ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Gov. DeSantis faces off against Crist in only debate

By STEVE PEOPLES and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpyw9_0iksEebJ00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist head to the debate stage Monday night for what may be Crist's best — and perhaps last — opportunity to change the trajectory of the Florida governor's race.

DeSantis, a Republican firebrand with presidential aspirations, is leading many polls after focusing on divisive cultural issues throughout much of his last four years in office. Crist, a former Republican governor who most recently served as a Democratic congressman, is eager to stop DeSantis' political rise.

The debate, which was postponed from earlier in the month because of Hurricane Ian, coincides with the start of early voting across much of the state. It is the first and only governor’s debate before the final votes are cast on Nov. 8.

The Florida governor's race may not be the nation's most competitive election this fall, but Monday's debate is a rare moment for DeSantis to face questions outside the friendly conservative media circles he gravitates toward.

“He doesn't like answering questions,” Crist said in an interview. "When he gets asked innocent, fair questions by journalists, he bristles. I don’t think it’s gonna take a whole lot to get to that boiling point for him. He’s a bully.”

DeSantis' campaign did not respond to an interview request.

State GOP Chairman Joe Gruters suggested that one issue matters this fall more than all others: President Joe Biden.

“This election is a referendum on Biden, on his policies," Gruters said. “All this other stuff is noise.” He said Floridians are struggling “to survive in this Biden economy.”

Meanwhile, Democrats have been trying to focus voters' attention on DeSantis' conservative record — especially the law he signed in April banning abortions at 15 weeks of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

DeSantis, 44, has also signed into law a measure banning critical race theory and LGBTQ issues from many Florida schools. He led efforts to eliminate the Disney Corp.'s special tax status for condemning his so-called Don't Say Gay bill. And in recent weeks, he flew dozens of Venezuelan immigrants from Texas to a small island off the Massachusetts coast to call attention to illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

His critics are many, but DeSantis' popularity has surged in Florida, and among Republicans across the nation, especially after he led the GOP's resistance to the pandemic-related public health measures in 2020. He's also benefited from a broader conservative shift in the state, a trend a decade in the making.

DeSantis has been largely focused in recent days on recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian, which left more than 100 people dead along the state's southwest coast. While delivering a storm update over the weekend, he also promised to eliminate sales taxes on diapers, wipes and other baby-related items.

“We’re trying to help lessen the blow of what Washington has done,” DeSantis said, slapping at the Democrats who currently control Congress and the White House. “Obviously, we have an election coming up. You could see a change in leadership in the U.S. Congress potentially. Maybe the policies will change. We’ll see.”

Crist, 66, said he's most focused on DeSantis' abortion ban and the governor's inability to reduce the cost of living in Florida under his watch, especially insurance costs.

“DeSantis is running for president and doesn’t seem to care about these kitchen-table issues in Florida,” Crist said.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce and will be broadcast on local television stations across the state.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the...
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats

ATLANTA — (AP) — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, Obama is more popular than he was back then, and now it's President Joe...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Democrats cautiously campaign on Jan. 6, democracy threats

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Speaking last year on the House floor, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan angrily bemoaned the lack of bipartisanship after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and said Republican opposition to an investigative commission was a "slap in the face" to the law enforcement officers assaulted by then-President Donald Trump's supporters that day.
WISCONSIN STATE
WDBO

Biden to vote early in Delaware with his granddaughter

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?" in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting,“Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” according to a person briefed on the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home, the people said. The assailant was in custody.
WASHINGTON, CA
WDBO

Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes

MOUNT VERNON, Ala. — (AP) — Testifying before Congress, Chief Framon Weaver said his Alabama-based tribe, with roots dating back to the 1830s, held a distinction no one else wanted when it came to being recognized by the U.S. government, a stamp of approval that can mean millions in federal funding for Native American groups.
ALABAMA STATE
WDBO

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

Lillianna Alfaro was a recent high school graduate raising a toddler and considering joining the Army when she and a friend bought what they thought was the anti-anxiety drug Xanax in December 2020. The pills were fake and contained fentanyl, an opioid that can be 50 times as powerful as...
APPLETON, WI
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy