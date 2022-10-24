Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
2022 CMA Awards to air live on ABC November 9
NASHVILLE -- We're getting closer and closer to country music's biggest night, the 56th Annual CMA Awards. Lainey Wilson leads the charge with six nominations, while Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood all have multiple nominations. Luke Bryan will take on hosting duty, along with...
'The Hair Tales' on Hulu explores Black women's complex relationship with their hair
Black women and their hair have a deeply rooted connection, and Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship called "The Hair Tales." Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin about their unique hair journeys, and finding acceptance as well as self-love through their natural curls.
US 'Doctor Who' fans can watch upcoming seasons of British sci-fi show on Disney+
"That blue phone box show" has a new global home on Disney+!. Upcoming seasons of BBC's "Doctor Who" will premiere on the streaming service for audiences outside of the U.K. and Ireland beginning in late 2023. The long-running British sci-fi show celebrates its 60th anniversary next year. In the new...
Kanye West escorted out of Skechers' LA offices after showing up uninvited, company says
LOS ANGELES -- Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said. According to a statement released by the popular footwear company, West - who's commonly known as Ye - arrived "unannounced and without invitation."
Rihanna announces new song 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The countdown for new Rihanna music has officially begun. On Wednesday, the singer dropped a teaser for her new song, "Lift Me Up," the lead single from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, on social media. The snippet features Rihanna humming along to the new tune, which will be released Oct. 28.
A new adventure for 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' comes to Disney+
The next chapter in the Disney+ series "The Mysterious Benedict Society" shows the group back together to track down Mr. Benedict and "Number Two" after they're kidnapped by Benedict's brother, Dr. Curtain. Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal return, and they love that this show has been embraced by people of...
Cast says Chadwick Boseman's spirit felt throughout filming of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
HOLLYWOOD -- "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has a new story to tell, this one in the wake of King T'Challa's death. Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us, but his presence and spirit are still felt in the sequel. "Our story very much embraces the grief we were feeling and...
Exclusive Look: Lenny Kravitz Plays Private Concert for Tampa EDITION Launch
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Lenny Kravitz is used to sold-out stadiums and packed venues, but last week the rocker put on a private show for the opening of the Tampa EDITION Hotel. Dressed in his signature rocker-chic garb of a silk red shirt and dark sunglasses, Kravitz played a set of 13 songs, accompanied by his full band. The intimate performance took off in front of 300+ people, gathered at the Amalie Arena right across the street from the hotel. The venue itself...
‘Venom 3’ Enlists Kelly Marcel as Director
Venom 3 is putting one of its own behind the camera. Screenwriter Kelly Marcel will direct the upcoming third installment starring Tom Hardy, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Marcel has worked closely with Tom Hardy dating back to the days of his indie film Bronson, and was among the writers on Venom (2018) before getting solo screenplay credit on Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) after developing the story with Hardy. She is also writing the script for the third Venom, from a story by herself and Hardy. The duo will produce, along with Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and...
Kanye West appears to be unsuspended on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Kanye West’s Twitter profile appears to be active again shortly after Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover on Thursday. The rapper’s account – which was suspended after tweeting anti-Semitic comments earlier this month – shows his past tweets, 31.5 million followers and all the other likings of an active account. It’s unclear if Musk’s takeover is linked to West’s account activation. Twitter did not immediately return our request for comment. Musk, 51, initially welcomed West, 45, to Twitter after Instagram restricted the rapper’s account in response to negative comments about Jewish people on Oct. 8. Shortly after turning to Twitter, West found...
How A24 Keeps Winning the Halloween Game
What’s scarier than a spooky Halloween? In 2022, it might be the pressure that comes with picking the perfect costume. In recent, more internet-focused, years, Halloween and its ingrained dress code have become an annual chance to prove that you’re culturally savvy, or at least have an hour to stand in line at Spirit Halloween with the rest of the procrastinators. But in the past four years, a recurring victor has arisen: A24. The production and distribution firm has emerged as one of the internet’s favorite options for Halloween costumes, with fans telling Rolling Stone A24 isn’t just trendy—...
