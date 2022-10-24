Read full article on original website
Related
Define Islamophobia so that in New Jersey violence against Muslims can be punished | Opinion
Earlier this month, a delegation of over 100 New Jersey Muslims and allies gathered at the State House in Trenton to meet with over 30 state legislators and push for six policy issues, most prominent among them the defining Islamophobia and establishing same-day voter registration bills. With Islamophobia steadily on...
Walmart fined $146K for errors on labels meant to help shoppers compare prices
Ever try to figure out if it’s more cost effective to buy the big can of coffee or the smaller one? Or the 20-pack of beverages instead of a 12-pack?. Many consumers assume buying the larger package will cost less per item, but that’s not necessarily the case.
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0