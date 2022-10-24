Read full article on original website
U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrests second teenager in connection with Dallas capital murder investigation
DALLAS, Texas — A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a Dallas capital murder investigation, the Dallas Police Department announced. On Saturday, June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:26 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane in Dallas, Texas. There, police discovered Kerunda Green suffering multiple gunshot wounds.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas shooting suspect booked into; hospital makes security changes
Methodist Dallas is updating its security policies following a shooting that left two innocent healthcare workers dead. Plus, the injured suspect is now behind bars.
Dallas hospital shooting suspect accused girlfriend of cheating before killing 2 workers: affidavit
An affidavit obtained states what may have led 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez to open fire at a Dallas hospital, killing two employees over the weekend.
2 dead after suspected murder-suicide at Lewisville apartment, officials say
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people are dead following what police suspect was a murder-suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex Thursday morning.At about 5:30 a.m. Oct. 27, officials said a woman at the Tides at Lewisville apartment complex called police and "could be heard arguing with a man." Shortly after, multiple shots were heard and the call went silent, officials said.Witnesses in the complex reportedly heard the argument, followed by gunshots and also called police.When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest and a man with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, officials said. Both were taken to Medical City Lewisville where they were pronounced dead.Officials said it appears the man and woman were married, but that the marriage recently ended. Neither of their identities have been released at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.
Lake Worth school put on lockdown as police investigated report of armed person
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County middle school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a report of someone with a weapon near the school, officials said. No threat was found, police said, but officers continued to search the Lake Worth district's Collins Middle School "out...
fox4news.com
Man who sold gun to terrorist who took hostages at Carrollton synagogue sentenced to 95 months in prison
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man who sold a gun to the terrorist who took hostages at a Carrollton synagogue earlier this year has been sentenced to 95 months in federal prison. Henry Williams pleaded guilty earlier this year to selling a handgun to Malik Akram back in January. Authorities say...
Texas-based RealPage facing lawsuit for allegedly using software to raise rent prices
RICHARDSON, Texas — A Richardson, Texas-based company is being accused of helping multiple leasing companies raise their rent prices, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court. RealPage is now listed in a Class Action Complaint, along with some of the businesses they've allegedly helped, according to documents filed...
Fort Worth police officer fired after domestic violence incident
A Fort Worth police officer arrested this summer has now been fired. Police say Tarrant County Sheriff Deputies arrested Officer Victor Rucker in June for a domestic violence incident while he was off-duty.
wbap.com
Ten Year Old Brutal Ennis Cold Case Murder Suspect Reported Jailed in Mexico
WFAA DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Mexican Police say they’ve captured a second murder suspected wanted for ten years, in the stabbing death and body burning of a then 15-year old girl. Police say Moriah Gonzalez was stabbed to death by then 18 year old Jennifer Puente, and the body...
One of two suspects in theft of $750k worth of vehicles arrested after leading police on chase
MESQUITE, Texas — One of two people suspected in the theft of vehicles across Texas was captured in a stolen pickup truck in Mesquite, Waco police said Tuesday. Isabel Gonzalez, 33, was caught Monday after leading Mesquite police on a 30 minute chase. Gonzalez and Rolando Hernandez, 33, are...
30-year-old man killed in road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway, police say
GARLAND, Texas — A 30-year-old man was killed in a road rage shooting on LBJ Freeway in Garland last weekend, police announced Thursday. Cesar Moreno-Pampa, of Dallas, was shot along LBJ, somewhere between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive, around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, according to a police news release. Police...
Police seeking information related to south Dallas shooting
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are seeking information related to a shooting that took place early Tuesday morning.On Oct. 25 at about 5 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of S. Vernon Avenue.When police arrived to the scene, they found 48-year-old Clarence Howard, shot and lying on the ground in front of an apartment. Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Detective Scott Sayers, at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallaspolice.gov.
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
DALLAS — (AP) — Dallas police identified a suspect in a shooting inside a hospital Saturday during which two employees were killed and the alleged gunman was wounded. Police said they detained Nestor Hernandez, 30, after a Methodist Health System police officer shot and wounded him at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Hernandez was taken to another local hospital for treatment, the Dallas Morning News reported.
fox4news.com
Two healthcare workers killed in Dallas hospital shooting identified
DALLAS - The two healthcare workers killed in the deadly shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday have been identified. Methodist confirmed the roles of the two employees who were shot on Monday. Jacqueline Pokuaa, 45, was a social worker. She was shot when she entered the new mother’s...
Oddee
Man Accused of Shooting Dallas Woman to Death After She Beat Him in Basketball
A Texas man took a ball game too seriously and shot his friend. There’s such a thing as being a sore loser. And there’s this guy. Police officers in Dallas, TX, recently arrested one Cameron Hogg and charged him with murder. Hogg, 31, stands accused of shooting to death another Dallas resident, Asia Womack.
Who is Nestor Hernandez, the man charged with capital murder in the fatal shootings of two Methodist Hospital employees?
DALLAS — Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dallas Police offers responded to reports of a shooting at Methodist Hospital in Oak Cliff. Upon arrival, police said they found two hospital employees shot and killed near the labor and delivery area on the fourth floor of the hospital. They also said they detained a suspect in the shooting -- a man who had been shot and injured by the Methodist Health System police officer that first responded to the scene.
fox4news.com
Methodist Dallas increasing security at hospital after shooting kills two nurses
DALLAS - Methodist Dallas Medical Center is increasing the number of police officers on campus, after a shooting killed two of its nurses on Saturday. The hospital released a statement saying, at this time they cannot release more information about the shooting, due to the ongoing police investigation. Methodist Dallas...
Former Haltom City Police Corporal killed in Azle house fire
A retired Haltom City Police Corporal is being remembered after he was killed in a house fire in Azle. According to a news release, Tony Miller recently retired after 25 years with the Haltom City Police Department.
Pedestrian killed in Cleburne has now been identified
The victim struck and killed by a car in Cleburne over the weekend has now been identified. Investigators say Matthew Owen was crossing the street Sunday evening when he was hit by a car.
fox4news.com
Plano shooting suspect accused of dropping nails in streets and parking lots
PLANO, Texas - Police think they’ve found the man who spread nails on the road in several North Texas neighborhoods to damage people's tires. Kevin Genter was arrested Saturday in connection to a shooting in Plano. Police said he was driving around the Toyota Headquarters Campus firing a gun....
