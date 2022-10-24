ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe Township, NJ

NJ.com

Girls volleyball Top 20, Oct. 28: Full speed ahead into the postseason

The NJSIAA state tournament begins today. Some teams will look to defend their sectional title while others have redemption in mind. We’ve seen plenty of shocking victories this season, so prepare for anything as New Jersey volleyball enters playoff territory. Have a look at this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking below.
NJ.com

Gymnastics: Beam performance list for Oct. 28

Emily Rogers of Freehold Township continues her strong senior season for the top team in the state. She logged a 9.55 to top the beam performance list this week. Katina Coyle of Hillsborough put up a score of 9.425 while Brick Memorial’s Liberty Kenney was third with a 9.4.
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap

Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9

It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
PAULSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com’s Gymnastics Top 10 for Oct. 28

Freehold Township remains after the top of the rankings after yet another victory. The Patriots will be challenged over the weekend as the Shore Conference Championships will take place on Saturday and feature some of the best talent in the state. St. John Vianney and St. Thomas Aquinas round out...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million

Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
tworivertimes.com

A Special Dedication at Red Bank Catholic

RED BANK – Every championship team has a compelling story but the Red Bank Catholic 2021 football state champs has a tale of inspiration that will last for many years. And Friday night the team dedicated a bench at Count Basie Field to forever commemorate the inspiring person behind the amazing Caseys state title run.
RED BANK, NJ
InsuranceNewsNet

The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm

Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say

HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
HOLMDEL, NJ
