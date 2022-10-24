Throughout much of the season, one Viking has been mentioned in trade talks more than any other: running back Alexander Mattison. With free agency looming for the young RB this offseason, it seemed like the Vikings might try to cut their losses, especially with the RB looking to be a starter in 2023. However, in light of recent events around the league, don’t bank on an Alexander Mattison trade prior to the trade deadline.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO