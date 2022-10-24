Read full article on original website
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
CORRECTION: No Evidence Of Change In Kanye West's Twitter Account Status
The rapper, who now goes by the name Ye, was locked out of his account earlier this month after an antisemitic post.
Bride-To-Be’s Friends Can’t Hide Disdain for Potential Wedding Dress: WATCH
Bride-to-be's usually look forward to showing off their wedding dress to their friends and family. However, one woman's big dress reveal didn't go as planned when her friends couldn't hide their disdain for the gown she picked out. She excitedly wanted to film her friends' reactions as she showed off...
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React
It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Christina Aguilera Recreates Iconic ‘Stripped’ Era Look in New TikTok
"Just because my album's name is Stripped does not mean that you can take my clothes off," a young Christina Aguilera says over the opening notes of the 2002 classic "Dirrty." This is the basis for Aguilera's latest TikTok, which sees her bringing back her iconic style from the Stripped era for its Oct. 22 anniversary.
Avril Lavigne Chops Off Signature Hair In Dramatic New Transformation
Avril Lavigne in saying goodbye to her signature look, at least for the moment. The "Complicated" songstress shared a new video to her Instagram account, where she had fellow singer Yungblud chop off her hair. Lavigne can be seen sitting on the toilet in the video as Yungblud takes a...
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video
Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
Cookie Monster Revealed His Real Name And People Are Losing Their Minds
I grew up on the street. Yep, the mean streets of Sesame. We all did! Can you think of another children’s show in history that has had a 53-year run and is still going strong? I mean Mr. Rogers was pretty epic but those Captain Kangaroo fans were left high and dry. Bird, Grouch, Bert, and Ernie have always been there for us. We feel like we know them but do we really? Do you even know Cookie Monster’s real name? Yeah, that's what I thought.
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash
Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
Evan Peters Cast In Netflix’s ‘Dahmer’ After Expressing His Desire To Play Someone ‘Normal’
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has dominated Netflix since its arrival earlier this year. However, star Evan Peters originally wanted to play a "normal" role before signing up for the series. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Murphy and Peters sat down to detail the...
Matthew Perry Apologizes For Insulting Keanu Reeves in New Memoir
Keanu Reeves is one of those guys that pretty much everyone loves. He does great action movies like John Wick and The Matrix, he can do warm comedy in things like Bill & Ted, he generally does not take himself too seriously, and he does not appear to have aged in the last 20 years. It’s hard to dislike a dude like that.
Taylor Swift Confirms A ‘Midnights’ Tour Will Happen ‘Soonish’
Taylor Swift could be hitting the road for another tour, at least according to her. The "Anti-Hero" hitmaker appeared on on BBC One's The Graham Norton Show, where she divulged the details on the upcoming trek. "We will sometime soonish. It's going to happen," she said. We will do it...
Harry Styles Transforms Into A Merman In ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ Music Video: WATCH
Harry Styles undergoes quite the transformation in his latest music video, "Music For A Sushi Restaurant." In the video, the former One Direction member is sporting a brand new look as well as the tail of a merman. At the beginning of the video, Styles washes ashore and is then...
Why Are People Shaving Their Eyebrows on TikTok?
Did Doja Cat start a viral trend when she shaved off her eyebrows while on a TikTok live? Possibly. On TikTok, beauty fanatics claim that by shaving off their brows, they can achieve an instant "lifted" effect, like Botox, but without the hefty cost of injections. Other beauty buffs claim...
Brazil's comedians see perfect timing 'to make people laugh'
A divisive election duel has Brazilians on edge and sometimes depressed, but for comedian Fabio Porchat, it's the perfect time to break out the jokes. "Nerves are on edge, people are sick of the elections.
Man Goes Viral With List of How Many Times He’s Apologized to His Wife : WATCH
Husbands apologizing to their wives is a common occurrence. However, one man went viral for listing the reasons why he has had to constantly apologize to his significant other. Leighton shared on TikTok the multitude of reasons he has been forced to apologize, including wrongly using a steak knife and...
