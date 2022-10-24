ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

'He Isn't A Primetime Star': CNN's Jake Tapper Draws LOWEST Ratings Yet, Insiders Fearful Chris Licht's Golden Boy 'Lacks Showman's Spark'

By Whitney Vasquez
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RNXf_0iksAUa500
Mega

CNN boss Chris Licht 's network-saving strategy to bring Jake Tapper over for primetime could be the worst decision yet, with insiders growing fearful of the honcho's move after Tapper brought in his lowest ratings ever last week.

RadarOnline.com has learned that CNN insiders think Tapper "lacks the showman's spark" and can't hold his weight against his primetime competition Alex Wagner or Rachel Maddow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VcvJs_0iksAUa500
Mega

Tapper is averaging 700,000 total viewers after being moved to CNN's 9 PM timeslot, and last week, he pulled in a measly 523,000, marking his lowest ratings yet. One television executive described the trainwreck as "absolutely brutal."

Network spies claim the talk behind Tapper's back is he's "not a natural performer" and has "no innate instincts as an entertainer or showman," skills that make other primetime hosts successful.

"Maddow was bursting with life and ideas and energy and stories. O’Reilly was bursting with bile and anger and an instinct for mud wrestling and the jugular. Larry King was bursting with schmaltz and showbiz and Sammy Glick and an insider’s love of gossip. … [Tapper] isn’t a primetime star in any sense. He’s not a natural performer. And he has no innate instincts as an entertainer or showman. It’s all an intellectual calculation. You can see the gears grinding. ‘Turn. Look at other camera. Deliver clever line,'" one TV veteran told Puck News .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2YAO_0iksAUa500
Mega

Other insiders claim that Tapper is "very out of sync" with Licht's goal of restoring the failing news network's reputation as a straightforward, non-biased brand. Tapper's disconnect with his audience was evident when he couldn't even pull in viewers for his exclusive interview with President Joe Biden on the heels of accusations that the feds are closing in on his son, Hunter .

RadarOnline.com revealed that his show CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper came in LAST place against his competitors. Tapper failed to reach one million viewers, a hard pill to swallow for Licht.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJBnC_0iksAUa500
Mega

As this outlet exclusively reported, Tapper's primetime debut was highly-promoted for an October 10 launch — but it didn't happen until the next night because CNN was nervous about putting him up against MSNBC's rating goldmine Maddow.

The Rachel Maddow Show moved solely to Monday nights in May.

CNN has been in shambles following a series of behind the scene scandals, with Licht scrambling to shake up his on-air lineup in hopes of saving the tanking network, but insiders all agree that Tapper is not the answer.

Comments / 100

Lori
3d ago

Many many years ago he was good. Now her is just a liberal shill. CNN hasn't been a real news channel for many years. It's like they all forgot their job was to search for them truth.

Reply(3)
37
TSmith
3d ago

Until Chris Licht removes all vestiges of the Fake News media that destroyed CNN's ratings and integrity. It will always be considered just that. Fake News.

Reply
49
Carl Farley
3d ago

CNN does not report the news. they report what the dumbocrats want them to report. and they wonder why no one watches.

Reply(6)
27
Related
Popculture

Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth

The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
The Veracity Report

Chris Cuomo’s Return Lauded as a Primetime Ratings Flop According to Nielsen Cable News Ratings

His new show, titled: “Cuomo” airing on NewsNation underperformed every other news broadcast in that time slot according to rating gurus Nielsen Media Research. According to figures released by Nielsen Media Research, the former CNN star’s premiere of his new show “Cuomo” airing in the primetime slot on NewsNation, pulled in just 147,000 total viewers on Monday night.
RadarOnline

‘What, Exactly, Are We Celebrating?’: MSNBC Insiders Privately Question ‘Ill-Advised’ Decision To Hire Alex Wagner As Rachel Maddow Replacement

Alex Wagner’s ratings since taking over for Rachel Maddow during MSNBC’s 9 PM news hour have left network insiders questioning whether Wagner was the best choice to replace Maddow four days a week, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a shocking development to come less than one month since Wagner took over for Maddow on August 16, the 44-year-old journalist and host of the new Alex Wagner Tonight program has only received mediocre ratings.Even more surprising is that compared to Maddow’s usual 2.5 million viewers per night, Wagner has only garnered an average of 1.5 million viewers tuning in to watch her...
RadarOnline

Rumors Swirl CNN Anchor Jim Acosta Next To Be Axed From Ratings Challenged Network Following New Boss Chris Licht's Takeover

Rumors suggest longtime CNN anchor Jim Acosta is set to be the next victim axed from the struggling network as new boss Chris Licht continues to purge and shake up CNN’s on-air talent, RadarOnline.com has learned.Acosta, who has been with CNN for 15 years, was rumored to be Licht’s next victim by journalist Jon Nicosia – a former editor for both Mediaite and the Washington Examiner.Nicosia first hinted a “big name” was set to be let go from CNN on Tuesday, and he later identified the “big name” as Acosta on Friday.“The person this Discovery exec was talking about is...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Chris Cuomo's NewsNation show flops on debut as it comes last in ratings with just 147,000 viewers while Tucker Carlson brought in 2.9M for Fox News and Anderson Cooper hit 814,000 for CNN

