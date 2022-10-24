ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Global warming palpable for 96% of humans: study

Whether they realized it or not, some 7.6 billion people—96 percent of humanity—felt global warming's impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate...
Phys.org

New tool can help with coordinating climate and air-quality policies to improve public health

As America's largest investment to fight climate change, the Inflation Reduction Act positions the country to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. But as it edges the United States closer to achieving its international climate commitment, the legislation is also expected to yield significant—and more immediate—improvements in the nation's health.
Phys.org

Climate Questions: What are the sources of emissions?

Greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and fluorinated gases, are all heating up the planet. So what are the main human activities that cause them?. The biggest share of these planet-warming gasses is spewed for energy, as coal, oil and gas still provide a lot of the world's needs. Energy for industries like steel and iron, electricity to turn the lights on in homes and buildings, and gas to fuel up cars, ships and planes, all pump carbon dioxide into the air if they're not coming from renewable sources.
Phys.org

Taiwan invites Chinese veterinary experts as beloved panda nears death

Chinese veterinary experts have been invited to Taiwan, zoo officials said Thursday, for a rare visit between the two sides after a male panda that symbolized an era of warmer ties was moved into end of life care. Relations between China and Taiwan have been on ice since 2016 with...
Phys.org

Doctors say 'fossil fuel addiction' kills, starves millions

Extreme weather from climate change triggered hunger in nearly 100 million people and increased heat deaths by 68% in vulnerable populations worldwide as the world's "fossil fuel addiction" degrades public health each year, doctors reported in a new study. Worldwide the burning of coal, oil, natural gas and biomass forms...
Phys.org

Real-time space observations can now keep watch over 'super emitter' power plants

Countries signed up to the 2015 Paris Agreement have committed themselves to keep the rise in average global temperature "well below" 2 °C. Every five years, they are to issue so-called "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs), describing their actions to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and adapt to climate change impacts.
Phys.org

Ancient DNA pushes herring trade back to the Viking age

Historians have believed extensive herring trade started around the year 1200 AD, later controlled by the Hanseatic League. Now, a new study shows that it was already established in the Viking Age. "We found that this trade existed already around 800 AD, 400 years earlier, which really pushes back this...

