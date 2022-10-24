ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

Can I Adopt a Black Cat on Halloween in Connecticut?

Today (10/27) is officially National Black Cat Day, a day intended to raise awareness about low adoption rates for black cats. We have all heard the superstition concerning the sable felines and when they navigate past your path. Plus, the unmistakable association with the colors of fall and Halloween, not to mention its common knowledge that "wicked witches" prefer cats that are black.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington

Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
TORRINGTON, CT
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?

- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
NEW MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign

MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
MILFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Connecticut’s Sleepy Hollow

…this sequestered glen has long been known by the name of SLEEPY HOLLOW…A drowsy, dreamy influence seems to hang over the land, and to pervade the very atmosphere.…the place still continues under the sway of some witching power, that holds a spell over the minds of the good people, causing them to walk in a continual reverie.
MILFORD, CT
Fairfield Mirror

Il Pellicano Perfects Italian Cuisine

Conveniently located for Fairfield University students at 1460 Post Road right across from the Sherman Green sits Fairfield’s new favorite restaurant: Il Pellicano. Owners Massimo Tabacco and Matthew Balk bring a modern flare to traditional Roman cuisine with dishes such as the Cacio e Pepe, the Chicken Capricciosa and the Polpo, to name a few.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
BRISTOL, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut

It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

Food Delivering Robots Have Arrived in New Haven

We've been hearing about drone delivery for a long time, but so far, I haven't seen any around Connecticut. If you're are a student at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, it has begun. A fleet of automated delivery drones called KiwiBots are up and running on the SCSU...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens

It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Boat Taking On Water

2022-10-27@2:02pm–#Fairfield CT– Police and firefighters rescued a boat taking on water about a mile offshore near the Penfield Lighthouse. There were four people onboard and they all were wearing life preservers. Radio reports said there were no injuries and the police boat towed the boat back to shore.
FAIRFIELD, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy