Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Medical marijuana expected to hit Mississippi shelves in 2023

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s new medical cannabis program is closer to getting product out to licensed customers. Officials at the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) had 180 days to prepare for the program, which they said was much less time than other states who had to set up similar programs. “This is an […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTOK-TV

Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi sees increase in flu cases in past week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many doctors and pediatricians in Mississippi are bracing for a surge of flu cases this year. Dr. Geri Weiland, a pediatrician at Merit Health River Region, said pediatricians have seen an increase in flu cases this past week. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), children younger than the age […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Sea Coast Echo

Most common fast food chains in Mississippi

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Mississippi using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Why you should watch out for pedestrians on Mississippi roads

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With an increasing number of traffic crashes involving a pedestrian, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reminding drivers to slow down and watch out for pedestrians. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2020 there were 6,516 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in the United States. This […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
localmemphis.com

Mississippi Gov. Reeves to push for full elimination of income tax

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves promised to push for a full elimination of the state's income tax during the 2023 legislative session. The move would make Mississippi the 10th state with no income tax. Addressing a crowd of business leaders Thursday at an event hosted by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

How to prepare for flu season in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is dropping, and flu cases are rising. Flu season has come again to Mississippi. Although the virus shows up year-round, October is the starting month of the increased numbers of the flu cases. With masks and social distancing no longer as strict, Dr. Andrew Clark shared a few tips […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Tupelo Reads selects two books for community-wide reading program

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An initiative that promotes literacy selected two books for its community-wide reading program. “Tupelo Reads” has selected two books by Jamie Ford. Those books are “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” and “The Many Daughters of Afong Moy”.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

$uper $anta Promotion=Holiday Cheer

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Forget about lists of who’s naughty and who’s nice. This year, being on the Lucky List means winning cold cash. The Mississippi Lottery is launching the $uper $anta promotion, beginning Nov. 1, and running through Dec. 27. The first of eight random...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe. The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting. Connors is a Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS

