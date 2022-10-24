ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neosho, MO

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Burglary suspect escapes custody, jumps railing and drowns

TULSA, Okla. — Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 about 4:30 a.m. Tulsa Police officers responded to an alarm at the Shoreline Apartments clubhouse, in the 2100 block of Mingo. Officers arrived to discover a shattered front door. Inside the clubhouse, they found the suspect, who was naked at the time. Officers took the suspect into custody without incident. The suspect...
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police seek assistance to ID these individuals

JOPLIN, Mo. — It is well-known that social media has become an important tool for authorities conducting investigations. The Joplin Police Dept release a panel of images in an attempt to ID the following individuals, marked by numbers (use fingers to zoom images). 1 of 2: Joplin Police attempt to ID, October 27, 2022. 2 of 2: Joplin Police attempt...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
AURORA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County

NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: deceased couple found, fugitive apprehended

NEOSHO, Mo. – The Neosho Police Department opens an investigation after two residents were found deceased inside their home. On October 23, Neosho Police Dispatch received reports of a deceased male and female at the 1000 block of Stratford Place. When NPD Officers arrived, they discovered Charles Barnett, 87, and Donna Barnett, 78, of Neosho, as well as a .38 caliber firearm. The media release indicates both subjects were deceased at the time of discovery. After further investigation, NPD Officers determined the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide. Click here to read more about this story.
NEOSHO, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Minor disturbance at Ottawa County jail

MIAMI, Okla. – Broken windows were reported during a minor disturbance in the Ottawa County jail on Tuesday evening. Inmates in one of the pods were mad because jailers caught them passing notes and contraband to another pod, said Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean. “The inmates got mad and...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KTTS

Police Looking For Suspects Involved In Pursuit On U.S. 60

(KTTS News) – Police in Aurora are looking for several suspects that were involved in a pursuit over the weekend. Officers attempted to stop a white car on U.S. 60 Saturday morning after it failed to yield. The driver did not stop and instead led police on a pursuit.
AURORA, MO
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Man hit and killed by car in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A 24-year-old Joplin man is identified as the person hit and killed while walking along North Main Street early Saturday morning. The Joplin Police Department Crash Team says Andrew P. Dodson was was struck by a passing motorist in the north bound lanes of Main Street Near the Ozark Christian College campus.
JOPLIN, MO

