ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

2nd suspect sought after shooting outside Brandon Mall leaves 2 injured, deputies say

By Katlyn Brieskorn, Dylan Abad
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOWGI_0iksCAFD00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a second suspect after a shooting took place in the parking lot of the Brandon Mall on Monday afternoon.

Deputies said they were called to the mall around 2:15 p.m. after getting several calls about shots fired.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man outside the east side of Dillards with a gunshot wound to one of his legs.

Women rescued from sex traffickers at International Plaza ‘lived through hell for months’: officials

The sheriff’s office said the man was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is in stable condition.

Investigators said the man parked his car outside the Dillard’s and went into the Westfield Brandon Mall to visit a jewelry store. They said after he left the mall, two suspects approached him and pointed a gun at him.

The sheriff’s office said one suspect held the gun and the second attempted to take a gold chain valued at tens of thousands of dollars off the man.

Deputies said there was an altercation and the victim was able to hold onto his chain.

As the suspects took off running, investigators said one of the suspects shot back at the man, striking him in the leg.

Deputies said the man was able to retrieve a gun from his car and shot at the fleeing suspects.

Later in the afternoon, deputies said another man was dropped off at AdventHealth on Fletcher Avenue with a gunshot wound to the stomach. They said the man is believed to be one of the suspects in the shooting.

Deputies said the victim and the wounded suspect are being treated for their injuries.

“The violence seen this afternoon in such a public place is deplorable,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We believe this to be a targeted attack with the intent of robbing the victim, and are grateful no one else was hurt in the area.”

St. Pete sushi restaurant owner charged with operating drug house out of business, deputies say

The sheriff’s office said the Westfield Brandon Mall was never placed on lockdown and this was not an active shooter situation.

Detectives said they are working to figure out if the victim and the suspects knew each other.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 12

Elaine Niles
3d ago

it's just like the old East Lake Mall & University Community..Thugs, thieves..closing them out..Brandon is not a clean mall outside now..it's sad to see this one going out too

Reply(1)
11
Peyton
3d ago

As someone who works at the mall and is getting tired of not being notified until a story breaks on the news later, I’d really like to know which man they’re still looking for. The one with the gun or the one without it? If he had a gun and was lost by the police, potentially in the mall, that is the second time that has happened in a year. The police and the mall claim everything is handled, but how is losing a suspect (possibly with a gun) handling the situation? Active shooter or not, someone with the intent to shoot, especially under pressure, is not someone I want in the mall without us being on lockdown. Maybe this guy went somewhere else, but the fact that we may not know combined with a similar incident last year is honestly starting to cause trust issues between me, the company I work for, the mall, and the police. This is clearly becoming a pattern, so there needs to be a protocol put in place.

Reply
3
default-avatar
armyofthegulf
3d ago

Every mall that has disappeared in Hillsborough went down hill when crime on site became public news. This mall will end up the same.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

Tampa police searching for suspect who opened fire on car with child inside

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating after they say a driver shot at another car with a 5-year-old child inside following an argument Wednesday night. Police say two drivers, one in a Toyota Camry and one in a VW Jetta, got into an altercation around 8 p.m. in the area of N. Oregon Ave. and W. Flora Street.
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Suspect held in Ybor shooting

TAMPA — A 20-year-old man has died after being shot early the morning of Oct. 23 in Ybor City’s nightclub district, and a suspect in the shooting has been charged with first-degree murder, the Tampa Police Department said. Around 2:50 a.m., as bars and nightclubs in the heart...
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey officers arrest theft suspect

UPDATE: Port Richey officers have arrested a woman in connection to the felony retail theft. PORT RICHEY, FLA- The Port Richey Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying the below pictured subject, in reference to a felony theft. If you have any information, please contact Ofc. D. Peal or Det. D. Howard at 727-816-1919 and reference case #2022-1159. As always, you can remain anonymous.
PORT RICHEY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

109K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy