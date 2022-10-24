ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Marion County workforce: September unemployment rate was 3.2%, down from August's 3.6%

By By Joe Callahan, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago

Marion County's unadjusted unemployment rate dropped to 3.2% in September, down from 3.6% in August and down from 4.4% in the same month last year , according to the state's latest jobs report, which was released on Friday.

The last time the three-county region of Citrus, Levy and Marion saw similar employment numbers for September was in 2006, when the rate was 3.7%.

September 2021: September unemployment rate was 4.7%, down from August's 5.4%

Pre-pandemic: February 2020 unemployment was 3.7%

CEP: In 3-1 vote, Ocala City Council agrees to continue funding Ocala Metro CEP

When compared with pre-pandemic February 2020, there were 9,328 more people employed in September in the three-county region, and virtually the same number of unemployed. The region’s unemployment rate was 3.5% in February 2020.

“If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump back into the labor force, this is it,” said Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, in a Friday news release. “While all key indicators point in the right direction – expanded labor force, robust increase in jobs, and decrease in the number of unemployed – there continues to be a very high demand for more workforce as area businesses continue to grow.”

In one year, Marion's labor force grew by 3,412 and the number of people who are employed increased by 4,989. The labor force in Marion County in September was 146,223, up from 142,811 in the same month in 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kyovJ_0iksAEhh00

How did the three-county area fare?

Florida’s unadjusted September unemployment rate was 2.6%, down 0.2 percentage points since August and down 1.4 percentage points from September 2021.

The unemployment rate in the CareerSource CLM region was 3.4% in September, down 1.1 percentage points in one year. The region's rate was 3.6% in August.

Across the three-county region, the labor force in September was 211,633, which is up 4,201 in one year but down 1,024 when compared to December 2021 during the peak of season employment.

The number of the region's unemployed was 7,128 in September and the number of people employed was 204,505, up 6,386 in one year.

The data comes from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's monthly jobs report. The September report was released Oct. 21, and the October report will be released on Nov. 18.

In the tri-county region, Levy County had the lowest jobless rate at 2.9% and Citrus County has the highest at 4.0%. Levy's rate is down 0.3 points and Citrus is down 0.2 points since August.

When is the next job fair?

Skinner said CareerSource CLM can help with people seeking a job or job change. The agency will be holding the 10th annual Paychecks for Patriots job fair, which is part of a statewide effort to connect Florida veterans with employment opportunities.

Paychecks for Patriots takes place on Nov. 10 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Marion County Public Library headquarters, 2720 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala.

While veterans, military families and active service members get priority access, the job fair is also open to all job seekers beginning at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge to attend the job fair, which is available to anyone in the three-county region and, to date, features 20 top businesses, all with immediate jobs to fill.

Information about job fairs, hiring events and other candidate and business services are available at careersourceclm.com , according to a press release.

Joe Callahan can be reached at (352) 817-1750 or at joe.callahan@starbanner.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeOcalaNews

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Marion County workforce: September unemployment rate was 3.2%, down from August's 3.6%

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Two Ocala residents voice concerns on utility costs

Two residents recently wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding the cost of utilities in Ocala. “Everyone’s power bill went up a few months ago. My power bill now exceeds my mortgage payment. It’s ridiculous. Many years ago, Ocala Electric Utility offered budget billing, but not anymore. It would surely be helpful for a great many customers if OEU would reinstate budget billing,” says Ocala resident Elizabeth Bailey.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Duke Energy has teamed up with charities to help alleviate bills

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 North Central Florida fundraising charities are teaming up with Duke Energy to help customers tackle their bills. Duke Energy officials say that 20,000 dollars will go to both the United Way of Marion County and the United Way of North Central Florida. The donations will...
MARION COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Marion County deputies searching for woman stealing credit cards

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a woman accused of stealing people’s credit cards. Amanda Lynn Fleenor, 34, is wanted for theft and fraud charges. Deputies say she stole a purse and made purchases with the credit cards. Fleenor has outstanding warrants from...
MARION COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Unhoused: Inflation sends Central Florida residents packing

OCALA, Fla. — Keeping the lights on is now harder than ever for people across Central Florida. Those who open up a monthly utility bill could see a price that’s much higher than ever before. As the cost of food and rent also increases, some Central Floridians are being forced out of their homes.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

MCSO provides update on gun found in Forest High School bathroom

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is currently investigating last week’s incident at Forest High School involving a stolen gun that was located inside a restroom. On Friday, October 21, Forest High School, which is located at 5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala, was placed on a precautionary lockdown for a short period of time while law enforcement and school officials searched the premises for any further weapons. According to MCSO, no other weapons were discovered.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Smoke from fire at Coleman federal prison visible from The Villages

Smoke from a fire at the Coleman federal prison was visible Tuesday morning from The Villages. The fire broke out mid-morning at a warehouse at a minimum security satellite camp at the massive Federal Correctional Institution at Coleman. Fire departments from neighboring communities were called in on mutual aid to...
THE VILLAGES, FL
mycbs4.com

Gun found in high school bathroom in Ocala last week was stolen

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the gun that was located in a bathroom last week at Forest High School was a stolen gun. The gun was taken from a vehicle that was unlocked a few weeks ago. MCSO says that no arrests have been made and since then...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy