2nd suspect sought after shooting outside Brandon Mall leaves 2 injured, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a second suspect after a shooting took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said they were called to the mall around 2:15 p.m. after getting several calls about shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man outside the east side of Dillards with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

The sheriff’s office said the man was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators said the man parked his car outside the Dillard’s and went into the Westfield Brandon Mall to visit a jewelry store. They said after he left the mall, two suspects approached him and pointed a gun at him.

The sheriff’s office said one suspect held the gun and the second attempted to take a gold chain valued at tens of thousands of dollars off the man.

Deputies said there was an altercation and the victim was able to hold onto his chain.

As the suspects took off running, investigators said one of the suspects shot back at the man, striking him in the leg.

Deputies said the man was able to retrieve a gun from his car and shot at the fleeing suspects.

Later in the afternoon, deputies said another man was dropped off at AdventHealth on Fletcher Avenue with a gunshot wound to the stomach. They said the man is believed to be one of the suspects in the shooting.

Deputies said the victim and the wounded suspect are being treated for their injuries.

“The violence seen this afternoon in such a public place is deplorable,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We believe this to be a targeted attack with the intent of robbing the victim, and are grateful no one else was hurt in the area.”

The sheriff’s office said the Westfield Brandon Mall was never placed on lockdown and this was not an active shooter situation.

Detectives said they are working to figure out if the victim and the suspects knew each other.

