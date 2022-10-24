Read full article on original website
Corrections officer from Jersey City charged with taking bribe at state prison
A state prison corrections officer from Jersey City has been charged with accepting a bribe to smuggling tobacco to an inmate, Essex County authorities said. Christopher Smoaks, 31, a senior correctional police officer at Northern State Prison in Newark, allegedly received payment from an inmate’s relative in return for smuggling suspected tobacco to the inmate on Oct. 16, acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Thursday.
Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to find an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection to a carjacking that took place in the city in September. Annalessi Rhoden, 37, is being sought by law enforcement officials, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. According to Frage, on September 14th, at 8:15 p.m., officers responded to Woodside Place near Arlington Avenue on a call of a carjacking. “A food delivery driver had parked to make a delivery,” Frage said. “He called the customer who had placed the order but received no answer before two male suspects The post Woman sought in connection to Newark carjacking appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J. man convicted of participating in fatal shooting during robbery
A 35-year-old man was convicted in the robbery and fatal shooting of another man more than three years ago in Newark. An Essex County jury found Rashad Zeigler guilty of conspiracy to commit robbery, armed robbery, and felony murder in the slaying of Rahman Branch, 39, of Irvington, prosecutors said. The verdict came after three days of deliberation.
Newark police seek woman suspect linked to home invasion
Officials in Newark are requesting the public's help in identifying a female suspect in connection with a home invasion.
Detectives seek tips after man found fatally shot at liquor store
A 41-year-old man died after being found shot at a liquor store in Trenton late Wednesday, authorities said. Police were alerted to the shooting near Oakland Street and Hoffman Avenue by the city’s gunfire sound detection system, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. Officers found Rayshawn Baines...
Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – A woman was pistol-whipped and beaten unconscious inside her own home in Newark last week. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, police are searching for three armed suspects, one of them, a woman who was identified by a video surveillance camera. The three individuals forced their way into the home on Mountainview Avenue near Cedar Avenue when the woman answered the door at around 3:30 am. “The victim opened her door after she heard knocking, and three armed suspects entered the residence with one suspect pistol-whipping and punching her until she became unconscious,” Frage The post Woman beaten unconscious, pistol-whipped in Newark home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident
NEWARK, NJ- Police in Newark are searching for Irvington resident Fajarah Chambers, 22, for questioning in regard to a shooting incident that took place this summer. On Monday, July 18th, police responded to a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Bragaw Avenue for a shots-fired call. During their investigation, police recovered three spent shell casings. No injuries or damages were reported during the shooting. An investigation led police to identify Chambers as a person of interest in the case. She is described as 5’6” tall and 140 pounds with a medium brown complexion, brown and blonde hair, and The post Woman sought for questioning in Newark shooting incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Law Enforcement 'Supergroups' In NJ Unite To Fight Organized Violent Criminals
A collection of crime-fighting 'supergroups' nailed 42 defendants in a series of pinpointed attacks on organized gangs dealing drugs, packing weapons and waging street warfare in North Jersey, authorities announced. The Violent Crime Initiative, as it's called, targeted what had been thriving criminal organizations in Newark, Paterson and elsewhere, U.S....
Jersey City Felon Convicted of Possessing Heroin, Cocaine and Loaded Firearm
NEWARK, N.J. – A Hudson County, New Jersey, man was convicted of possessing a loaded firearm, and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances on three different occasions, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced today. Clarence Gaffney, 36, of Jersey City, was convicted on Oct. 26, 2022, following a...
Police Investigating Oakland Street Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 100 block of Oakland Street Wednesday. Trenton Police and Emergency medical services responded to the scene just after 9:30 Pm, a man was reported to have sustained a gunshot to the back and became unresponsive Trenton Ems and Capital Health paramedics were doing CPR en route to Capital Health trauma center. The Trenton Police and the Mercer County Homicide task force are investigating the shooting .
NJ police arrest 41 people during felony warrant sweep
New Jersey police arrested 41 fugitives as part of a warrant sweep called “Operation Essex,” authorities said Monday.
Man, 19, charged with raping woman in Newark
A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman was assaulted in Nottinghamshire. Nottinghamshire Police said a woman in her 40s was attacked as she walked near Portland Street in Newark town centre just after midnight on Saturday.
Female Route 46 Motel Guest Pistol-Whipped, Robbed
A robber who'd apparently followed a woman to a Route 46 motel kicked in the door and pistol-whipped her before fleeing, authorities said. South Hackensack police found the Nyack, NY, victim bleeding from the face when they responded to a 911 call from the Stagecoach Motel around 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Detective Sgt. James Donatello said.
Four men who ran ‘drive-thru’ heroin operation sentenced to state prison
Four New Jersey men who ran drug dealing operation that sold heroin to drivers as they exited Interstate 78 in Essex County have been sentenced to terms in state prison. Motorists pulling off the highway made “drive-thru” purchases of heroin in the area of Ridgewood Avenue in Newark, the state Office of the Attorney General said.
Newark, NJ teen missing for a week: Police seeking public’s help
NEWARK — Police are asking the public to help them find a teenager who has been missing for a week. Breanna Santoro, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Frage via Facebook.
Four sentenced for running Newark, NJ ‘drive-through’ heroin ring
NEWARK — A quartet of New Jersey men has been sentenced to a combined 36 years behind bars after all pleading guilty in the spring in connection with a narcotics trafficking ring that operated near Interstate 78 in New Jersey's most populous city. The New Jersey Office of the...
Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff
Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
