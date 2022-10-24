Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
With High Costs Of Everything Now, Can Amarillo Renters Win?
Finding a place to rent in Amarillo can be tough. The cost of rent alone keeps going up, and it seems like you're getting less and less for your money. With the high cost of everything right now, can Amarillo renters ever win?. Frustrated Renters In Amarillo Texas. Facebook is...
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
Wait is Panera Bread Finally Opening in Amarillo?
It's been a few years since we first heard about Panera Bread coming to Amarillo. It has been a long wait. A really long wait. One that I know Amarillo is so ready to see open their doors. We have been patient. I feel now that patience is about to...
Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem
So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?
GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Governor Abbott And Ronny Jackson Hosting Events in Amarillo
Early voting is in full swing and election day will be Tuesday, November 8th. Since election day is so close candidates are making their way around the state talking to their constituents. A few weeks ago, Beto came into town for a town hall, and the question was asked, where is Governor Abbott and why hasn't he made his way to Amarillo for more than just a ribbon cutting?
Congrats Potter County You Got Me Again for Jury Duty
It's a running joke with me about how often I get called for jury duty. It's at least once a year. Well, that is except for that year of reprieve due to Covid. I was never called in 2020 but I was back in the pool last year in 2021.
Finally Hud’s is Invading the Wolflin Area in Amarillo
I was pretty late to the Hud's party. The first time I tried them was when my daughter was playing club volleyball. Sometimes we would meet for breakfast at Hud's and grab one of their delicious breakfast burritos. I wondered how I missed out for so long. Since everyone else...
It’s Halloween And Now We’re Stealing Souls? Kia Souls, That Is.
Halloween is right around the corner, and it seems that some are already getting more into the tricks, rather than treats. Amarillo Police found themselves chasing down not one, but two stolen vehicles this morning. Some would be thieves decided to try and make off with two stolen Kia Souls.
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The City of Amarillo really does try their best to make sure we have plenty of avenues to get information. There's the website, their main social media accounts, and then the social media accounts of the different departments. Have you seen the disgusting stuff posted to the Environmental Health Department...
Look Out Hereford a New Coffee Shop is Scooting into Town
Coffee is life. Coffee gets us going. Coffee is a staple. Coffee is the best and that's why it's exciting that Hereford is getting a new coffee shop. Scooter's is making its way into the Beef Capital of the World, Hereford will now have a Scooter's location. The location will be built where the old Long John Silver's Building has sat empty for years, 1220 1st St. (it's on Highway 60). It will sit between Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.
What Fast Food Restaurant Is Missing In Amarillo?
One thing Amarillo has seen a lot of lately is new businesses opening. A good chunk of those has been new restaurants for us to enjoy. Even with all the different restaurant openings, we still find ourselves griping about what restaurants should REALLY be opening. Reddit (my favorite place) popped...
Check Out Some of These “That’s So Amarillo” Halloween Costumes
Halloween is the perfect time to be someone other than yourself. It's a time to get creative and funny. If you just happen to be going to a theme party this year, and that theme happens to be Amarillo, we have some really great costume ideas. I mean Amarillo has made a pretty big mark this year with some interesting happenings. So take a look at these and see if you can pull any of these off.
Where are the Best Places to Get Sushi in Amarillo?
People really have strong opinions on sushi. It seems you either really love it or you don't. I never really had sushi before until two of my friends separately on my birthday one year wanted to take me to have sushi. One took me out for lunch. The other took...
1,900 Fentanyl Pills Tip Of The Iceberg In Amarillo Drug Bust
News is just being released about a drug bust that recently took place at an Amarillo apartment. The bust got a number of drugs off the streets, including some 1,900 fentanyl pills. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. Methamphetamine, Methadone, Heroin, And Fentanyl In Recent Amarillo Drug Bust.
Deadly Semi Crash Off I-40 Takes 2 Lives
On the morning of October 21st, a deadly crash took place in Oldham County, west of Vega near I-40, sadly resulting in two deaths. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:15 A.M. a 2021 Volvo truck tractor was traveling west off a frontage road off I-40. A 2007 Peterbilt was parked on this same road, with a truck-tractor-semi-trailer attached to it. The Peterbilt’s operator, a 42-year-old Amarillo resident, Scottie Dun was outside of his vehicle, attaching the semi-trailer to the tow truck. The operator of the Volvo, Shivinder Singh, a resident of Livermore, California had drifted onto the shoulder of the road for unknown reasons, striking Dun and the attached semi-truck before continuing west and flipping onto its side into a north ditch. By the time Oldham County Justice of the Peace, Kristy O’Malley, and other emergency responders arrived on the scene, it was too late. Both Scottie Dun and Shivinder Singh, were pronounced dead on the scene.
Milder Winter For Amarillo? I’m Not Buying It After Yesterday.
Ok, so I've been seeing all this talk about how Amarillo and the surrounding area is going to have a milder winter. I was all for it. Then yesterday happened, and I thought to myself, yeah right. Let's rewind a bit here. Yes, it got windy over the weekend so...
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1