New Details Disclosed By Lawyer In Route 9W Road-Rage Crash That Critically Injured Teens
A volunteer firefighter accused in a road-rage crash that nearly killed a group of fellow Bergen County teens not only returned to the scene as a responder but actively participated in the recovery effort, a personal injury lawyer said in announcing a massive lawsuit. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill,...
NBC New York
NJ Teens Hospitalized After 100-MPH Car Chase Ends in Violent Crash; Fireman Charged
A New Jersey house party turned into a terrifying, high-speed car chase for a group of teenagers — one that ended with a violent crash that left them hospitalized, and a volunteer firefighter facing charges. Jonathan Battaglia limped into his lawyer’s office on crutches Thursday, out of the hospital...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, open container in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing a slew of charges including driving while intoxicated and having an open container in a motor vehicle in Mount Olive Township. On October 24, at around 11:31 a.m., officers was traveling on route 46 westbound near...
Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash
A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman killed in crash was speeding wrong way on Route 309, police say
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County say a deadly crash in May was caused by a wrong-way driver. The woman killed in the May 20 crash on Route 309 was speeding in the wrong lane when her car slammed into oncoming traffic, said the Richland Township police chief on Wednesday.
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
NJ school bus crash leaves 2 special needs teens, 2 adults hurt
GLEN ROCK — A crash involving a small school bus and a second vehicle left four people hurt — two of them special needs students who were bus passengers, according to police. Officers were called to the Tuesday crash around 8:19 a.m., according to Glen Rock Police Chief...
Late-Night House Fire Doused In Teaneck
Firefighters quickly doused a late-night Teaneck house blaze. Members of the 1st Platoon found flames coming from a second-floor window of the Sussex Road home between Kensington and Forest avenues shortly before midnight Oct. 26. The fire instantly went to a second alarm but was quickly knocked down. No injuries...
Police agencies respond to possible barricade situation at Stony Point home
Multiple police agencies throughout Rockland County responded to a home on Pyngyp Road.
wrnjradio.com
Police arrest man for trying to meet a 15-year-old in Warren County
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – A 62-year-old Pennsylvania man went to meet up with who he thought was a 15-year-old, but instead, he was met by an adult and was then arrested, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. In late July, law enforcement discovered that John Lore...
N.J. teen has been missing for a week, cops say
Authorities continue to search for a Newark teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Oct. 20 on the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark police. She has multi-colored braided hair (brown, purple and blue) and wears...
School Bus Driver, 71, Charged In Glen Rock Crash, Frightened Special Needs Kids Hospitalized
UPDATE: The 71-year-old driver of a mini school bus involved in a crash in Glen Rock that sent two frightened special needs students to the hospital caused the collision when he pulled into the path of the other vehicle, police said. An aide and the driver of the Honda Pilot...
GOOD IMPRESSION: Plate Indentation Helps Glen Rock Police ID Hit-And-Run Vehicle
A motorist literally made an impression that helped Glen Rock police crack a hit-and-run crash that injured another driver, authorities said. A 48-year-old borough man had stopped for a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Rock Road just east of Main Street when his 2012 Honda Accord was rear-ended by a black Jeep that fled the scene, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.
Female Route 46 Motel Guest Pistol-Whipped, Robbed
A robber who'd apparently followed a woman to a Route 46 motel kicked in the door and pistol-whipped her before fleeing, authorities said. South Hackensack police found the Nyack, NY, victim bleeding from the face when they responded to a 911 call from the Stagecoach Motel around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
22-Year-Old Driver Seriously Injured In Parkway Crash
A 22-year-old Newark man was seriously hurt in a crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The man was in a Mercedes heading south in East Orange when he collided with a Honda CRV near milepost 148.2 around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, New Jersey State Police said. The...
Westwood, NJ man killed in freak NYC subway accident
A man who was killed when he was dragged by a subway in Manhattan Monday afternoon was a 20-year-old from Westwood. The NYPD said Joseph Ancona was running for a train around 4:55 p.m. when a piece of his clothing or a backpack got caught in the subway door as he tried to get on an uptown #1 train at the 59th Street station in Columbus Circle.
Motorcyclist died after running red light, hitting Port Authority police car, authorities say
A motorcyclist who died after running a red light and crashing into a police car in Fort Lee earlier this month was identified by investigators Monday. Fredy Rolando Queveda was driving an electric motorcycle north on Lemoine Avenue on Oct. 17 at 5:45 a.m. when he hit a Port Authority Police Department patrol car being driven by Officer Miguel Correa at the road’s intersection with Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, according to a statement from the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office.
Man, 89, dead after SUV is rear-ended, bursts into flames on Long Island Expressway
An 89-year-old man was killed Tuesday night when his SUV was rear-ended and burst into flames on the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County police said.
firefighternation.com
Westwood (NJ) Firefighter Dies After Responding to House Fire
Westwood Volunteer Fire Department announced the Line of Duty Death of Firefighter Kevin May. May, 29, responded to a heavy house firer in Upper Saddle River on Oct. 16. The next day he went to the hospital for treatment of chest pains and difficulty breathing. Doctors implanted a stent and...
NJ.com
