Bee’s best prep football poll: Vote for the Prep of the Week for Week 10

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week. The poll closes at noon Friday. To vote again, hit refresh.

Update us on players impacting games: qhamilton@modbee.com or on Twitter: @Quade1095

You may vote in this poll multiple times. This poll is not scientific — it’s for fun!

NOTE: Don’t see the poll? Try turning off your ad blocker.

Players of the Week (Weeks 1-9)

Week 1: Eli McCabe (Modesto)

Week 2: Tyler Jacklich (Central Catholic)

Week 3: Eli McCabe (Modesto)

Week 4: Gabe Hernandez (Downey)

Week 5: Ethen Rowland (Downey)

Week 6: Lolo Mataele (Patterson)

Week 7: Alex Villarreal (Hughson)

Week 8: Eli Rutherford (Waterford)

Week 9: JT Foreman II (Turlock)