Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study
Whether they realized it or not, some 7.6 billion people—96 percent of humanity—felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate...
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Phys.org
New tool can help with coordinating climate and air-quality policies to improve public health
As America's largest investment to fight climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act positions the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. But as it edges the United States closer to achieving its international climate commitment, the legislation is also expected to yield significant—and more immediate—improvements in the nation's health.
Phys.org
Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?
Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world's needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide into the air if they're not coming from renewable sources.
Phys.org
Taiwan invites Chinese veterinary experts as beloved panda nears death
Chinese veterinary experts have been invited to Taiwan, zoo officials said Thursday, for a rare visit between the two sides after a male panda that symbolized an era of warmer ties was moved into end of life care. Relations between China and Taiwan have been on ice since 2016 with...
Phys.org
The case of Latin America's mysterious disappearing (and reappearing) white-lipped peccaries
A collaborative study published in PLOS ONE documents the periodic disappearance (and reappearance) of white-lipped peccaries in nine countries in South and Central America. The authors say the population fluctuations may represent the first documented case of natural population cyclicity in a Neotropical mammal. The study is led by the...
Phys.org
Doctors say 'fossil fuel addiction' kills, starves millions
Extreme weather from climate change triggered hunger in nearly 100 million people and increased heat deaths by 68% in vulnerable populations worldwide as the world's "fossil fuel addiction" degrades public health each year, doctors reported in a new study. Worldwide the burning of coal, oil, natural gas and biomass forms...
Phys.org
The most horrifying part of Halloween is the useless piles of waste it creates. Why not do it differently?
Thousands of young people roaming the streets at night in scary costumes, knocking on strangers' doors and threatening pranks if their demands for treats are not met. What could possibly go wrong?. Well, for starters, there's the frightening amount of waste produced by those few hours of Halloween fun. In...
Phys.org
Real-time space observations can now keep watch over 'super emitter' power plants
Countries signed up to the 2015 Paris Agreement have committed themselves to keep the rise in average global temperature "well below" 2 °C. Every five years, they are to issue so-called "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs), describing their actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
Phys.org
Ancient DNA pushes herring trade back to the Viking age
Historians have believed extensive herring trade started around the year 1200 AD, later controlled by the Hanseatic League. Now, a new study shows that it was already established in the Viking Age. "We found that this trade existed already around 800 AD, 400 years earlier, which really pushes back this...
Phys.org
Latino population grows and makes gains in US, but differences exist among groups
As the nation's Latino population has grown from 35 million in 2000 to more than 62 million, so have Latinos' overall levels of education, home ownership and economic security. But these gains also mask marked differences within the increasingly diverse Latino population, say UCLA researchers. The findings are part of...
Phys.org
10 is too young to be in court—NZ should raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility
Recent news that thousands of charges have been filed in the Waikato and Auckland youth courts in the past nine months once again put a spotlight on youth crime and our responses to it. This comes not long after a recent rise in ram raids and smash-and-grab burglaries by young...
Northern Ireland likely headed for election
Northern Ireland appears headed for a snap election as soon as mid-December, after the Northern Ireland Assembly failed to elect a new speaker on Friday.
Comments / 0