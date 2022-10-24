Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Fire breaks out in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Fire broke out early Friday morning in Falmouth. Officials reported at one point part of the building at 11 Surrey Lane collapsed. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. The post Fire breaks out in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School
BOURNE – Several people were evaluated after a reported head-on crash in Bourne shortly before 6:30 PM. The crash happened on Sandwich Road in front of Upper Cape Regional Technical School. The impact left one vehicle in a ditch. About a half-dozen people were evaluated at the scene. All declined to go to the hospital. […] The post Several evaluated after head-on crash in front of Upper Cape Tech School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans
ORLEANS – Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire in Orleans just after 8:30 AM Friday. The house at 34 Sea Mist Drive was reportedly vacant when crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke showing. No injuries were reported. The fire appeared to be in the attic area. CWN will bring you […] The post Breaking: Several towns respond to house fire in Orleans appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Traffic snarled on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port after two-vehicle crash
YARMOUTH PORT – Shortly after 11 AM on Thursday, there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A in front of the Yarmouth Port Post Office. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene. There were backups on Route 6A in both directions until the scene was cleared. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
capecod.com
Two people arrested in connection with Falmouth murder
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced today that James Blood (aka Hector), 39, of Lynn and Cynthia Rubin, 43, of Reading were arraigned today in connection with the death of Corey Lowe on October 24th, 2022 in Falmouth. Mr. Blood was arraigned on charges...
capecoddaily.com
COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing
HYANNIS – Enough COVID recovery projects to total $14 million have applied to the Barnstable County American Rescue Plan Act grant program that has been allocated only one third that amount. Projects for affordable housing, public health, broadband access and more are looking to share in the $5 million grant program. County commissioners including Ronald […] The post COVID Money to Benefit Cape Cod Water Quality, Housing appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Rainy conditions may have led to crash that shutdown Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A three-vehicle crash shut down Route 6 in both directions by Exit 82 (Route 124). The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM Wednesday. No serious injuries were reported. The road reopened about 9 AM but residual delays were likely. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
capecoddaily.com
MassDOT advises of work on Route 6-Route 132 ramps
BARNSTABLE – MassDOT reports that minor tree clearing is tentatively scheduled to be done Wednesday, October 26th and Thursday, October 27th on the ramps at the interchange of Route 6 and Route 132 in Barnstable. This is part of a MassDOT state-wide safety project involving the installation of wrong-way driver notification systems on select highway […] The post MassDOT advises of work on Route 6-Route 132 ramps appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center
MARSTONS MILLS – The Barnstable Land Trust, in partnership with the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Michael R. Cramer Center on Route 149 in Marstons Mills. The center will host educational workshops while providing a storage and maintenance space. It was built with solar panels, which will […] The post Barnstable Land Trust Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Center appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Torrential downpours cause street flooding on parts of Cape Cod
CHATHAM – Torrential downpours caused road flooding in parts of Cape Cod Wednesday morning. One vehicle became disabled on Stage Harbor Road in Chatham. in Orleans, police reported deep water at the Route 28/Main Street intersection. Never try to drive through flooded roads. “Turn around don’t drown!” At least one flooded basement was reported in […] The post Torrential downpours cause street flooding on parts of Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Police: Cape Cod man seriously injured from stabbing that left trail of blood across the highway
Authorities said they do not think this is a random event, and they believe “the public is not in any danger.”. A man was stabbed at a Cape Cod residence Monday night, police said, and an investigation is underway to find the perpetrator. Falmouth Police received a 911 call...
capecoddaily.com
One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – One person was seriously in a three-vehicle crash in Sandwich. One of the cars then struck a utility pole. It happened shortly before 8 AM on Route 130 by the Sandwich Taverna near Cotuit Road. The seriously injured victim was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Sandwich Police are investigating […] The post One person seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Cape Cod Tech Receives $200,000 State Grant
HARWICH – The state has announced almost $4 million in grants to boost job training for in-demand industries across the region. Locally, about $200,000 of the funds will benefit Cape Cod Tech in Harwich. With the money, the school will provide placement services for 48 participants in its HVAC program. The school has partnered with […] The post Cape Cod Tech Receives $200,000 State Grant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Listen: Steamship Authority Representative Talks Rate Hikes
FALMOUTH – Representatives for the Steamship Authority said that recently approved rate hikes are the result of the same economic challenges being felt at all segments of the supply chain nationwide—particularly fuel. Communications Director Sean Driscoll said they have been feeling the higher cost of diesel for months, but ongoing construction projects and general maintenance […] The post Listen: Steamship Authority Representative Talks Rate Hikes appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich Announces Upcoming Road Work
SANDWICH – Sandwich has announced upcoming paving work and closures on a number of roads. Work is scheduled to start on Monday, October 31 at 6am at the intersection of Cotuit Road and Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The road will be closed during the work and detours will be in place. If rain is in the […] The post Sandwich Announces Upcoming Road Work appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced Wednesday that the victim of a stabbing in Falmouth has succumbed to his injuries. On Monday October 24th, Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a stabbing at an East Falmouth residence. Upon arrival they found Corey Lowe, 39, of Falmouth, seriously injured. He was […] The post Breaking: Victim of Falmouth stabbing passes away appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable Police unveil new Community Crisis Intervention Team
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police congratulate their newest Community Crisis Intervention Team (CCIT) officers Sergeant Ross, Officer Fachada, and Officer Roy. CCIT is an intensive 40 hour class focused on all aspects of mental health treatment and intervention for residents and non-residents, children, students, elderly, and other vulnerable people in the community. A special thank you […] The post Barnstable Police unveil new Community Crisis Intervention Team appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Updated Wednesday 11:15 AM: Stabbing in Falmouth leaves local man dead
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police responded to a stabbing late Monday night. The incident happened at a residence in the 400 block of East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) about 11:30 PM. The victim reportedly suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. Falmouth Police were actively searching for suspects. State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s office will be leading the investigation. Further details were not immediately available. A section of Route 28 between Davisville Road and Sao Paulo Drive was closed for several hours while the scene was processed.
capecoddaily.com
Sandwich Police awarded State Accreditation
SANDWICH – On Wednesday, the Sandwich Police Department was awarded full State Accreditation from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission. The process has taken several years and is a huge accomplishment for the department and the town of Sandwich. (Click image to enlarge) The post Sandwich Police awarded State Accreditation appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
GOOD NEWS: Missing Raynham teen found safe in New York City
RAYNHAM, MA – Chief James Donovan reports that missing Raynham 16-year-old Colleen Weaver has been found safe in New York City. Weaver was first reported missing after she left her home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 18. At approximately 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, she was located with the assistance of the […] The post GOOD NEWS: Missing Raynham teen found safe in New York City appeared first on CapeCod.com.
