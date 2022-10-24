SANDWICH – One person was seriously in a three-vehicle crash in Sandwich. One of the cars then struck a utility pole. It happened shortly before 8 AM on Route 130 by the Sandwich Taverna near Cotuit Road. The seriously injured victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Sandwich Police are investigating […] The post One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.

SANDWICH, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO