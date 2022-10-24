Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Three Keys: Tennessee Hosts Kentucky For Top 20 Matchup At Neyland Stadium
After defeating UT Martin a week ago, Tennessee opens a five-game stretch of SEC games to end the regular season Saturday night against No. 19 Kentucky. The Vols defeated Kentucky in a thriller in Lexington a season ago and has dominated the border rivalry for the last four decades. Tennessee enters the week nine matchup as double-digit favorites as it looks to remain unbeaten on the season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense
Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Preview: Vols Host Kentucky in Top 20 Showdown
The Opponent: Tennessee meets the University of Kentucky for the 118th time on Saturday. The Vols hold the all-time edge at 82-26-9. Kentucky in its 10th season under Mark Stoops, who has really rewarded the Kentucky administration for showing patience early in his tenure. While Kentucky may always be a basketball school (sorry Coach), Stoops has made the Cats both feared and relevant in the SEC. In terms of notable alumni, this week’s choice is easy for me. Miss Elizabeth was the original WWF (WWE) starlet and a proud UK graduate. For those not familiar, Miss Elizabeth was the “manager” of Macho Man Randy Savage. The two were married for a number of years in real life. Miss Elizabeth’s career spanned the better part of two decades. She ended up married to wrestler Lex Luger later in life before tragically passing away at 42. While often portrayed as a classic damsel in distress, Miss Elizabeth was a true badass babe of pro wrestling.
sportstalkatl.com
Kirk Herbstreit thinks Tennessee is better than Georgia
For the first time since what feels like the turn of the century, Tennessee will play in two of the biggest games of the college football season. The Volunteers upset Alabama in front of a home crowd, and just a few weeks later, they’ll travel south to Athens to take on Georgia in a contest that will likely decide the SEC East.
rockytopinsider.com
Four-Star Linebacker Visiting Tennessee For Kentucky Game
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Kari Jackson is visiting Tennessee for the Vols’ matchup against Kentucky, the Michigan native announced Thursday morning. Still a junior in high school, Jackson is a 6-foot-1, 215 pound prospect that projects as a linebacker at the college level. Jackson ranks as a four-star...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Fall Baseball Notes And Observations
Tennessee baseball is nearly four weeks into its six week fall practice period. I’ve had the chance to watch six Tennessee intrasquad scrimmages to this point in the fall. I didn’t watch Tennessee’s scrimmage against Wake Forest as I was traveling back from Baton Rouge so I’ve only had the chance to watch the Vols face off against one another.
Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident
Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
wvlt.tv
Where is the Tennessee-Kentucky Beer Barrel?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Kentucky have long been football rivals, and that rivalry came to a peak in 1925 when some Kentucky students decided they needed to make some sort of trophy for the occasion. That trophy came in the form of the Beer Barrel (revealed as an...
Fighter jets fly over Knoxville in practice run ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky game
You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Lady Vols Players Prepare for the Season On Tennessee’s Media Day
Just about a week after SEC Media Day in Birmingham, the Tennessee women’s basketball program hosted its own media day in Knoxville on Wednesday. During the availability, the Lady Vols team spread out around the Thompson Boling Arena court to answer questions from the media that was present. The...
247Sports
Tennessee football: David Pollack puts Vols on upset alert against Kentucky
Tennessee football faces a key game this weekend when the No. 3 Vols host No. 19 Kentucky. Tennessee will have the home-field advantage and the Vols are almost two-touchdown favorites, but College GameDay analyst David Pollack is not as sold on Tennessee’s ability to race past its SEC East division rival.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Josh Heupel Said On SEC Teleconference Ahead Of Kentucky Game
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel answered questions from the regional media on the SEC Coaches Teleconference Wednesday. The Vols head coach discussed the challenge’s Kentucky’s tempo presents, the Beer Barrel and more. Here’s everything Heupel said ahead of the matchup with the Wildcats. Heupel opening statement: Our...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee-Kentucky Preview, Advantages for the Vols | RTI Press Pass
The RTI Press Pass is back for another great episode here in the middle of week nine of the college football season. With Tennessee starting the season 7-0, all the talk and attention of the college football world has been in the direction of Knoxville. Ever since Tennessee’s win over Alabama, people have been already looking forward to next weekend’s pivotal game between Tennessee and Georgia.
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
rockytopinsider.com
4,870 Minutes And Unfinished Business: James, Vescovi Looking For More In Final Season
One hundred sixty-five games, 150 starts and 4,870 minutes. Tennessee seniors Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi are more than college basketball veterans. They’ve been battle tested by nearly everything college basketball can throw at them. “I think there’s no situation they will see and say ‘I don’t know what...
rockytopinsider.com
See Where Tennessee Basketball Ranks In Preseason Coaches Poll
With the season less than two weeks away, Tennessee basketball came in at No. 11 in the preseason USA Today Coaches Poll. The Vols are also No. 11 in the preseason AP Poll, their highest preseason ranking since the 2018-19 season. Tennessee is the third highest ranked SEC team in...
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
wvlt.tv
Knox County first grader gives Hendon Hooker a letter after Saturday’s win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the Vols cruised past UT Martin on Saturday, a family made their way down to the field to soak in the moment and see the players. On Friday, Hardin Valley first grader Colton Kuban drew a picture, hoping to give it to a player at the game the following day. Walking onto the field, Colton saw Hendon Hooker and wanted to go say ‘hello.’ At that momen,t his mom Sarah remembered she had the letter with her and handed it to her son to give to the Vols star QB.
