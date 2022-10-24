Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small New Jersey Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenSea Bright, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Wayne Valley overcomes injuries, tops Old Tappan in North 1, Group 3 first round
Wayne Valley came into Thursday’s first-round matchup against Old Tappan undermanned and needing some key reserves to step up if they wanted to advance to their first sectional quarterfinal since 2016. Not only did they get help from their bench, but some of their biggest stars shined at some...
Girls volleyball Top 20, Oct. 28: Full speed ahead into the postseason
The NJSIAA state tournament begins today. Some teams will look to defend their sectional title while others have redemption in mind. We’ve seen plenty of shocking victories this season, so prepare for anything as New Jersey volleyball enters playoff territory. Have a look at this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking below.
Gymnastics: Beam performance list for Oct. 28
Emily Rogers of Freehold Township continues her strong senior season for the top team in the state. She logged a 9.55 to top the beam performance list this week. Katina Coyle of Hillsborough put up a score of 9.425 while Brick Memorial’s Liberty Kenney was third with a 9.4.
Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap
Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
State playoff game between Montclair & Ridgewood will not be played Friday night
Friday night’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 state tournament football game between Ridgewood and Montclair will not be played due to undisclosed reasons according the Ridgewood co-head coach Torre Watson. Watson, contacted by NJ.com Thursday night, would not say why the game will not be played. “We will...
Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 4, First Round
Dean Martin scored his 16th goal of the season off an assist from Antonio Hidric in the first half and fifth-seeded Kingsway held off 12th-seeded Millville 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 4 playoffs in Woolwich Township. Maximus Bobadilla stopped five shots to record the...
Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
Montclair forfeits football playoff game to Ridgewood after using ineligible player
Ridgewood will be awarded a victory by forfeit over Montclair in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 football playoffs an NJSIAA spokesman said Friday morning. In an e-mail to NJ.com, NJSIAA spokesman Michael Cherenson said a forfeit was awarded after Montclair admitted it used an ineligible student-athlete.
NJSIAA Girls Soccer Roundup for Section 2, Group 2, First Round
A 13-seed winning and both Parsippany schools advancing highlighted the opening round action in Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA state tournament play. Elsewhere, third-seeded Hanover Park cruised to a comfortable victory over Hackettstown, and Bernards did the same in its debut. Here is a look at how things shook out...
Raiders outduel Pingry to win first Somerset County championship since 2015
Fresh off winning its first Skyland Conference championship in nine years earlier this month, the Hillsborough High School girls cross-country team added more gold to its 2022 ledger on Oct. 20 at the Somerset County Championships that were held at Pleasant Valley Park in Basking Ridge. Coach Richard Refi watched...
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 9
It seems like just yesterday that several local teams were headed to Ocean City for the season-opening Battle at the Beach, but playoff football is already upon us. The quest for sectional titles — along with the first true state championships for public schools in New Jersey history — begins in earnest this weekend.
NJ.com’s Gymnastics Top 10 for Oct. 28
Freehold Township remains after the top of the rankings after yet another victory. The Patriots will be challenged over the weekend as the Shore Conference Championships will take place on Saturday and feature some of the best talent in the state. St. John Vianney and St. Thomas Aquinas round out...
Daily Targum
Antwone Woolfolk: Former football recruit turned Division I basketball player
With the Rutgers men’s basketball season just around the corner, there are some new additions to the team that we will be seeing on the court starting November 7. Among those names includes freshman forward Antwone Woolfolk, who is getting ready for his first winter playing for the Scarlet Knights.
Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million
Nobody won the jackpot in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, but five $50,000 tickets were sold across New Jersey. The jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now $800 million. Four New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn for the Wednesday, October 26, drawing winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: Atlantic County: Boom Food Mart, 36-01 Ventnor Ave., Atlantic City; Bergen County: Krauser’s Food Store, 109 West Pleasant Ave., Maywood; Cape May County: Acme Market Store #3835, 2087 Shore Rd., Ocean View; and, Passaic County: Market Street Shell, The post Four $50k winning Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey, jackpot now $800 million appeared first on Shore News Network.
tworivertimes.com
A Special Dedication at Red Bank Catholic
RED BANK – Every championship team has a compelling story but the Red Bank Catholic 2021 football state champs has a tale of inspiration that will last for many years. And Friday night the team dedicated a bench at Count Basie Field to forever commemorate the inspiring person behind the amazing Caseys state title run.
The Grossman Law Firm, LLC Wins $2 Million Verdict in New Jersey Car Accident Injury Claim vs. State Farm
Resident who filed an underinsured motorist claim against. had previously tried to dispute her claims. , the plaintiff, was injured in a car crash in 2018 when a driver made an improper left turn. She suffered multiple herniated discs with radiculopathy or pinched nerves. These injuries required an emergency room visit as well as months of chiropractic treatment, neurosurgeon testing, pain management, physical therapy, and epidural injections.
Jackson officials excited to unveil plans for Rova Park in Cassville section of town
JACKSON — Just days after Jackson officials unveiled plans for a new park on the site, workmen could be seen removing asbestos shingles from the roof of the dilapidated Rova Farms restaurant ahead of the building’s scheduled demolition. Two days earlier, on Oct. 22, Jackson officials hosted “Say...
What really happened: Wild and crazy lead-up to Route 35 shooting, prosecutors say
HOLMDEL — An Old Bridge man faces multiple carjacking, motor vehicle theft and weapons charges after a police shooting early Wednesday morning on Route 35. Justin Chacon, 33, of Old Bridge and Brooklyn, stole a commercial delivery van from the parking lot of Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel around 5:45 a.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said Thursday.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
