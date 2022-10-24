ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Org. of American States boss slammed over watchdog's removal

By JOSHUA GOODMAN
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHygN_0iksDmhK00

MIAMI — (AP) — The head of the Organization of American States unfairly maligned the reputation of a Brazilian lawyer who he abruptly fired as the region’s top human rights watchdog, according to a new administrative ruling that casts a harsh light on the internal dealings of the Washington-based group.

The decision Monday by the OAS' top review panel stems from OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro's widely condemned effort in 2020 to remove the head of the Inter-American Commission of Human Rights.

It's the second administrative ruling questioning Almagro's leadership in as many months and comes on the heels of allegations that the Uruguayan-born diplomat violated the OAS' code of ethics while carrying on a romantic relationship with a much younger staffer.

In early 2020, commissioners unanimously endorsed renewing Paulo Abrao's four year contract as head of the human rights watchdog, an independently run organ under the OAS' umbrella charged with investigating abuses by the region's governments.

But their decision was blocked by Almagro, who nearly nine months later said he couldn't rubber stamp the appointment of someone responsible for fostering a workplace environment marked by dozens of complaints of favoritism, conflicts of interest and impunity for employees accused of sexual harassment.

“It is extremely serious to ignore these rights,” he said at the time, insisting that he had no interest in picking the commission's leadership but rather was standing up for civil servants. “That is no longer passive complicity; it is an active cover-up.”

The administrative tribunal in its 81-page ruling identified numerous instances of what it called “disconcerting” violation of Abrao's due process rights, driven by Almagro and the OAS' ombudswoman, Neida Perez.

On Aug. 10, 2020 — days before Abrao's contract was to expire — Perez sent to Almagro, Abrao and the commission an undated report detailing complaints about the workplace environment. In the report, she recommended that urgent actions be taken to mitigate the ongoing concerns although avoided urging any disciplinary proceedings as required by her role as an impartial arbiter of workplace disputes.

But four days later, in an email just to Almagro, she recommended that Abrao's contract not be renewed — something the majority of the panel said raises suspicions and “reflects a regrettable lack of transparency, fair treatment and orderly handling of official communications with senior OAS officials.”

The judges said they also found evidence that the 61 complaints Almagro cited as a basis for removing Abrao may have not existed as described and may have only consisted of “visits” to the office involving objections against several employees, not just Abrao. In either case, a formal investigation was never launched and Abrao wasn't given an opportunity to defend his record before being removed.

To compensate for moral, professional and personal damages, the tribunal instructed the OAS to provide Abrao with 12 months back pay. It also ordered Almagro to sign an employment verification letter stating that Abrao wasn't facing any disciplinary investigations when his contract lapsed.

“I was dramatically affected by these irregularities and the sentence does not completely satisfy me, neither materially nor legally,” Abrao said in a statement to The Associated Press. “But it reveals a lack of accountability on the part of the OAS that surely the states — as funders — and civil society need to look at diligently.”

The OAS said the secretary general always complies with the tribunal's ruling and recommendations. But it pointed out that the tribunal threw out one of Abrao's claims, namely that his contract was illegally terminated by the secretary general, finding instead that it had expired.

Almagro's office gave no indication it would abandon its support for the embattled ombudswoman, saying it respects the OAS' independent monitoring and supervision mechanisms.

“The General Secretariat of the OAS will always safeguard and recognize the right of victims to decide whether or not to formalize their complaints,” spokesman Gonzalo Espariz said in a statement.

The ruling is the second in as many months questioning Almagro's handling of personnel matters.

In August, the tribunal blasted the Secretary General for firing an otherwise standout veteran American manager, Steven Griner, who was blamed by a Trump-appointed diplomat for purportedly orchestrating a rumor campaign about U.S. policy toward Honduras. The tribunal reinstated Griner and faulted Almagro for going along with a discredited inspector general’s report based on what it called a “glaring falsehood.”

The same inspector general who investigated Griner is now leading an internal probe against Almagro over allegations that he carried on an intimate relationship with a staffer two decades his junior that may have violated the organization’s code of ethics.

Almagro has denied any wrongdoing, stating that he never supervised the woman's work nor participated in any employment related decisions. However, in several online bios as well as in photos with Almagro as recently as March, some of them posted to the OAS’ social media accounts, the woman is described as an “adviser” or sometimes “head adviser” to the secretary general.

Almagro was elected as head of the OAS in 2015 with near unanimous support after having served as foreign minister in Uruguay’s leftist government.

Once installed in Washington, he made common cause with the U.S. in opposing Cuba and Venezuela’s socialist governments, once even mimicking President Donald J. Trump’s line that he wouldn’t rule out using military force to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

He was re-elected in 2020 with the support of 23 of the OAS’ 34 member states.

Follow Goodman on Twitter: @APJoshGoodman

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
WDBO

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect. Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.
The Associated Press

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?" in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home confronted him shouting,“Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” according to a person briefed on the situation and granted anonymity to discuss it. Paul Pelosi was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their home early Friday, according to people familiar with the investigation. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe. The attack was not random; the assailant specifically targeted the home, the people said. The assailant was in custody.
WASHINGTON, CA
WDBO

White House vows action if Russia targets U.S. satellites like SpaceX

The White House said on Thursday that any attack on U.S. infrastructure will be met in “an appropriate way” after a Russian official threatened any commercial satellites would be seen as legitimate targets if used to help Ukraine. National Security Council John Kirby that Russia had been attempting...
WDBO

Barack Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats

ATLANTA — (AP) — Barack Obama is trying to do something he couldn't during two terms as president: help Democrats succeed in national midterm elections when they already hold the White House. Of course, Obama is more popular than he was back then, and now it's President Joe...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

Zimbabwe's ruling party backs leader despite huge inflation

HARARE, Zimbabwe — (AP) — Zimbabwe's president on Friday officially opened a ruling party congress that is set to renominate him as the party's presidential candidate for next year's election, but soaring inflation and a government crackdown on dissent are fueling tensions in the southern African nation. The...
WDBO

N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Threat of nationwide rail strike grows after second union rejects labor deal

NEW YORK — A union representing 6,000 rail workers said its members have voted against ratifying the tentative agreement brokered between rail companies, unions and members of President Joe Biden's administration in September. The vote by the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, the second union to reject the White House-brokered...
WDBO

Biden to vote early in Delaware with his granddaughter

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
WDBO

Iran also barred from Nobel ceremony, after Russia, Belarus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — The ambassador of Iran also been excluded from this year’s Nobel Prize ceremony in Stockholm because of “the serious and escalating situation” in the country, the private foundation that administers the prestigious awards said Friday. Earlier this week, the envoys...
WDBO

Putin to host leaders of adversaries Armenia and Azerbaijan

MOSCOW — (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will host the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to help broker a settlement to a longstanding conflict between the two ex-Soviet neighbors, the Kremlin said Friday. The negotiations reflect an attempt by the Kremlin to shore up its influence in...
WDBO

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

WASHINGTON — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters on Thursday that the U.S. has still not seen anything to indicate that Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to use a dirty bomb. He said there are continued concerns that the conflict could escalate, and said that’s why it...
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBO

Hand vote count on hold after Nevada high court says illegal

PAHRUMP, Nev. — (AP) — An unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots in a rural Nevada county is on hold and may not resume after the Nevada Supreme Court said in an after-hours ruling the current process is illegal and the Republican secretary of state directed the county clerk to “cease immediately.”
NYE COUNTY, NV
WDBO

At UN climate summit, India to flex its negotiating muscles

BENGALURU, India — (AP) — As countries gathered in Scotland were crystallizing their pledges at last year's United Nations climate conference, India used its might to intervene. Along with China, India took issue with the draft deal's suggestion to “phase out” coal, preferring the wording, “phase down."
WDBO

Paul Pelosi, speaker's husband, beaten with hammer at home

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was attacked and severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer who broke into their San Francisco home, according to people familiar with the matter. Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force trauma to his head and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDBO

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian soldiers pummeling a city in eastern Ukraine with artillery are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize Bakhmut, which has remained in Ukrainian hands during the eight-month war despite Moscow's goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much...
WDBO

EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union lawmakers and member countries reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035. The deal EU negotiators sealed Thursday night is the first agreement of the bloc's “Fit for 55" package, which the bloc's executive commission set up to achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% over this decade.
WDBO

Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?

BENGALURU, India — (AP) — Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas...
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
94K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy