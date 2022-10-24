NEWARK, NJ – A woman was pistol-whipped and beaten unconscious inside her own home in Newark last week. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, police are searching for three armed suspects, one of them, a woman who was identified by a video surveillance camera. The three individuals forced their way into the home on Mountainview Avenue near Cedar Avenue when the woman answered the door at around 3:30 am. “The victim opened her door after she heard knocking, and three armed suspects entered the residence with one suspect pistol-whipping and punching her until she became unconscious,” Frage The post Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.

