Pregnant Chrissy Teigen’s Baby Bump Album After Announcing She and John Legend Are Expecting Rainbow Baby

Growing family! After Chrissy Teigen announced that she and John Legend are expecting another child, she showed off her baby bump with a glamorous mirror selfie reveal. In August 2022, the 36-year-old Cravings author joked it took “44 people” to get her ready for the pictures, tagging members of her glam squad, including three hairstylists, a makeup artist and a stylist. Teigen’s pregnancy announcement came 22 months after she and the 43-year-old musician lost son Jack.
Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
'The Bachelor' Winner Welcomes Baby With Her New Man

Vanessa Grimaldi, who found love long after she starred on The Bachelor, has welcomed a baby boy with her husband Josh Wolfe. Their baby boy was born the day before Grimaldi celebrated her 35th birthday. Grimaldi and Wolfe married in August 2021. "Nothing will beat my 35th birthday," Grimaldi wrote...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump While Expecting 1st Child With Tom Pelphrey: ‘Over the Moon’

Bumping along! Kaley Cuoco showed off her growing belly while announcing she is pregnant with her and Tom Pelphrey’s first child. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the 36-year-old actress captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple’s sex reveal cake on Tuesday, October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey […]
Boy Mom! See Photos Of Carrie Underwood's Cutest Moments With Her 2 Sons

Country cuties! While Carrie Underwood was a single lady from Oklahoma when she first came onto the scene in 2005 via American Idol, fans have watch her grown into a wife, mother and a Grammy-winning songstress.Scroll down to see a few adorable photos of the star with her sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3.Three's CompanyIn 2018, Underwood had her eldest son and her husband, Mike Fisher, by her side as she received a star on the Walk of Fame — and she even mentioned them in her speech."Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as...
He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
Jack Osbourne And His Newborn Daughter Maple Show Off Their Mean-Mugging Skills

Fatherhood might not be all smiles, as Jack Osbourne’s latest selfie with 3-month-old daughter Maple Artemis goes to show. The Fright Club star took to Instagram to share a snap with Maple where the father-daughter duo are both giving the camera a bit of a mean mug, and people could not get over how Maple pretty much looks like a mini version of her dad.
Scotty McCreery + Wife Gabi Welcome a Baby Boy [Pictures]

And baby makes three! Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are officially proud parents to a baby boy, who made his grand arrival 11 days before his expected due date, on Monday (Oct. 24). The couple shared the good news on social media, posting a series of snapshots of their...
Kaley Cuoco Shows off Baby Bump Amid Announcing Pregnancy With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

Baby on the way! Kaley Cuoco has unveiled her burgeoning baby bump after announcing she and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. On Oct. 11, the actress, 36, captioned her Instagram photos of the couple's sex reveal cake with "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,💕" adding, "Beyond blessed and over the moon … I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" In the same post, The Flight Attendant star shared a Polaroid mirror selfie showing her bare stomach while Pelphrey, 40, held onto her small bump. The Ozark actor uploaded some of the same heart-warming pictures, including one of the pair kissing and holding "Papa bear" and "Mama bear" mugs. "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀," he wrote on Instagram. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."
Nick Cannon And Model Alyssa Scott Expecting Another Baby After Losing Son Zen

Nick Cannon is about to be a dad. Again. On Wednesday (Oct.26), Alyssa Scott took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy with a picture revealing her baby bump. More from VIBE.comNick Cannon Welcomes Tenth Child, Third With Brittany Bell: "Another Blessing!"Nick Cannon Welcomes His Ninth ChildNick Cannon Welcomes His Eighth Child, A Baby Boy With Bre Tiesi The photo also shows her daughter Zeela wearing a matching dress with her mom, along with the caption “with you by my side,” as she stares at her little girl.  According to Entertainment Tonight, Nick Cannon is the father of the model’s expected baby, and the...
Hilary Swank Opens Up About Why She Waited Until 48 To Have Kids

When Hilary Swank announced to the world that she was pregnant with twins at 48 years old, some wondered what had made the actor wait so long to start a family. While speaking to Extra, Swank confessed her life just wasn’t in the right place before this moment. The right moment, the right partner — it all needed to be there in order for Swank to move forward.
