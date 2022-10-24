ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Drops First Song in 6 Years, ’Lift Me Up’ – Fans React

It's the moment we've all been eagerly waiting for...Rihanna is back!. The “Needed Me” singer lent her signature voice to the moving track, where she sings, “Lift me up / hold me down / keep me safe / safe and sound” over plucky strings and a blooming choir complementing her powerful vocals.
Katy Perry Addresses Viral Eye ‘Glitch’ Video

Katy Perry is addressing the viral eye "glitch" video that has made its way to every corner of social media. Perry announced 14 more dates for her 2023 Las Vegas concert series, entitled Play, and she also commented on those concerns around her health. "Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cookie Monster Revealed His Real Name And People Are Losing Their Minds

I grew up on the street. Yep, the mean streets of Sesame. We all did! Can you think of another children’s show in history that has had a 53-year run and is still going strong? I mean Mr. Rogers was pretty epic but those Captain Kangaroo fans were left high and dry. Bird, Grouch, Bert, and Ernie have always been there for us. We feel like we know them but do we really? Do you even know Cookie Monster’s real name? Yeah, that's what I thought.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Video Edited After ‘Fat’ Scale Backlash

Taylor Swift's music video for her song "Anti-Hero" has undergone some changes. There is one scene in the video where Swift can be seen on a scale and the needle on the scale spins to land on the word "fat." However, that part has now been edited out. Instead, Swift's clone in the video just looks at Swift with a face of disappointment.
Matthew Perry Apologizes For Insulting Keanu Reeves in New Memoir

Keanu Reeves is one of those guys that pretty much everyone loves. He does great action movies like John Wick and The Matrix, he can do warm comedy in things like Bill & Ted, he generally does not take himself too seriously, and he does not appear to have aged in the last 20 years. It’s hard to dislike a dude like that.
Why Are People Shaving Their Eyebrows on TikTok?

Did Doja Cat start a viral trend when she shaved off her eyebrows while on a TikTok live? Possibly. On TikTok, beauty fanatics claim that by shaving off their brows, they can achieve an instant "lifted" effect, like Botox, but without the hefty cost of injections. Other beauty buffs claim...
Toms River, NJ
