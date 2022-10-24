Authorities in Ohio are on the hunt for a creepy clown who inexplicably broke into a church in order to steal their Halloween candy. The weird incident reportedly occurred last Tuesday evening at the Marne United Methodist Church in the community of Newark. According to police, a mysterious individual clad in a clown mask managed to make his way into the building and then immediately made a beeline for a bowl of candy that was sitting in the hands of a scarecrow. The proverbial Grinch of the spooky season then proceeded to dump all of the sweet treats into a bag before yanking an alarm system off a wall and then exiting the church.

NEWARK, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO