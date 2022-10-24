ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Bee's best prep football poll: Vote for the Prep of the Week for Week 10

By Quinton Hamilton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

Vote for The Bee’s Prep of the Week. The poll closes at noon Friday. To vote again, hit refresh.

Update us on players impacting games: qhamilton@modbee.com or on Twitter: @Quade1095

You may vote in this poll multiple times. This poll is not scientific — it’s for fun!

NOTE: Don’t see the poll? Try turning off your ad blocker.

Players of the Week (Weeks 1-9)

Week 1: Eli McCabe (Modesto)

Week 2: Tyler Jacklich (Central Catholic)

Week 3: Eli McCabe (Modesto)

Week 4: Gabe Hernandez (Downey)

Week 5: Ethen Rowland (Downey)

Week 6: Lolo Mataele (Patterson)

Week 7: Alex Villarreal (Hughson)

Week 8: Eli Rutherford (Waterford)

Week 9: JT Foreman II (Turlock)

