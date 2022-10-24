ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

PHOTOS: A look inside the Saratoga County Homestead

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WWxvE_0iksDHWv00

PROVIDENCE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Saratoga County Homestead has been abandoned for 43 years. Often thought to be haunted, the Homestead was featured on the Travel Channel’s “Destination Fear” in 2020.

Haunted Nights offers tours and paranormal investigations inside the Homestead and other “haunted” buildings. NEWS10’s Sara Rizzo took a tour with Steve Brodt, the owner and operator of Haunted Nights.

According to Brodt, the Saratoga County Homestead opened in 1914 and treated tuberculosis patients until 1960. After some renovations, the building reopened in 1961 as a nursing home and closed in 1979. It’s been abandoned ever since.

On the tour, Brodt put some online rumors to rest. The Homestead never was an “insane asylum,” patients were not chained to the windows, and no one is buried out back in the woods. Around 1,000 people have died in the building, said Brodt. About 800 died from tuberculosis and 200 died in the nursing home.

In the building, men and women were housed in separate wings. In 1920, the children’s wing was added to the hospital, said Brodt. The building has two floors, as well as a basement and roof access.

The basement was used as a recreational area, as well as for maintenance, laundry, and plumbing. The first floor had patient rooms, which had one or two beds, a closet, and a shared bathroom. The women’s bathrooms had pink tile and the men’s bathrooms had blue-green tile. There were also separate bathrooms with showers and tubs on the floor.

Patient dining was also located on the first floor. At the end of the hall was the solarium where patients went to get sunshine, play cards, or read books, said Brodt. The middle of the building was the administration section.

The second floor has the most paranormal activity, said Brodt. It’s where investigators often hear footsteps and see shadows. The second floor has more patient rooms, as well as medical offices such as the operating room and x-ray room. There’s also a theater, but the front is boarded off because someone burned the stage a few years before, said Brodt.

Brodt said all the floors in the building are structurally fine, but the roof is in rough shape, so the tour was not allowed up there. Outside of the building is the caretaker’s house, which Brodt said was burned a few years ago, in the back of the Homestead.

Behind the building is the powerhouse foundation. There also used to be a water tower and a playground for the children, said Brodt. In the back of the children’s wing, there are separate doors labeled “girls” and “boys.”

Brodt said that although Haunted Nights offers tours and there are no trespassing signs around the building, people still enter the Homestead. There’s graffiti all around the building and most, if not all, the windows are smashed. Brodt said it’s hard to keep people out.

In June, owner James Walk put the Saratoga County Homestead up for sale . Walk bought the property at auction in 2019 for $55,100 and had plans to turn it into a veteran’s retreat, but COVID-19 and some life changes stopped those plans, said Brodt.

According to Brodt, the property is still up for sale and Walk is asking $250,000 for it. The value is in the 30 acres of land, said Brodt. The building itself will likely be demolished, whether by someone or by neglect.

Check out the photos below. Please note that some of the photos have been edited to blur out some of the graffiti markings.

Outside

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BuLm3_0iksDHWv00
    The historical marker in front of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dx97G_0iksDHWv00
    The Saratoga County Homestead in Providence, N.Y. (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkwpY_0iksDHWv00
    The Saratoga County Homestead in Providence, N.Y. (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r53m8_0iksDHWv00
    The Saratoga County Homestead in Providence, N.Y. (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3llQLc_0iksDHWv00
    The powerhouse foundation behind the building (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiSVF_0iksDHWv00
    Behind the Saratoga County Homestead in Providence, N.Y. (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRabA_0iksDHWv00
    Behind the Saratoga County Homestead in Providence, N.Y. (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19UVCP_0iksDHWv00
    Behind the Saratoga County Homestead in Providence, N.Y. (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oNEc3_0iksDHWv00
    Behind the Saratoga County Homestead in Providence, N.Y. (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mO6Uh_0iksDHWv00
    The caretaker’s house, also abandoned, next to the Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

Basement

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491Cpj_0iksDHWv00
    The basement of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Sf6my_0iksDHWv00
    The basement of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYcG2_0iksDHWv00
    The basement of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DTXsw_0iksDHWv00
    The basement of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26wrXF_0iksDHWv00
    The basement of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2Low_0iksDHWv00
    The basement of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19X7e2_0iksDHWv00
    The basement of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

First floor

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dONgc_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chL3U_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAYAV_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQAtA_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g70Do_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NFOaz_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VaCHb_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4XXH_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZ8K9_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ekhxW_0iksDHWv00
    Medicine cabinet hanging from a bathroom wall on the first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WED4k_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1Il0_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bh2et_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rtZCS_0iksDHWv00
    Some of the tiling on the bathroom floor (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N25bt_0iksDHWv00
    The bathroom stalls (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dw3jw_0iksDHWv00
    A shared women’s bathroom (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ILNa_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3epct1_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hGNUG_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ILbhh_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXfy1_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=408seq_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PXGRK_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HTAr_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fKZC8_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MoOIV_0iksDHWv00
    The original main door of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vv9Q3_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39t2T7_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OCtiA_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WiAKX_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtteC_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334ufb_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tnp8K_0iksDHWv00
    Bathroom stalls (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3it6Gs_0iksDHWv00
    The original main stairs of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvQNc_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVAyS_0iksDHWv00
    The solarium on the first floor (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19eOnl_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00XbOA_0iksDHWv00
    The first floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)

Second floor

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fUzE_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead. The while tile strip in the entranceway means it was some type of medical office (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WqtP_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rfi5n_0iksDHWv00
    Vegetation growing in a bathroom on the second floor (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3c0e_0iksDHWv00
    The solarium on the second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jFPlI_0iksDHWv00
    A men’s bathroom on the second floor (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z1xox_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hu1Fu_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g27MW_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCYyS_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQhWh_0iksDHWv00
    The broken stairs outside the theater (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jqk8Z_0iksDHWv00
    The stairs outside the theater (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19L4vd_0iksDHWv00
    An opening from the second floor to the roof (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ygmGU_0iksDHWv00
    What’s left of the theater stage (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9qrt_0iksDHWv00
    Out of a second floor window (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09k5EV_0iksDHWv00
    Out of a second floor window (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7rwr_0iksDHWv00
    A bathroom stall on the second floor (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4POKc8_0iksDHWv00
    Medical cabinets on the second floor (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKcoO_0iksDHWv00
    Medical cabinets on the second floor (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MVhrS_0iksDHWv00
    Medical cabinets on the second floor (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3Wwa_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJ7nt_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mj9xk_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jE3y0_0iksDHWv00
    Moss growing on the floor (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9pQG_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQxR3_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qKK11_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Paemf_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WIWP9_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jvxct_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTEVL_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NLQTy_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzTrg_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13t6t9_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fc8L6_0iksDHWv00
    Bathroom stalls (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEhok_0iksDHWv00
    The second floor of the Saratoga County Homestead (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4ZB6_0iksDHWv00
    A tree growing through the floor into the roof (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GvjG_0iksDHWv00
    A tree growing through the floor into the roof (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZWaO8_0iksDHWv00
    A hole from second floor to the roof (photo credit: Sara Rizzo)
