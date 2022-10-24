Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Celebrity Sightings: Mariah Carey Dines At Popular New York Hot SpotFlorence Carmela PaolaWhite Plains, NY
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekGirl Eats WestchesterWestchester County, NY
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Related
If This Was Your Last Meal in Connecticut, What Would You Get?
If this was your last meal in Connecticut, say you're moving away, or even imagine yourself on death row, what would you get?. A steamed cheeseburger from Ted's? A fresh tomato pie from Pepe's? Wings from J. Timothy's? Clams from The Place? Ramen from Mecha?. Those are all running around...
Popular Family Event Returns to Danbury: Halloween on the Green
Danbury's free, fun, frightening family event is called Halloween on the Green and it's all day tomorrow (10/29/22). City Center Danbury has paired up with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Danbury to bring hours of Halloween adventure to the city. The 30th annual event goes from 1-4 pm on the...
Can I Adopt a Black Cat on Halloween in Connecticut?
Today (10/27) is officially National Black Cat Day, a day intended to raise awareness about low adoption rates for black cats. We have all heard the superstition concerning the sable felines and when they navigate past your path. Plus, the unmistakable association with the colors of fall and Halloween, not to mention its common knowledge that "wicked witches" prefer cats that are black.
My New Favorite Calzone is Made in Torrington
Who makes the best pizza in Connecticut? Modern? Sally's? Domenic's & Vinnie's? Yeah, they all do, and everyone has their favorite. Who makes the best calzone? Up until yesterday my answer was Spartan Restaurant in Waterbury. I've eaten them all, every pizza from everywhere in Connecticut, and when I mention...
Raising Cane's, chicken fingers and all, to open locations in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A national fast-food restaurant is bringing its chicken game to Connecticut. Raising Cane's has plans to open several locations in the state. The first Connecticut location is slated to be in Enfield. At the moment, the estimated time of arrival is the end of 2023. They...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in Connecticut?
- Thrift stores can be a great way to save money on household items. These shops often have good-quality furniture and household items and can be a great place to find a bargain. In Connecticut, there are a variety of great thrift stores. Here are a few suggestions: Bliss Marketplace in Willimantic, The Hunt in New Milford, PRP-R3 Thrift Shop in Deep River, and the English Building Market in New Haven.
wiltonbulletin.com
Testani changes mind, decides not to be Bridgeport, Fairfield superintendent at same time
Bridgeport Superintendent Michael Testani is no longer going to start his new role as Fairfield's superintendent of schools before his time with Bridgeport is up. There was initially going to be some overlap between when Testani starts the role in Fairfield and when he leaves the position in Bridgeport. Fairfield...
milfordmirror.com
Former 'Cheers' star leads Milford United Way campaign
MILFORD — Food insecurity, housing instability, and mental health challenges are the focus for Milford United Way as its kicks off its annual fundraising campaign. And a familiar face is helping lead the charge. John Ratzenberger, the Bridgeport native known for his role as Cliff Clavin on the long-running...
Happy Birthday to Seth MacFarlane Who is Getting Himself Into Some ‘Whiskey Business’
He is from Kent, Connecticut, and has made us laugh with the Family Guy franchise since 1999, wow, it's been that long? Yes, it has, and this super successful dude from the nutmeg state is branching out from the entertainment industry and into the wild world of whiskey distilleries. I...
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut’s Sleepy Hollow
…this sequestered glen has long been known by the name of SLEEPY HOLLOW…A drowsy, dreamy influence seems to hang over the land, and to pervade the very atmosphere.…the place still continues under the sway of some witching power, that holds a spell over the minds of the good people, causing them to walk in a continual reverie.
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Fairfield Mirror
Il Pellicano Perfects Italian Cuisine
Conveniently located for Fairfield University students at 1460 Post Road right across from the Sherman Green sits Fairfield’s new favorite restaurant: Il Pellicano. Owners Massimo Tabacco and Matthew Balk bring a modern flare to traditional Roman cuisine with dishes such as the Cacio e Pepe, the Chicken Capricciosa and the Polpo, to name a few.
Truck with $6,000 worth of donations stolen from charity group
Save Our Babies is a local chairty that was in the process of organizing its first coat drive on November 6 and secured $6,000 dollars worth of goods donated by a local Walmart. Then two thieves stole the box truck containing most of the donations.
Eyewitness News
Rose’s Berry Farm shuts down in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - Rose’s Berry Farm in Glastonbury has closed up for the foreseeable future. Rose’s was around for decades. The farm brought multiple layers of happiness to folks all around Connecticut. The farm on Matson Hill announced it was closing earlier this month. Sandi Rose, the...
Eyewitness News
Fallen Bristol officer remembered by close friend
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A close friend of one of two fallen Bristol police officers is recalling fond memories. Jon Faass said he new Lt Dustin DeMonte well. Faass spoke with Channel 3 about who DeMonte was and how he has been mourning his loss. About 30 years ago, he...
The Top 5 Chillingly Haunted Places in Connecticut
It's exciting to read about ghosts, hauntings, and unexplained phenomena but do they exist? For example, have you ever seen the White Lady at Union Cemetery or witnessed an apparition inside a creepy abandoned building?. In this article, I will highlight five Connecticut locations that are rumored to be haunted,...
Food Delivering Robots Have Arrived in New Haven
We've been hearing about drone delivery for a long time, but so far, I haven't seen any around Connecticut. If you're are a student at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, it has begun. A fleet of automated delivery drones called KiwiBots are up and running on the SCSU...
Seniors Thrive In HomeHavens
It takes a village — or five virtual villages — to help seniors age in a free, fulfilling, and community-connected fashion. So we’re learning in New Haven and Hamden. The lesson is found in the growth of a nonprofit that enables seniors to remain in their homes...
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Boat Taking On Water
2022-10-27@2:02pm–#Fairfield CT– Police and firefighters rescued a boat taking on water about a mile offshore near the Penfield Lighthouse. There were four people onboard and they all were wearing life preservers. Radio reports said there were no injuries and the police boat towed the boat back to shore.
wiltonbulletin.com
CT students restrained, secluded thousands of times causing dozens of injuries: ‘Something is not working’
One day last May, Beth was summoned to New Beginnings Family Academy in Bridgeport because Rose, a second-grader who has ADHD and is prone to outbursts, had spent the morning bolting from her classroom and climbing on furniture. Rose screamed, threw shoes and a phone and bit, hit and kicked...
i95 ROCK
Brookfield, CT
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1