Chris Cuomo placed last in his return to prime time television - drawing just 147,000 viewers, 20 times less than that of Fox News rival Tucker Carlson at 2.875 million. Cuomo's new 8pm show with young and underperforming network NewsNation, titled simply Cuomo, debuted on Monday with guests including John Bolton, Dan Rather, and Bill Maher.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
RadarOnline

CNN Bosses Force Jim Sciutto To Address 'Personal Situation' After Suffering 'Serious Fall' That Sparked Internal Investigation

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has been absent from the air, and now we know why. Bosses at the struggling network reportedly told Sciutto to take some time and address a "personal situation" after he suffered a "serious fall" in Amsterdam, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sciutto has not been at work to host Newsroom with Poppy Harlow since Monday. Viewers noticed his absence on Tuesday and Wednesday and a new report links the missing anchor to the injury he suffered earlier this year while he was overseas and on the way home after an assignment in Ukraine. According to Daily...
RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

'Why Did Nobody Step In!' First Lady Jill Biden Scolds WH Staffers After They Failed To Cut Off President's Solo Press Conference

First lady Jill Biden had a bone to pick with White House staffers after they let President Joe Biden's solo press conference drag on back in January, according to a new report.RadarOnline.com learned the Hammonton native apparently gave them a piece of her mind following a nearly two-hour news conference, during which her husband kept elaborating on questions from reporters even as then-press secretary Jen Psaki signaled him to finish up.A report from The New York Times detailed how Jill isn't afraid to speak up if she feels his staff has not done right by the president, citing the presser...
RadarOnline

Joe Biden Mocked After Mistakenly Calling VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' In Latest Verbal Slip-Up

Joe Biden was ridiculed on social media after he mistakenly called Vice President Kamala Harris a “great president,” RadarOnline.com has learned.President Biden’s latest blunder came on Monday evening as he attempted to wish VP Harris a happy birthday while also celebrating the Hindu holiday of Diwali during an event at the White House.“Happy birthday to a great president,” Biden said, seemingly forgetting Harris’ vice-presidential title. Harris’ birthday was on Thursday, October 20.Shortly after Biden’s verbal gaffe, Republicans quickly took to social media to mock the 79-year-old commander-in-chief for his concerning slip-up.“Joe Biden just wished Kamala Harris a happy birthday and...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Deadline

Don Lemon Says Goodbye To CNN Primetime Show With Emotional Farewell Ahead Of Morning Show Debut

Don Lemon bid farewell to his primetime show on CNN after more than eight years of hosting Don Lemon Tonight. The television presenter got emotional during his farewell recalling all the ups and downs he lived through during his tenure on the show. “It is not goodbye but it is certainly the end of an era as we sign off this last broadcast of Don Lemon Tonight,” he said in the video posted above. “More than eight years, thousands of hours of live TV, historic moments and tough conversations. A lot happened between 10 and midnight, or later.” Lemon is leaving his...
RadarOnline

CNN Execs In Last-Ditch Bid HALTED Jake Tapper's Primetime Debut Over Fears He'd Lose Ratings War To MSNBC's Rachel Maddow

Jake Tapper’s debut was highly-promoted for an October 10 launch — but it didn't happen last night. RadarOnline.com has learned that CNN was nervous about putting him up against his fierce competitor, MSNBC's rating goldmine Rachel Maddow. “CNN was worried about him going up against Rachel Maddow on Monday,” a well-placed source told RadarOnline.com. “Talk about being off to a rocky start.”The ratings history suggests that may have been the case. The 9 PM hour of MSNBC routinely crushes the same timeslot on CNN – especially with Maddow in the chair."CNN is hush-hush about the change in debut date and...
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Is Furious Someone Called His Son A Nepotism Baby

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is raging at the suggestion that his son, 25-year-old Buckley Carlson, could be benefiting from nepotism. According to a report from Axios, Carlson lashed out Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) after an anonymous source told the Daily Beast that Emmer’s potential rival for GOP leadership positions, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), hired Buckley Carlson as his communications director in an effort to “be liked by the Establishment.”  Carlson allegedly accused Emmer’s office of having planted the quote, and demanded that either he reveal who on his staff was responsible for the dig against Buckley, or Carlson would...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Another Day, Another Blunder: Confused President Joe Biden Wanders Around Stage As He Struggles To Find Exit Ramp

Another day, another blunder for President Joe Biden. #46 appeared confused as he struggled to find the exit ramp after giving a speech on the stage at a Pittsburg rally on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned. The commander-in-chief, 79, was in town to check on the reconstruction progress of the $25.3 million Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed in January, injuring 10 and swallowing several cars."Normally, you’d be looking at two to five years to rebuild a bridge like that," Biden told the crowd. "By Christmas, God willing, I’m coming to walk over this sucker."While his speech was compelling, his actions that...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Anchor Expected to Be On Leave for Weeks

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. CNN anchor Jim Sciutto, who was placed on leave by the cable news outlet this week following an internal investigation, will likely return to the network in a few weeks, according to multiple reports.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

110K+
Followers
3K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy