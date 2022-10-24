David Lowery Made a Secret Short Film and It’s Only Being Released on 'The Green Knight' Blu-ray Special Edition [Exclusive]

Read full article on original website
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Gets Black Friday Release Date
With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.
'Enola Holmes 2' Early Reactions Call It a "Charming" and "Comedic" "Thrill Ride"
The case is closed. The anticipated sequel Enola Holmes 2 is a week away from its Netflix debut, but a lucky few critics have already had the opportunity to watch the movie ahead of its premiere, and they can now provide us with some general comments about what we can expect from the Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill adventure. Once again, the movie centers around Enola (Brown), a young detective who solves difficult cases in 19th century London – all the while trying to get out from under the shadow of her much more popular brother detective Sherlock (Cavill).
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Zoe Saldaña Calls Ending a "Very Sweet Departure"
During the explosive, information-ladened event that was the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were informed that Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) would return in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for one final run as part of the intergalactic defense force of misfits. Saldaña has spoken about the emotions she had felt going into the making of the film.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer Sees the Team Head to Earth for Christmas
The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and Marvel is here to give some early festive cheer starring our favorite group of space-faring misfits of the MCU. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special has been released, showing the titular team exploring Christmas on Earth.
'Reginald the Vampire's Jacob Batalon on How Being a Vampire Affects His Perspective and Wearing Fangs
Based on the books by Johnny B. Truant, the Syfy original series Reginald the Vampire is set in a world where vampires are an elite group of the beautiful and seemingly perfect. When Reginald (Jacob Batalon) joins the ranks of the vain undead, the average guy with a mundane job and a bully boss realizes that he’s more than an unlikely hero, and that he actually has some rather desirable powers of his own.
'Plane' Trailer Has Gerard Butler Out of the Frying Pan and Into the Fire After Surviving a Crash
As Gerard Butler himself teased yesterday through his Twitter account, he wants us all aboard for Plane, his new action movie that is set to premiere in late January. The story follows an airplane pilot who is forced to emergency land due to a storm and discovers that he escaped a natural danger only to enter a human one: He is now caught in the middle of a war zone, with gunmen ready to make passengers hostage.
Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66
On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
‘Jeepers Creepers’ Controversial History Unearthed in New Dread Central Podcast
Now deep into October, horror fans have been feasting on new releases, from franchise beasts like Halloween Ends to indie box office hits like Terrifier 2. As the spooky season's hours dwindle away, we genre fans begin to find ourselves in a horror-barren land of rom-coms, in search of scary content. This year, Dread Central's Josh Korngut has the perfect remedy with his podcast Jeepers Creepers Unseen, a true crime deep-dive into the murky history of the Jeepers Creepers franchise. This limited series explores the concept of whether or not art can, or should, be viewed separately from its creator, and offers up facts and information for fans to make an educated decision. The podcast premieres October 25, on DREAD Podcast Network.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-Led 'Yellowstone' Spin-Off '1923' Gets Split Into Two Seasons
The horizon just keeps getting brighter for Yellowstone fans. Only a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere, franchise creator Taylor Sheridan is already preparing for the second season of the upcoming prequel series 1923, according to Deadline. The first season of the series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is expected to premiere on Paramount+ by the end of the year.
Marvel Just Accidentally Revealed Who Emilia Clarke Is Playing in 'Secret Invasion'
Ever since the exciting reveal of the trailer from Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated thriller series Secret Invasion, the superhero studio has been… secretive about details of the series. At this point, we’re used to Marvel revealing as little as possible about their upcoming projects, but staying mum about one character in particular has fueled massive fan speculation. Ever since she was announced as part of the series, Emilia Clarke’s (Game of Thrones) character wasn’t revealed. Until today, all we knew was that she was in the series. Now, however, it seems like a tiny piece of file – more specifically a gif – might have revealed who Clarke is playing after all.
Michael Rooker Returns as Yondu for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.
'The Recruit': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far About the Noah Centineo Series
Movie and television's history with cop dramas and spy thrillers is patchy, to say the least, with many of the genre's 21st Century outings releasing to mixed reviews both publicly and critically. Despite this, detective-based thrillers have an almost unbreakable bond with screen culture, dating back to the noir capers of early Hollywood that set the precedent for many movies to come. In 1941, John Huston released the now legendary The Maltese Falcon, which is widely considered the first major noir film. This film showed just how successful the genre could be, all whilst working with a small budget which made it particularly attractive to production companies and executives. Nevertheless, the history of crime thrillers is looked back on more fondly than it seems to be received today, making it one of the hardest genres to break into with critical success. Network procedurals like S.W.A.T. have become the norm within the genre in recent years, although shows like The Killing and films like the Bourne series are showing what can be done technically to bring back some of the crime genres' early successes.
New 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Teasers Show the Final Chapters of Guillermo del Toro's Anthology [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal the teasers for “The Murmuring” and “The Viewing,” the two final episodes of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. The anthology is presented by del Toro, with each episode giving a different filmmaker the reigns to tell a unique horror story.
'Smile' Producers Tap Eli Craig to Helm 'Clown in a Cornfield' Horror
On the heels of the box office success of Smile, the film’s producers are gearing up for their next horror film! Temple Hill has announced that they have tapped Eli Craig to direct Clown in a Cornfield. The film will be based on the young adult horror novel of the same name!
'Deadpool 3': Hugh Jackman Says We'll See an Even "Angrier" Version of Wolverine in the MCU
To say that Hugh Jackman is coming to the MCU as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 still feels surreal. Ever since Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool arrived and started taking hot shots at his old friend Logan, fans have wanted to see the duo on screen. So, when Disney bought 21st Century Fox, we knew it would be just a matter of when and how rather than if. Now we know Jackman will be part of Deadpool 3, which is being made under the Marvel Studios banner. Recently, Jackman confirmed it’ll be an even “angrier, grumpy” version of the beloved character.
Exclusive Look: Lenny Kravitz Plays Private Concert for Tampa EDITION Launch
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Lenny Kravitz is used to sold-out stadiums and packed venues, but last week the rocker put on a private show for the opening of the Tampa EDITION Hotel. Dressed in his signature rocker-chic garb of a silk red shirt and dark sunglasses, Kravitz played a set of 13 songs, accompanied by his full band. The intimate performance took off in front of 300+ people, gathered at the Amalie Arena right across the street from the hotel. The venue itself...
'Yellowstone's Danny Huston Reunites with Kevin Costner on Western 'Horizon'
Danny Huston has been added to the cast of the upcoming Western drama Horizon, reuniting him with Kevin Costner, his co-star from another Western project, the Paramount series Yellowstone. According to Deadline, Huston has been tapped to star alongside Costner in the upcoming film, which is currently undergoing principal photgraphy...
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Review: Charming Sequel Cranks Up the Stakes, Romance, and Sibling Rivalry
'Tis her! After charming audiences with her awkward, comedic hijinx, Millie Bobby Brown's teenage detective is back to getting into trouble, fighting to prove herself, and giving voice to the voiceless in the utterly delightful, comedic, and surprisingly moving Enola Holmes 2. Directed by Harry Bradbeer with a screenplay by Jack Thorne, both of whom also brought us the first film, Enola Holmes 2 wastes no time throwing the audience — and the titular detective — headfirst into a densely-packed, multilayered mystery that calls for the skills of more than one Holmes sibling.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer Shows the Characters Preparing For War
As anticipation for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever continues to gear up, a brand-new TV spot has been released. With the Ryan Coogler-directed film debuting on November 11, the new sneak peek of the film features some action-packed spectacle and a closer look at some new characters for fans to look forward to.
How to Watch ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’
Released in 1975 The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a cult classic chaotic whirlwind of song, dance, drag, and horror. A not-so-scary scary movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show features the classic B movie horror tropes of a broken down car, a mad scientist, and crashing thunder outside a haunted castle alongside technicolor costumes, neon lights, gaudy art, and LGBTQ+ culture, something that wasn’t often featured in mainstream media at the time. The Rocky Horror Picture Show was like nothing anyone had ever seen before, and its aesthetic changed art, film, and fashion in abundance!
