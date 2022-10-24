Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
One Good BBQ Joint in ArcadiaPeter DillsArcadia, CA
National Sandwich DayPeter DillsPasadena, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Harvey Weinstein's attorney said Jennifer Siebel Newsom would just be another Hollywood 'bimbo' if she wasn't married to Gov. Gavin Newsom: reports
The disgraced mogul's Los Angeles trial on rape charges kicked off with opening arguments on Monday. Weinstein faces 11 counts of sexual assault.
Kris Jenner shares her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian's wedding
Kris Jenner has shared her ‘disappointment’ over Kourtney Kardashian’s Vegas wedding – having been stung before with another of her reality star daughters. Earlier this year, Kourtney tied the knot with Blink-182 beau Travis Barker, although they explained that they had tied the knot without a license.
KVIA
Selena Gomez cancels ‘Tonight Show’ appearance after catching Covid
Selena Gomez is trying to keep her hands — and everything else — to herself for a while. The singer on Wednesday shared on Instagram that she has contracted Covid-19 and was forced to cancel a planned appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”. “I’m not...
KVIA
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to...
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana!
VIDEO: Eerie Video Shows the Truth Is Out There - In Montana! Video Weird ...
Lance Reddick Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
Actor Lance Reddick has signed with CAA for representation. Reddick, known for the John Wick franchise and HBO’s The Wire, has several projects on tap, including 20th Century’s remake of White Men Can’t Jump and Shirley, Netflix’s biopic of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. The fourth John Wick movie, with Reddick reprising his role as Continental Hotel concierge Charon, is also slated for release in March 2023. Reddick starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil series earlier this year and was a regular on Prime Video’s Bosch throughout its seven-season run. Along with The Wire, where he played Baltimore Police Col. Cedric Daniels, his TV credits include regular roles on Fringe and Comedy Central’s Corporate and recurring parts on American Horror Story, Oz and Lost. He earned a SAG Award nomination in 2021 as part of the ensemble for Regina King’s film One Night in Miami. The actor’s distinctive voice has also led to work in video games (Destiny 2, Horizon Zero Dawn) and animation (Netflix’s Paradise PD and Castlevania). Reddick continues to be repped by Grandview, the Law Office of Jim Hornstein and Portrait PR.
CNN To Scale Back Original Series And Films As It Looks To Move Longform In House
CNN is scaling back on original series and films and is looking to move to in-house production, citing costs as the network looks to cuts in division budgets. The CNN Original Series and CNN Films units, led by Amy Entelis, have been behind such popular shows as Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy and the recent The Last Movie Stars. CNN recently debuted Navalny, the documentary about Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, and aired a documentary series on the Murdochs. CNN Worldwide Chairman and CEO Chris Licht wrote in a memo on Friday that “our long-term plan will no longer rely on commissioned...
Elon Musk completes Twitter takeover amid hate speech concerns
The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has completed his $44bn acquisition of Twitter, amid warnings from politicians and campaigners that hate speech on the platform must be held in check. The social media group confirmed the deal in a brief filing on the New York Stock Exchange on Friday...
Comments / 0