What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Near or Far, Cast Your Vote for the 5th Annual Southwest City, MO Hay Bale ContestChristina HowardSouthwest City, MO
The historic Elijah Thomas Webb Residence and inviting architectural elements in Jasper County, MissouriCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the StateTravel MavenMissouri State
Jury finds Zachary Harlan guilty of 2018 murder
A jury in Benton County found Zachary Harlan guilty on all counts Thursday for the 2018 murder of Steven March.
Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns
TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
koamnewsnow.com
Police identify potential suspect for Hit-and-Run death of Aurora, Mo. man
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they identified a suspect who they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The Incident occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. The MSHP says Patrick E. Anderson, 38, was fatally wounded...
Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals
JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
fourstateshomepage.com
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
Missouri woman accused of killing husband back in custody after being located out of state
TERRA HAUTE, Ind. (KSNF/KODE) — A McDonald County woman charged with killing her husband last year in November was located and arrested out of state on Monday. Dawn Wynn was out on bond and on pre-trial release for her case in August when she was declared missing by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities were […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended
NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
Missing woman accused of husband’s murder in custody
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
fourstateshomepage.com
Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail
MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
Benton Co. fugitive accused of husband’s murder taken into custody in Indiana
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Benton County IDs three cold case homicide victims
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office held a media conference to announce that it has identified victims in multiple homicide cold cases in the county.
fourstateshomepage.com
Arvest donation helps Jasper County Sheriff’s Office purchase future equipment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — There are 10,000 reasons why Jasper County Sheriff’s Office officials will remember this Wednesday. And it came in the form of a $10,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation. the money will help the department purchase new equipment, bullet proof vests and vest carriers. The donation...
KTTS
Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Pursuit On U.S. 60
(KTTS News) – Police in Aurora are looking for several suspects that were involved in a pursuit over the weekend. Officers attempted to stop a white car on U.S. 60 Saturday morning after it failed to yield. The driver did not stop and instead led police on a pursuit.
Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
Oklahoma man sentenced to life; called “wicked” during hearing
A lifelong friend of a murdered Delaware County woman called her killer a “wicked coward” and “greedy” while reading a victim impact statement.
fourstateshomepage.com
Man hit and killed by car in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
kttn.com
Former Aryan Brotherhood member sentenced to 18 years in a Missouri prison for trafficking methamphetamine
A Missouri man who belonged to the Aryan Brotherhood was sentenced in federal court for methamphetamine trafficking. Jimmy Jack Pinkley, 45, of Billings, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 18 years and four months in federal prison without parole. On Dec. 16, 2021, Pinkley pleaded guilty...
Missing Female in Jasper County found
The Jasper Sheriff's Office says residents should be on the lookout for a missing person last seen walking from the intersection of the 7th and Malang Road area.
