NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
Geno Smith credits Pete Carroll for Seahawks' success: 'He knows how to coach ball'
The Seahawks will be facing the Giants this coming week, making for a matchup between the two most-surprising good teams in the NFL this year. How Seattle started the season 4-3 and is currently leading the NFC West is a complicated story with a lot of moving parts. That said, at the top of the list one has to mention their quarterback play – which accounts for the most shocking progression from any pro since Josh Allen went from being a bottom-end starter to a top-two superstar overnight.
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
Russell Wilson (hamstring) practicing Wednesday for Broncos
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Wilson reportedly looked more mobile at Wednesday's practice than he did in last week's limited sessions. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett previously said the veteran was "trending in that direction" of playing on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, but Wilson will continue to be evaluated throughout the week. Brett Rypien went 24-of-46 for 225 scoreless yards and an interception as the Broncos' starter. Jerry Jeudy performed well with 7 catches on 11 targets for 96 yards, but Courtland Sutton only managed 3 catches and 23 yards on 9 targets.
NFL injury report draft for Week 8: Latest updates on Mark Andrews, Russell Wilson and more
D.K. Metcalf avoids knee surgery, week-to-week for Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will not require knee surgery for the injury he suffered in Week 7, per head coach Pete Carroll. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says Metcalf is week-to-week after being carted to the locker room during Sunday's contest. He appears to have avoided a long-term injury and there even seems like some hope Metcalf could play in Week 8 against the New York Giants. If Metcalf does wind up missing time, then Tyler Lockett will be in line for more targets and there will be more snaps available for Marquise Goodwin and D'Wayne Eskridge. Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps on Sunday and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown outing since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er.
Pete Carroll Is Calling Out NFL For Significant Change
On Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called on the NFL to look into one specific thing. He thinks the NFL needs to take a longer look at turf fields and whether or not they should be used. Carroll brought up the possible solution of making all fields grass, but didn't offer a final solution.
Seahawks update: Three things Pete Carroll said to kick off the new week
Just about 24 hours after the Seahawks captured first place in the NFC West by way of winning their second straight game, Pete Carroll hopped on a Zoom call for his weekly update. Certainly, it's a great opportunity any day to hear what Coach Pete thinks about the game after being able to watch the film of it, but this week took on extra importance.
DK Metcalf wants to play Sunday, and Seahawks aren’t ruling him out yet
Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will not miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee Sunday. An MRI on Monday delivered good news as Metcalf will not need surgery on his patellar tendon. The question now is: How much time will Metcalf miss?. The Seahawks don’t know, and coach...
