October 27th and 28th; Morgan State University, Baltimore. We invite you to join the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture (MCAAHC) for our Fall 2022 Symposium: The Pursuit of Organizational Health, Healing and Wholeness in the African American Community. This exciting two-day event will be jam-packed with highly educational experiences and impactful professional development opportunities for both individuals and organizations. The symposium will take place on the campus of Morgan State University on Thursday, October 27th, from 8:00am- 3:00pm and Friday, October 28th, from 8:00am- 5:00pm. There will also be a youth track for students to explore topics such as anti-bullying, healthy & positive relationships, medical careers, the civil rights movement in Maryland, and Morgan State University campus tours.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO