quit due [to] these conspiracy idiots. I don’t appreciate the harassment. I’m curious if they’re staying 75 ft away too[.]”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CdHI6_0iksFGic00
Arizona Secretary of State

The second new incident happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, also at the Mesa Juvenile Court, according to the documents provided by Hobbs’ office.

“My wife and I (70 yrs old) parked our car to each individually drop our ballots in the drop boxes located outside the Juvenile Court, there was a group of 5 or 6 20-30 yr old men standing in the parking lot,” the complaint reads. “We put our ballots in the drop box and walked back to our car. As we were getting up to our car, two individuals took pictures of our license plate and our car. I got out and asked what they were doing. They claimed they were taking pictures for ‘election security’ and I took pictures of them to report them to the DOJ for voter intimation and harassments [sic]. As we were pulling out, the [sic] continued to film my wife, myself and our car.”

On Friday evening, things allegedly escalated.

That’s when cops removed “two armed individuals dressed in tactical gear” who were loitering around one of Maricopa’s two 24-hour drop boxes, Maricopa County authorities said .

The next day, four people—two of whom were reportedly armed with concealed handguns—were seen watching a drop box in Mesa, according to 3TV/CBS 5/Arizona's Family .

A woman wearing a nun’s costume filmed the group and posted the video to social media. She is not an actual nun, but told The Daily Beast she plans on wearing the costume for Halloween. The woman, who asked not to be named for fear of retaliation from the far-right, said she took an Uber to Mesa from her home in the Phoenix suburbs so she could document what she had heard was happening at one of their drop boxes.

She arrived to find three women and a man staking out the box. The man and two of the women had their faces covered by neck gaiters. The man and one of the masked women were armed, the woman said.

“They didn’t have their long guns with them… It looked like they had .40 calibers,” she recalled.

The drop box watchers had placed an American flag over the rear license plate of one of their cars, which the “nun” removed—and the watchers became upset. A young police officer on the scene began “chastising” the 53-year-old woman, who said she argued back, “Sweetheart, don’t talk to me like that. I’ll put you over my knee.”

The woman, who works as a dog sitter and counts at least half her clients as Trump supporters, said the poll watchers were angry that the police did not order her to leave.

“They were so mad that the police did not make me move my chair that was right next to their chairs,” she said. “They were really, really mad. And so they took their guns and went home.”

The intimidation campaign has not just affected voters. Reporter Nicole Grigg, who has been covering the drop box situation for local affiliate ABC15, said she has received numerous death threats over her dispatches.

“So if I just happened to be standing there and put a bullet in the head of that scum reporter and then claimed it was self-defense because that scum reporter was attacking a fellow patriot I would be justified?” one email Grigg got reportedly read.

Clean Elections USA, an election-denying organization founded by minister Melody Jennings, who has appeared on former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s webcast , boasted of training and deploying volunteers in 18 states, including Arizona. Last week, a ballot watcher in Maricopa County said he was there representing the group, according to ABC 15 .

However, Jennings, who goes by “TrumperMel” online, told The Daily Beast on Thursday that a ballot watcher referred to law enforcement by Katie Hobbs’ office was “not associated with Clean Elections USA in any way.”

Jennings did not respond to a follow-up request for comment on Monday.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Comments / 8

Ultimate One ⚓️
3d ago

Arrest them for loitering, they have no right sitting in front of any drop boxes armed and filming. Even if they are seventy-five feet away, they are still, under the law, loitering..

Reply(1)
4
Junior Jackson
3d ago

Loved the lady dressing up as the nun and passing them off. Sadly, before it's over, if not midterms then 2024, somebody on one or the other, or both, will end up beat up or hurt over this mess. And it's all trumps fault.

Reply
3
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Warns Officials That Using Electronic Voting Machine Tabulators Violates the Law; Cochise County Agrees to Hand Count Ballots

Arizona Corporation Commissioner Jim O’Connor and a group of concerned Arizonans have made some progress in their efforts to convince Arizona’s counties to refrain from using electronic voting machine tabulators in the November 8 election. The Cochise County Supervisors (CCBOS) voted two-to-one during a meeting on Monday to conduct a hand count in addition to using the machines, although after a threat from Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ State Elections Director Kori Lorick, it may only be a partial hand count.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arrest made in campaign office burglary of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in the burglary of the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs, authorities said Thursday. Daniel Mota Dos Reis, 36, is accused of breaking into an office at the location of Hobbs’ Phoenix headquarters on Monday at about 7 p.m. and stealing multiple items, according to a probable cause statement.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons

Self-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and “stupid,” according to Maricopa County’s top elections official—a lifelong Republican.Most of the issues since early voting began on Oct. 12 have occurred in Maricopa, where people affiliated with groups...
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Arizona Is ‘Ground Zero’ of America’s Democracy Crisis

Maricopa County, Arizona, has become a focal point for our crisis of trust in democratic elections. According to the Arizonans I met, the state is in a dangerous place, and Maricopa is in the eye of the storm—representing one of the largest voting districts in the country.For more than two decades, I lived overseas working to advance democracy and credible elections, including leading multiple election observation teams, conducting election audits and reform efforts, and training election management bodies. In my new role at the Alliance for Securing Democracy at the German Marshall Fund, I work both abroad and at home...
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use

By JONATHAN J. COOPER AND KATHLEEN RONAYNE PHOENIX (AP) — California communities exposed to hazardous dust by a drying lake bed have found themselves at the center of tensions between Arizona and California over how to conserve water along the overtaxed Colorado River. U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat facing reelection, wants the federal The post Arizona Senator calls for Salton Sea funding to be withheld over California’s Colorado River use appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots

Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes

A federal lawsuit by the League of Women Voters of Arizona is aiming to stop extremist groups from surveilling dropboxes in Maricopa and Yavapai and counties.  The nonprofit Protect Democracy Project is representing the League of Women Voters of Arizona in the case. It seeks to bar three groups — the Arizona chapter of the […] The post Two lawsuits filed to stop intimidation at ballot drop boxes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TheDailyBeast

‘I’m Watching You’: Cops Probe Creepy Election Letters to Arizona Democrats, Voters

PHOENIX—A shadowy right-wing group has launched a “scary” vigilante campaign in the battleground state of Arizona that has attracted police attention and put Democratic leaders and voters on edge just days before midterm elections.The anonymous group, which calls itself “Ben Sent Us,” a reference to Ben Franklin, has mailed out threatening letters en masse to more than a dozen county-level Democratic Party chairpersons in the state, vowing that members “will be locating your homes” and warning that those who are seen as allowing election fraud “will be considered a traitor and dealt with accordingly, as will you.” Ordinary residents in...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally

Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Arizona attorney general arranges court deal regarding near-total abortion ban

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Attorney General’s Office struck a deal Monday in court with those pushing to overturn the territorial-era law that banned nearly all abortions. The court filings show the lawsuit filed in Maricopa County by the Arizona chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union challenging the ban is now on hold. That’s because Attorney General Mark Brnovich and pro-choice groups have agreed to wait to see what happens with Planned Parenthood’s challenge to the law in Pima County.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
91K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy