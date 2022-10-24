Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
How A24 Keeps Winning the Halloween Game
What’s scarier than a spooky Halloween? In 2022, it might be the pressure that comes with picking the perfect costume. In recent, more internet-focused, years, Halloween and its ingrained dress code have become an annual chance to prove that you’re culturally savvy, or at least have an hour to stand in line at Spirit Halloween with the rest of the procrastinators. But in the past four years, a recurring victor has arisen: A24. The production and distribution firm has emerged as one of the internet’s favorite options for Halloween costumes, with fans telling Rolling Stone A24 isn’t just trendy—...
‘Venom 3’ Enlists Kelly Marcel as Director
Venom 3 is putting one of its own behind the camera. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will direct the upcoming third installment starring Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marcel has worked closely with Tom Hardy dating back to the days of his indie film Bronson, and was among the writers on Venom (2018) before getting solo screenplay credit on Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. She is also writing the script for the third Venom, from a story by herself and Hardy. The duo will produce, along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
Kanye West appears to be unsuspended on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Kanye West’s Twitter profile appears to be active again shortly after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover on Thursday. The rapper’s account – which was suspended after tweeting anti-Semitic comments earlier this month – shows his past tweets, 31.5 million followers and all the other likings of an active account. It’s unclear if Musk’s takeover is linked to West’s account activation. Twitter did not immediately return our request for comment. Musk, 51, initially welcomed West, 45, to Twitter after Instagram restricted the rapper’s account in response to negative comments about Jewish people on Oct. 8. Shortly after turning to Twitter, West found...
Quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen announce their divorce after 13 years
Brady and Bundchen posted statements on Instagram Friday, with each saying they had "amicably" reached the decision, months after Brady's decision to unretire. They have two children together.
