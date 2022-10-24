Read full article on original website
TRADE: Vikings Main Competition in NFC Gets Stronger
Well, it seems the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t content with starting the season 6-0 as the Vikings main competition in the NFC gets stronger ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Eagles completed a trade with one of Minnesota’s NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, to acquire star pass-rusher Robert Quinn.
A Vikings Trade Suggestion that Could Improve the Defense
It’s no secret that Minnesota’s pass coverage has struggled at various points in 2022. While we’ve seen some really good things from the two outside corners, the slot position has been much more of an issue. For this reason, the recent Vikings trade suggestion from PFF is quite reasonable.
Four Plausible Trade Partners for Vikings
The trade deadline is fast approaching in the NFL, and all signs seem to point to the Vikings attempting to make a move to improve their roster. Here are four teams that could be plausible trade partners for the Vikings. Denver Broncos. Denver remains the most likely partner for Minnesota,...
The Minnesota Vikings Must Quell Their Post-Bye Demons
The Minnesota Vikings got to rest up on their bye in Week 7, but the vacation is over. Now, the task at hand is defeating Kyler Murray and the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals this upcoming weekend. On the surface, it seems like this should be simple. For multiple weeks, Arizona’s offense...
Vikings Linked to Texans WR Ahead of Trade Deadline
The trade deadline is less than a week away, and the entire NFL is buzzing with rumors of trades that could potentially change the trajectory of their teams. Even the cap-strapped Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the action, and apparently, they are in the running for one of the whales of the deadline.
Questions Answered: QB in 2023, Saving Rudy, Our Power Ranking
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 25th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Expect the Vikings Rookies to See the Field More Often Post-Bye
To this point in the season, outside of Ed Ingram, it’s been quite difficult to evaluate exactly what the Minnesota Vikings have with their rookie class in 2022. Between injuries and overall depth, many of them have not seen the field for more than a few snaps. Of course,...
Questions Answered: Quinn’s New Home, Mattison at the Deadline, Oli Udoh
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 26th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
6 Players the Vikings Could Realistically Add before Trade Deadline
This is Episode 147 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines six players who the Vikings could reasonably sign or trade for before the November 1st trade deadline. Particularly, Sidney Jones IV, Sean Murphy-Bunting, and William Jackson III, among others, are discussed. Email...
Christian Darrisaw Poised for All-Pro Season
When the Minnesota Vikings traded back in the first round of the 2021 draft and selected Christian Darrisaw, it was met with some skepticism. Now midway through his second year, he’s poised for an All-Pro season. Hokie Beginnings. He received exactly one offer to play college football and that...
Don’t Bank on an Alexander Mattison Trade
Throughout much of the season, one Viking has been mentioned in trade talks more than any other: running back Alexander Mattison. With free agency looming for the young RB this offseason, it seemed like the Vikings might try to cut their losses, especially with the RB looking to be a starter in 2023. However, in light of recent events around the league, don’t bank on an Alexander Mattison trade prior to the trade deadline.
The State of the Vikings: Week 8
This is Episode 148 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This features Josh Frey, who examines the Vikings-Cardinals matchup in Week 8 and potential trades. Particularly, Kyler Murray, the Vikings 5-1 record, and trade targets are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism —...
If the Vikings Want a High-End WR, It’ll Cost Them
Over the past few days, the Vikings evidently have been shopping for a high-end wide receiver to join Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. However, the price for such a receiver may become very steep as evidenced by recent trades. On Thursday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs acquired second year WR...
3 Riddles the Post-Bye Vikings Need to Solve
The post-bye Vikings can’t convince themselves that they have nowhere to improve. Adopting that perspective would almost certainly lead to their strong record descending into just an average record. Thankfully, Kevin O’Connell addressed this precise idea in his recent press conference, noting, “The urgency is as high as it’s ever been, and we’ll continue to grow as our team continues to solidify what we are. Like I said, we’ve got to prove it every single week.”
Questions Answered: Cousins’ Next Payday, Prediction for Cardinals Game, Booth’s Snaps
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the October 27th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Midweek VT: Low Packers, A Ghastly History, & A Measuring Trade
Vikings Territory works in partnership with PurplePTSD, similarly doing their utmost to put forth excellent Minnesota Vikings content. As a result, we occasionally promote what they have to offer. Take a look at five of their articles from the early part of the week. 1) Packers Playoff Chances Fall to...
Week 8 NFL Picks: The Vikings Have a Post-Bye Hiccup
Titans -2 (W) 49ers/Chiefs O48.5 points (W) Seahawks/Chargers O51 points (W) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have given up 150+ rushing yards in three of the last four games, and they’ve gone 1-3 in that stretch of games with the only win coming against the Falcons while losing to the Chiefs, Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky Steelers, and PJ Walker Panthers.
