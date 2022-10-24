ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store

A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Late-Night House Fire Doused In Teaneck

Firefighters quickly doused a late-night Teaneck house blaze. Members of the 1st Platoon found flames coming from a second-floor window of the Sussex Road home between Kensington and Forest avenues shortly before midnight Oct. 26. The fire instantly went to a second alarm but was quickly knocked down. No injuries...
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. teen has been missing for a week, cops say

Authorities continue to search for a Newark teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 on the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark police. She has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple and blue) and wears...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Route 46 Motel Guest Pistol-Whipped, Robbed

A robber who'd apparently followed a woman to a Route 46 motel kicked in the door and pistol-whipped her before fleeing, authorities said. South Hackensack police found the Nyack, NY, victim bleeding from the face when they responded to a 911 call from the Stagecoach Motel around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident

A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Motorcyclist died after running red light, hitting Port Authority police car, authorities say

A motorcyclist who died after running a red light and crashing into a police car in Fort Lee earlier this month was identified by investigators Monday. Fredy Rolando Queveda was driving an electric motorcycle north on Lemoine Avenue on Oct. 17 at 5:45 a.m. when he hit a Port Authority Police Department patrol car being driven by Officer Miguel Correa at the road’s intersection with Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
FORT LEE, NJ
firefighternation.com

Westwood (NJ) Firefighter Dies After Responding to House Fire

Westwood Volunteer Fire Department announced the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Kevin May. May, 29, responded to a heavy house firer in Upper Saddle River on Oct. 16. The next day he went to the hospital for treatment of chest pains and difficulty breathing. Doctors implanted a stent and...
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

