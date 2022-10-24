Venom 3 is putting one of its own behind the camera. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will direct the upcoming third installment starring Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marcel has worked closely with Tom Hardy dating back to the days of his indie film Bronson, and was among the writers on Venom (2018) before getting solo screenplay credit on Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. She is also writing the script for the third Venom, from a story by herself and Hardy. The duo will produce, along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and...

