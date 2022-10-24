Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf will not require knee surgery for the injury he suffered in Week 7, per head coach Pete Carroll. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network says Metcalf is week-to-week after being carted to the locker room during Sunday's contest. He appears to have avoided a long-term injury and there even seems like some hope Metcalf could play in Week 8 against the New York Giants. If Metcalf does wind up missing time, then Tyler Lockett will be in line for more targets and there will be more snaps available for Marquise Goodwin and D'Wayne Eskridge. Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps on Sunday and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown outing since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er.

